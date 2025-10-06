Greg Weisman & Tad Stones' Gargoyles/Darkwing Duck Crossover For 2026

Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: FDarkwing duck, Gargoyles, greg weisman, Tad Stones

Greg Weisman and Tad Stones create a Gargoyles/Darkwing Duck crossover for 2026 from Dynamite Entertainment

Gargoyles/Darkwing Duck is a new comic book series for 2026 written by Gargoyles' creator Greg Weisman and Darkwing Duck's creator Tad Stones, crossing over the characters for the first time ever. Darkwing Duck, created by Tad Stones, launched in 1991, and Greg Weisman worked on the series before he launched Gargoyles in 1994. This series also marks the first time that Tad Stones has written Darkwing Duck in any form in fifteen years. The series will be from the current publisher of both series, Dynamite Entertainment.

"I am the Terror That Flaps in the Night!"

"We are the Defenders of the Night!"

"I am Darkwing Duck!"

"We are Gargoyles!"

"In the 1990s, the beloved Disney Afternoon TV programming block inspired a legion of fans, and continues to do so for further generations to this day. Two shows stood out from the pack with their superhero genre inspired ethos, portraying powerful heroes protecting their cities from evildoers of all kinds. With fan-favorite characters and expansive lore, Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck had an indelible impact on audiences. Now the principal creators behind both mythos are coming together for an unprecedented comic book event! When the diabolical Demona uses a mysterious magic mirror to recruit Morgana Macawber to her cause of mass destruction, Darkwing Duck and Launchpad McQuack flap their wings — actually they board the Thunderquack — over to Manhattan. They'll quickly cross paths with Goliath and Elisa. It might be time for a classic hero versus hero misunderstanding brawl, and so much more will follow!

"Greg Weisman is a revered writer and producer behind several hit animated series, as well as a long legacy in comics, with Gargoyles being his magnum opus across both mediums. Since 2022 he has been continuously chronicling new tales of his stone guardians with Dynamite, with comics picking up right where he left things. He's continued to flesh out the arcs of his deep bench of characters, and now in this series will have a whole new set of relationships to work his magic on.

"When I started in development at Walt Disney Television Animation, the first show I ever worked on was Darkwing Duck, learning the gig under Tad," said co-writer and Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman. "So nothing seems more appropriate than for Tad and I to team up to bring fans of both properties to this crossover event!"

"The talented Tad Stones is no rookie either, with nearly three decades working directly under the Disney umbrella. He played a key role in developing other Disney Afternoon staples like Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers and the follow up series for Aladdin and Hercules. His most iconic creation is the one and only Drake Mallard, known to his St. Canard criminal foes as Darkwing Duck. He's recently returned as well, with a series of stunning covers on the latest series by creators Daniel Kibblesmith, Ted Brandt, and Ro Stein. This titanic team-up with Weisman will mark his first time writing Darkwing in 15 years!

"Greg had no problem entering DW's world since he was part of the show's development from the start," said co-writer and Darkwing creator Tad Stones. We traded notes and I even sketched out visual gags when words failed me. Working with teams of creative artists and writers has always been the best part of my career, and this crossover is a new highlight."

"The colossal co-writing tandem of Greg Weisman and Tad Stones will be ably assisted in this historic epic by the Disney comics veteran virtuoso Ciro Cangialosi. No stranger to these characters, such as illustrating Dynamite's spotlight on Negaduck, this will be his first chance to flex his skills on the Manhattan Clan. Letterer Fabio Amelia rounds out the core team.

"The worlds of Gargoyles and Darkwing Duck colliding is a can't-miss chapter in comics, and to mark the occasion editor Nate Cosby has assembled an all-star team of top names for covers. Italian master Ivan Bigarella delighted fans on DuckTales, and will here as well. Clayton Henry's mastery of superheroic artwork fits these unique heroes well. Recent Dynamite superstar Declan Shalvey dishes up a delightful addition. Then both Tad Stones himself and Ciro Cangialosi pull double beyond the interior pages with covers."