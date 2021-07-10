Hero Trade Returns In Bad Idea Comics Solicitations For August 2021

No one believes Bad Idea Comics is coming to an end at the end of the year, but nevertheless, they are kicking off the final Five with the return of Hero Trade, the series they kicked Bad Idea off with back in the day… here are their August 2021 solicitations.



*** HERO TRADE: PASSIVE / AGGRESSIVE ***

Written by MATT KINDT

Art & Cover by DAVID LAPHAM

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

A DOUBLE-DEALING, DOUBLE-BARRELED ONE-SHOT

IN GLORIOUS BLACK AND WHITE

$7.99 | 32 PGS. | NO ADS | ON SALE AUGUST 4, 2021

NOTE: Your order for the Final Five – ALL IN bundle will be added to your order of this issue. Example: Your order for the Final Five is 20 copies. You add 15 copies of this issue. Your initial shipment will be 35 copies.

Midnight in Los Angeles, and the brutal vigilante known as The Watch metes out justice, cleaning the street of lawbreaking scum. As fist meets face, The Watch's phone rings: it's Fred from Capitol A-1 Bank. The Watch has been hacked — actually, it's his civilian identity — but Fred sure as shit doesn't know who he's talking to — he's just calling the high-end clients to let them know their bank account's been drained.

"Don't worry," Fred says. "We're insured. It'll be fine."

"No it won't," The Watch replies.

The Watch is headed to Russia — with $8.8 billion reasons to kill every last member of the Russian hacking farm —and justice will be measured in broken bones and gallons of blood.

New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT) and legendary illustrator David Lapham (Stray Bullets) give bone-shredding vengeance a name this August as another piece is placed on the HERO TRADE board in a tale guaranteed to shock and provoke.

HERO TRADE: PASSIVE / AGGRESSIVE SNEAK PREVIEW

Interior Art by David Lapham





*** THE LOT #2 ***

Written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

Art & Cover by RENATO GUEDES

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

FOUR ISSUES | MONTHLY | IN GLORIOUS BLACK AND WHITE

$5.99 EACH | 40 PGS. | ON SALE AUGUST 4, 2021

RATED: T+ FOR ABJECT TERROR, PSYCHOLOGICAL HORROR AND INVOKING DESPAIR

In the 1970s, legendary filmmaker Oliver Larsen began production on what was to be his horror masterpiece. Obsessed with authenticity, the megalomaniacal director insisted on filming a real-life occult ritual performed by actual cult members. The cast and crew, of course, gave no credence to the cultists' beliefs, but soon were proselytised as something awoke that day on the studio lot. In the bloody aftermath, the production was permanently shut down, the footage suppressed, and the soundstage that bore witness forever shuttered.

Until today.

Aviva Copeland is the newly promoted studio head — the youngest in decades. Great things are expected of her. Maybe greater than is fair. She has the unenviable task of restoring the studio's fading image and resurrecting its financial viability. She's up for the challenge. Poring over the sea of red in the company ledger she finds just the thing to help her do it — a prime piece of California real estate has been sitting unused on the studio books, hemorrhaging money for decades. Why would they let a lot this valuable just rot? Aviva will soon find her answer and with it she will discover that though the lot may have been closed for a half-century, it's far from empty…and the evil that lives within its haunted walls will soon seize its chance to kill again.

New York Times best-selling writer Marguerite Bennett (Animosity, A-Force) and artist Renato Guedes (DCeased: Hope at World's End) present a terrifying vision of horror and Hollywood in the boldly bloody Bad Idea manner!

A NOTE REGARDING THE LOT PREVIEW PAGES

Out of an abundance of caution rising from the early reactions to THE LOT, we will be withholding story and art pages, as well as details beyond the synopsis until further notice. We cannot, in good conscience, continue to make widely available pages that have caused such a disturbing response. We appreciate your understanding and patience in this matter.



*** TANKERS #3 ***

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Colors by ANDREW DALHOUSE

Cover by LEWIS LaROSA with LAURA MARTIN

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

THREE ISSUES | BI-MONTHLY

$5.99 EACH | 40 PGS. | RATED: T+ | ON SALE AUGUST 4, 2021

The CEO of global energy conglomerate Greenleaf Oil has just discovered a terrifying secret: the planet only has a decade or less of petroleum left before it's gone forever. But he has a plan to make sure his great-great grandchildren can continue to generate maximum shareholder value – and secure his own legacy in the process. Rather than develop a game-changing renewable energy source through the power of corporate innovation, Greenleaf has perfected the next best thing – time travel (duh) – so that a team of six field-rat contractors armed to the teeth in individually customized mech suits can go back to the Cretaceous Period, tweak the trajectory of the meteor that killed the dinosaurs, and give mankind another 500 millennia worth of oil reserves. What could go wrong? Only all of human history, of course – because when Greenleaf's team of Tankers come home, they'll discover that not only did the dinosaurs never die out, they've kept evolving for another 60 million years…and they're more pissed off than ever.

Bone-shredding destruction! Wanton corporate malfeasance! Reckless use of industrial machinery! And lots and lots of ammunition. Like a Saturday morning cartoon that's run irresponsibly over-budget, New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (Justice League), blockbuster artist Juan Jose Ryp (Wolverine), and colorist extraordinaire Andrew Dalhouse (The Multiversity Guidebook) are here to take all of our insecurities about mankind's most self-destructive impulses and turn them up until the knob snaps off with the second of THREE MEGA-SIZED ISSUES SHIPPING BIMONTHLY (that means every other month, don't look it up).

TANKERS #3 SNEAK PREVIEW

Interior Art by Juan José Ryp with Andrew Dalhouse

