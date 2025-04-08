Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: hellboy, Iceland
Hellboy In Love – Hellboy Joins Anastasia Bransfield In Iceland
Hellboy In Love - Hellboy joins Anastasia Bransfield in Iceland with Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden and Alex Nieto
- Iceland sets the stage for Hellboy and Anastasia's latest adventure in love and danger with The Art of Fire.
- Creators Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, and Alex Nieto reunite for a thrilling two-issue Hellboy event.
- Discover Iceland's secrets with Anastasia's research, revealing ancient mysteries in the Hellboy universe.
- Expect romantic thrills and archeological intrigue as Hellboy's journey continues, blending love with peril.
I love Iceland. I kinda fell in love in Iceland. And Mike Mignola seems to feel the same way with Christopher Golden and Alex Nieto in the new Hellboy In Love: The Art Of Fire. With Hellboy and his archaeological intended Anastasia Bransfield…
"Mike Mignola and his longtime collaborator, Bram Stoker Award-winner Christopher Golden are returning to Hellboy's greatest romance with a new two-issue comic event, Hellboy in Love: The Art of Fire. Drawn and colored by artist Alex Nieto (Locust) in his Hellboy Universe debut and lettered by Clem Robins, the new story will follow Hellboy and archeologist Anastasia Bransfield on an unforgettable journey to Iceland. Hellboy in Love: The Art of Fire will feature covers by Alex Nieto.
"We're having so much damn fun with this series," says writer Christopher Golden. "Sending Hellboy on these romantic adventures with Anastasia fills in a vital missing era of his life, but Anastasia's own research is also illuminating some key elements of the Mignolaverse's ancient history. We're digging into that more in this two-shot. Readers are going to love Alex Nieto's gorgeous, playful take on Hellboy and Anastasia…and the evil at the root of Anastasia's story!"
"2023's Hellboy In Love took the titular paranormal investigator and archeologist Anastasia Bransfield on a series of globe-trotting adventures that were as romantic as they were dangerous. Their unlikely connection saw them pursuing goblins through the UK, facing off against ghosts in Turkey, and exploring archeological sites in India. Now, their search for a network of seemingly impossible occultists takes them to a dig site in Iceland, where answers and danger await."
Hellboy first appeared in San Diego Comic-Con Comics #2 in 1993 and has since appeared in various miniseries, one-shots, and intercompany crossovers. The character has been adapted into four live-action films: Hellboy, The Golden Army, Hellboy, and The Crooked Man.