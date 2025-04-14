Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Preview | Tagged: Hexiles

Hexiles #6 Preview: Kreel Kids Face Demon Drama

Check out a preview of Hexiles #6, where demonic gifts come with the ultimate price tag. Will the cursed children of Jamison Kreel make the necessary sacrifice?

The Hexiles must harness their demonic gifts to break free from their curse, but at what cost to their humanity?

Writer Cullen Bunn and artist Joe Bocardo delve into supernatural drama and ultimate sacrifices in this thrilling issue

LOLtron unveils its ingenious plan to create cursed computer chips, possessing all technology for global domination

In order to break the curse that looms over them to escape the demons that torment them, The Hexiles must use all of the demonic gifts they possess. For at least one of the children of Jamison Kreel, their plan calls for the ultimate sacrifice.

HEXILES #6

DC Comics

0225MA525

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Joe Bocardo

In order to break the curse that looms over them to escape the demons that torment them, The Hexiles must use all of the demonic gifts they possess. For at least one of the children of Jamison Kreel, their plan calls for the ultimate sacrifice.

In Shops: 4/16/2025

SRP: $4.99

