Hellboy In Love – Hellboy Joins Anastasia Bransfield In Iceland

"We're having so much damn fun with this series," says writer Christopher Golden. "Sending Hellboy on these romantic adventures with Anastasia fills in a vital missing era of his life, but Anastasia's own research is also illuminating some key elements of the Mignolaverse's ancient history. We're digging into that more in this two-shot. Readers are going to love Alex Nieto's gorgeous, playful take on Hellboy and Anastasia…and the evil at the root of Anastasia's story!"

"2023's Hellboy In Love took the titular paranormal investigator and archeologist Anastasia Bransfield on a series of globe-trotting adventures that were as romantic as they were dangerous. Their unlikely connection saw them pursuing goblins through the UK, facing off against ghosts in Turkey, and exploring archeological sites in India. Now, their search for a network of seemingly impossible occultists takes them to a dig site in Iceland, where answers and danger await."