Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, tmnt

Godzilla: Here There Be Aliens in IDW's May 2025 Solicitations

A Bleeding Cool first look at Godzilla: Here There Be Aliens, leading IDW's May 2025 soliicts and solicitations

Article Summary IDW's May 2025 lineup includes a new Godzilla series, TMNT X Naruto finale, and Sonic Prime adaptation.

Godzilla: Here There Be Aliens begins as the epic conclusion to Eisner-nominated Here There Be Dragons trilogy.

TMNT and Team Seven face off against a monstrous Shredder in the crossover's action-packed final issue.

Star Trek: Lore War continues with deep philosophical themes in gripping character-driven storytelling.

We have a first look at IDW Publishing's May 2025 solicits and solicitations, including the final issue of TMNT X Naruto, the first issue of Godzilla: Here There Be Aliens, and the comic book adaptation of Sonic Prime, a comedy Lower Decks spinoff of Star Trek: Lore War, and Jack Kirby's Mister Miracle Artists Edition.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X NARUTO #4 (COVER A: JORGE JIMÉNEZ)

Story: Caleb Goellner

Art: Hendry Prasetya

36 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2025

UPC: 82771403358800411

Description: IDW and VIZ Media present the shinobi showdown of your dreams in this action-packed crossover finale! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Team Seven have defeated the Foot Clan's mutated forces, but the battle is far from over: Using the power of the ooze, Oroku Saki has abandoned his humanity and transformed himself into the monstrous Shredder. As he seeks revenge against Big Apple Village, it's up to our heroes to end Shredder's path of destruction and challenge the cycle of hatred consuming him. The fight you've been waiting for is finally here— Naruto vs. Shredder!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Prasetya), C (Santolouco), D (Kerschl), 1:25 (Smith), 1:50 (Catalan), 1:75 (Ortiz), 1:100 (Gleason)

Quote: "Comic book crossovers don't get much bigger than TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES X NARUTO." — IGN

Final Issue



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #10 (COVER A: JORGE FORNÉS)

Story: Jason Aaron

Art: Juan Ferreyra

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2025

UPC: 82771403315101011

Description: The trial of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles begins here! Framed for a murder they didn't commit, the brothers Hamato are prisoners of the Foot Clan, awaiting the judgment of the city's greatest criminals. In the battle for New York City, the TMNT have officially…lost.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Eastman), C (Ferreyra), D (Francavilla), E (Randolph), 1:10 (Eastman B&W), 1:25 (Nieli), 1:50 (Rossmo)

Quotes:

"A frenetic, thrilling tale." — CBR

"A second golden age for the heroes in a Half-Shell." — Rolling Stone

"A game-changer" — Screen Rant



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT NATION #6 (COVER A: FERO PE)

Story: Caleb Goellner, Dave Wielgosz

Art: Omar Francia, Vitor Cafaggi

40 Pages • $5.99 • MAY 2025

UPC: 82771403339700611

Description: BEBOP & ROCKSTEADY HIT LAS VEGAS! Millions of viewers tune in for the boxing match of the century, and Bebop & Rocksteady have front row seats! But when the fight doesn't go their way, our favorite mutants take matters into their own oversized hands, costing some very dangerous people a LOT of money. With an entire city hot on their heels, can Bebop & Rocksteady escape Las Vegas without destroying it? And in the backup story…meet Northampton's ninja protector… Lita?!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Cafaggi), 1:10 (Francia)

Quote: "A must-read for any dedicated TMNT fan." — AIPT



TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #25 (COVER A: DAN SCHOENING)

Story: Erik Burnham

Art: Dan Schoening

32 Pages • $3.99 • MAY 2025

UPC: 82771403150802511

Description: With their latest attempt to repair the dimensional portal resulting in catastrophic failure, Krang and Hob decide the best way to achieve their ends—freeing both Shredder and the Pantheon—is to steal the portable dimensional window from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! But the Turtles' lair is both hidden and well defended, two things that will keep our villainous crew from acquiring the portal in a quick and easy fashion. There's only one solution: Hire another ninja to steal the device for them! Shredder has kept tabs on a formidable ninja who the Turtles have trusted in the past—but can the bad guys talk her into joining their cause? (That's rhetorical. If they didn't convince her to help, we wouldn't have a story!) Join us for the return of Lotus Blossom as the Saturday Morning Adventures continue!

Additional Covers Offered: B (Lewis)

Quote: "The kind of heart, humor, and characterizations that made the Ninja Turtles into household names." — ComicBook

BEST OF TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES COLLECTION, VOL. 5

Story: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, Dean Clarrain, Brian Lynch

Art: Mateus Santolouco, Juni Ba, Andy Kuhn, Dave Wachter, Mike Kazaleh, Michael Graves, Ken Mitchroney, Marlene Becker

392 Pages • $29.99 • TPB MAY 2025

ISBN: 9798887242637

Description: The TMNT have some of the best characters in pop culture, and this fifth collection features Mondo Gecko, Alopex, Slash, and Dark Leo! In these stories from throughout TMNT history, see the characters develop from their early roots to their present-day incarnations. Delve into issues from TMNT Adventures and IDW's 2011 ongoing series. Uncover the history behind Alopex, once a foe and now a friend; hang with everybody's favorite skater lizard, Mondo Gecko; get to know the tragic figure of Slash; and see what happens to Leonardo when he submits to the darker side of his character!

STAR TREK: DEFIANT #27 (COVER A: MALACHI WARD)

Story: Christopher Cantwell

Art: Davide Tinto

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2025

UPC: 82771403137902711

Description: Part four of "Lore War." Sisko is approaching a moment of crisis: Lore is god of the universe, and the number of heroes operating outside his influence is dwindling with every encounter. Everywhere Sisko looks, he sees those he's failed. Is he really the person meant to defeat Lore and restore his timeline? Just as he is about to set down the burden of leadership…he dreams of a familiar blue light…and remembers there is hope yet in the universe waiting for those with the courage to seek it out.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Simeone), 1:10 (Lendl Full Art)

Quote: "[a] blend of deep philosophical themes and character-driven storytelling." — SciFi Pulse



STAR TREK #32 (COVER A: MALACHI WARD)

Story: Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing

Art: Davide Tinto

32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2025

UPC: 82771403084603211

Description: Part five of "Lore War." Armed with the knowledge of how to defeat Lore once and for all, Sisko and what's left of his crew scatter to the four quadrants of space. Spock, Hugh, Alexander, and Paris each set out alone on a mission to save their remaining friends from Lore's control, but none is more alone than Sisko. He's taking the fight directly to Lore in a final all-or-nothing standoff. Will he and the actions of his crew be enough to restore the universe and everyone to their rightful selves? Or will Lore win again and reset the universe as he's done so many times before?

Additional Covers Offered: B (Tinto), 1:10 (Lendl Full Art)

Quote: "Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly know how to tug at the heartstrings." — Get Your Comic On



STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #7 (COVER A: ROBBY COOK)

Story: Tim Sheridan

Art: Robby Cook

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2025

UPC: 82771403368700711

Description: Acclaimed animation and comic book writer Tim Sheridan joins the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos for their next adventure! There's nothing quite like a mother-daughter relationship. There's also nothing quite like finding out your monolith of a captain used to be a carefree ensign who accidentally vanished her whole crew in an experiment gone wrong. Lucky for Beckett Mariner, she gets to soak up both experiences all on the same day as her mother, Captain Freeman, regales her with a throwback tale of how she was "just like you when she was young," and "mistakes help us grow, blah, blah." Meanwhile, all Mariner wants to know is how could Freeman let Pulaski get away with hair like that?

Quote: "Brings the promise of continuing laugh-out-loud adventures for the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos." — The Beat



STAR TREK: LORE WAR— SHAXS' WORST DAY (COVER A: DEREK CHARM)

Story: Ryan North

Art: Derek Charm

40 Pages • $5.99 • MAY 2025

UPC: 82771403422600111

Description: From the team who brought you the Ringo- and Eisner-nominated Shaxs' Best Day comes a rip-roaring ride full of clever ship hijinks, nonstop badassery, and bombastic punches…because at the end of the day, let's face it. It's not Shaxs' worst day. It's fascism's. Shaxs had his best day, but now that the universe has been rewritten by the mad android Lore, he's about to have his worst. Starfleet has been distorted into a machinery of oppression antithetical to everything it once stood for, and Shaxs has been made into the one thing he despises most in the universe: a fascist. Now free of Lore's hold over his mind, it's up to Shaxs to revert everyone in Starfleet back to their old selves and save the cosmos.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Cook), 1:10 (Rahzzah)



STAR TREK: DEFIANT, VOL. 4: THE STARS OF HOME

Story: Christopher Cantwell

Art: Ángel Unzueta

144 Pages • $24.99 • HC MAY 2025

ISBN: 9798887242712

Description: Connecting with the voyages of the ongoing Star Trek comic series, Defiant ventures into the dark side of the cosmos! It's the beginning of a new era for the disavowed, mercenary crew of the U.S.S. Defiant! Political corruption ensues as Sela and her father, General Revo, leverage the imprisoned Defiant crewmates to kidnap the Romulan praetor and chairman of Tal Shiar Intelligence to advance their sinister plot to take over Romulus… This leaves Worf, B'Elanna, and Ro with two crewmates down, and a planet on the brink of Romulan invasion. Despite how hopeful the planet's meager farming population is, what are three failed Starfleet officers and lowly resistance fighters to a heavily armed and technologically advanced Romulan strike team? Collects issues #17–21 of the series.

GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE ALIENS #1 (COVER A: FERO PE)

Story: Frank Tieri

Art: Angel Hernandez

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2025

UPC: 82771403419600111

Description: Godzilla: Here There Be Aliens is both a fully standalone limited series and the epic conclusion to the Eisner-nominated Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons trilogy! Brought to us by veteran scribe Frank Tieri (Wolverine, Jughead: The Hunger) and new series artist Angel Hernandez (Star Trek). It's the middle of the 20th century, and Americans everywhere are terrified by the strange lights hovering above them in the night sky…and they should be. These UFOs are actually the Xilien invasion force! Revealed to have already been on Earth during the events of Here There Be Dragons: Sons of Giants, the Xiliens have been attempting to destabilize the planet with the help of kaiju from outer space! With the aliens' claws deep inside the U.S. government, will our rogue operatives manage to band together to save humanity?

Additional Covers Offered: B (Hernandez), 1:25 (Pe)

Quote: "Frank Tieri has done a masterful job of creating this new mythology." — Nerd Initiative



MOTHRA: QUEEN OF THE MONSTERS #3 (COVER A: SOPHIE CAMPBELL)

Story: Sophie Campbell

Art: Matt Frank

32 Pages • $4.99 • MAY 2025

UPC: 82771403393900311

Description: The old Mothra may be dead, but a new Mothra has arrived! After rescuing a Mothra egg from the Cretaceous period, Mira and Emi arrived back in the present…or, actually, back at Mothra's original fight against Antra. And worse— they brought Meganulon with them! Is it possible that their actions in the past are what led to Mothra's original death?! Whatever the case may be, Mira and Emi now have a baby Mothra larva that they have to train to one day prevail against Antra and the monstrous Meganulon…or else this dystopian world of their own making will never be undone.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Beals), 1:25 (Beals Full Art), 1:50 (Campbell B&W Full Art)

Quote: "Move over, Godzilla." — ComicBook



GODZILLA: HEIST #4 (COVER A: BOB EGGLETON)

Story: Van Jensen

Art: Kelsey Ramsay

32 Pages • $4.99 • JUNE 2025

UPC: 82771403361800411

Description: The package is almost secured! Our crew is at the feet of Mechagodzilla! But will they kill each other before Godzilla gets the chance? Betrayal, infighting, and a double-cross that shifts the balance of the story! No one on this crew was honest about their lives, and that might lead to some very real deaths. One thing we do know: Mechagodzilla is about to come online, and one of these two-timing crooks will be in the pilot seat.

Additional Covers Offered: B (Tunica Movie Poster Variant)

Quotes:

"A Refreshing, New Take On The World's Most Famous Kaiju." — Screen Rant

"Fans of Godzilla and crime dramas will both be well-served." — SuperHeroHype

GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE DRAGONS II—SONS OF GIANTS

Story: Frank Tieri

Art: Inaki Miranda

128 Pages • $17.99 • TPB MAY 2025

ISBN: 9798887241876

Description: The sequel to 2024's Eisner-nominated smash Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons. Frank Tieri and Inaki Miranda reunite in this historical miniseries that explores a shadowy society who control the secrets of the kaiju, from ancient Rome to Colonial America and beyond. Sir Francis Drake had his reasons for hiding treasure on Monster Island and in this miniseries all secrets will be revealed! Who are the Illuminati-esque cult, known only as the Sons of Giants, and what is their mission? More importantly, how have they been pulling the strings of every major kaiju encounter since the dawn of time? This series shows us how it all came to be, how Godzilla was discovered by the leaders of the world, and how it changed history forever!



MONSTER HIGH: PRIDE 2025 (COVER A: CAMILA FORTUNA)

Story: Jacque Aye, Megan Brown

Art: Siobhan Keenan, Bowen McCurdy

48 Pages • $5.99 • MAY 2025

UPC: 82771403420200111

Description: Pride Month is upon us once again! As monsters gear up to skelebrate their LGBTQIA+ fiends, I have some defrightfully adorable pieces of gossip about two of Monster High's favorite couples… First, we all know and love the fiercest and most fashionable ghoulfriends: Clawdeen Wolf and Toralei Stripe, A.K.A. Toradeen. But how did they go from hisses to kisses? It's simple math, really. Clawculus + a common enemy + forced proximity = the perfect love story. Nothing screams romance quite like math camp. Then, Spelldon Cauldronello and Kieran Valentine are feariously couple goals. But my Criers tell me that dating as an emotional vampire can make things a bit awkward. Valentine's powers are totally out of control, and he worries he might have accidentally hypnotized Spelldon to fall in love with him. That's the only logical explanation for why he feels all warm and fuzzy inside…right? —XOXO CryptCrier

Additional Covers Offered: B (McCurdy), C Foil (Fortuna)

Quote: "Very comforting and confidence-building." — AIPT

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: SONIC PRIME, VOL. 1

Story: Hayden Robel

144 Pages • $9.99 • TPB MAY 2025

ISBN: 9798887242811

Description: Relive all the action from the Netflix animated series in this graphic novel adaptation! Sonic is used to fighting it out with Dr. Eggman, and with the help of his friends Tails, Knuckles, Amy, and Rouge, he usually comes out on top! But, during their latest explosive battle, a collision with the Paradox Prism sends Sonic to a parallel world called New Yoke City, where the dull environment looks oddly familiar. Once he gets his bearings, he'll have to race through multiple dimensions to reconnect with his friends and save the world! Volume 1 adapts "Episode 1: Shattered" and "Episode 2: The Yoke's On You" from Season 1 of the 2022 Netflix series.



MY LITTLE PONY: GENERATION 5 GREATEST HITS (COVER A: BRIANNA GARCIA)

Story: Various

Art: Various

100 Pages • $7.99 • MAY 2025

UPC: 82771403421900111

Description: Join the New Mane 6 on their greatest adventures and quests across Equestria! After Sunny, Zipp, Pipp, Hitch, Izzy, and newcomer Misty bring magic back to the world, it's up to them to help protect their lands and friends from new threats that continue to haunt them! Through the power of friendship, this group of pals will discover hidden secrets, protect each other, and perfect their unicycle-riding skills! Collecting My Little Pony #10 and #20, Maretime Mysteries #4, and The Storm of Zephyr Heights #3.



MY LITTLE PONY: THE STORM OF ZEPHYR HEIGHTS

Story: Jeremy Whitley

Art: Andy Price, Kate Sherron

112 Pages • $17.99 • TPB MAY 2025

ISBN: 9798887242613

Description: A storm is brewing! And with Queen Haven away, the Mane 6 are the only ones keeping Zephyr Heights from being blown off its mountaintop. For the first time anyone can remember, Queen Haven is taking a vacation. She's decided to leave Zipp in charge of the royal palace in Zephyr Heights while she's gone, and as the crown princess, Zipp is confident she can handle the responsibility. She's not great at ceremony, but nothing really dangerous ever happens in Zephyr Heights anyway, right? Just to be safe, she recruits her sister Pipp and their friends Sunny, Hitch, Izzy, and Misty to come along. And it's lucky they did, because disaster is about to strike the capital!



MY LITTLE PONY: BACK TO SCHOOL

Story: Ted Anderson, Danny Djeljosevic, Toni Kuusisto, Christina Rice

Art: Tony Fleecs

88 Pages • $8.99 • TPB JUNE 2025

ISBN: 9798887243467

Description: It's back to school at Canterlot High with the Equestria Girls, where mischief, fun, and friendship collide! Join the girls as they get settled into Canterlot High and recount how they became friends. Then, spring has sprung! Celebrate March Radness with the spring athletic event, a visit by the famous A.K. Yearling herself, and… detention?! Collects My Little Pony Annual #1: Equestria Girls and My Little Pony: Equestria Girls—Canterlot High March Radness.

JACK KIRBY'S MISTER MIRACLE ARTIST'S EDITION

Story & Art: Jack Kirby

192 Pages • $150.00 • HC JUNE 2025

ISBN: 9798887242668

Description: Following in the huge footsteps of the Jack Kirby New Gods Artist's Edition comes another classic collection of Kirby Fourth World beauty—Mister Miracle! This Artist's Edition collects seven nearly complete Mister Miracle stories, including issues #2–3, #5–9, and a gallery of covers! Mister Miracle was one of the core Fourth World books, a multigenerational epic that was one part King Lear and another part Star Wars. One thing is for sure: you'll never have a better chance to see the King's cosmic opus any better than in the pages of this Artist's Edition! An Artist's Edition presents complete stories with each page scanned from the actual original art. While appearing to be in black and white, each page has been scanned in color to mimic as closely as possible the experience of viewing the actual original art— for example, you are able to clearly see paste-overs, blue pencils in the art, editorial notes, and art corrections. Each page is printed at the same size as drawn, and the paper selected is as close as possible to the original art board.

THE SIN BIN

Story: Robbie Thompson

Art: Patricio Delpeche

152 Pages • $18.99 • TPB MAY 2025

ISBN: 9798887241678

Description: Cat worships her father, Dukes, but like all parents, he's been keeping secrets. The Sin Bin is a father-daughter monster-hunting original graphic novel perfect for fans of Supernatural and Stranger Things. Dale "Dukes" Duquesne is a washed-up hockey player by day and a ghost, monster, and demon hunter by night. After each away game, Dukes finds the local legend that goes bump in the night and takes it down, locking it away in the Sin Bin. When his daughter, Cat, discovers the truth about his demon hunting, it becomes her dream to follow in his footsteps. As they work their first case together, Cat will learn Dukes' biggest secret, though. He doesn't hunt monsters out of the kindness of his heart. He's searching for someone that was taken by monsters years ago… someone very important to Cat who will change the shape of their family and their future forever! Together, they hit the road to save mankind and put their family back together! From all-star writer Robbie Thompson (TV's Supernatural, Marvel Comics' Spider-Man/Deadpool) and rising star artist Patricio Delpeche, your new favorite monster-hunting family is here.

YOU WISH (BOOK 2): WISHBORN

Story & Art: Jeff Victor

160 Pages • $14.99 • TPB JUNE 2025

ISBN: 9781603095532

Description: Return to the magic lamp! New friends, foes, and family secrets await you as this captivating graphic novel series continues. Avery's wish has been granted! She found her genie mother, met her new best friend Gribblet, and reunited her family… but now her troubles are just beginning. When Gribblet is captured by a menacing creature called the Shadow Spinner, it's up to Avery to venture back into the lamp world to rescue him. Inside, she'll meet new friends, encounter new dangers, and push her new powers to the limit to try and bring Gribblet home.

Quotes:

"A whimsical new twist on the genie legend! This book is gorgeous!" —Jeff Smith, creator of Bone

"Bold colorization, vivid backgrounds, and expressive character design make this graphic novel feel like a full-on Disney movie." —Booklist

"Fans of Bone, Amulet, and 5 Worlds will enjoy this new series." —School Library Journal's Good Comics for Kids

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!