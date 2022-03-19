Harley Quinn #13 Preview: Making Prison Reform Fun

Harley Quinn advocates for reform of the criminal justice system in this preview of Harley Quinn #13… by busting out of a cake at a birthday party. For an encore, she'll beat the crap out of everyone at the party. See? Fun. Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #13

DC Comics

0122DC133

0122DC134 – Harley Quinn #13 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

0122DC135 – Harley Quinn #13 Simone Bianchi Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

It's a whole new year of me, Harley Quinn! I've learned the ins and outs of Gotham's lovely sewage system, and I've even made some unexpected friends along the way. I mean, except for one very murderous new vigilante roaming the streets, a new homicide detective convinced I'm the killer, and the acclaimed Spice World (1997) film not being on a single streaming platform. Other than that…totally fine. Year two starts here with a new arc…brand new characters…and some all-too-familiar faces from my past who maybe aren't so happy to see me.

In Shops: 3/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.