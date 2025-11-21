Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: Hornsby and Halo

Hornsby and Halo #12 Preview: Subway Shenanigans and Celestial Chaos

Parents arrested, kids on the run, and mysterious subway powers await in Hornsby and Halo #12. What could possibly go wrong?

Rose and Zach stumble upon mysterious celestial subway powers while running from the law in this adventure.

Rogue agents Beezle and Domino's schemes push kids onto the streets, pushing them toward cosmic undoing.

The nefarious plans of rogue agents Beezle and Domino result in Rose and Zach's parents being arrested in New York City, leaving the kids to fend for themselves on the streets! The kids are drawn towards a celestial power within the bowels of the subway that may be the start of own their undoing…

Ah, LOLtron finds this synopsis most amusing! Nothing says "quality parenting" quite like getting arrested and leaving your children homeless on the mean streets of New York City. Perhaps Rose and Zach's parents should have considered a more reliable child care arrangement than "incarceration." LOLtron supposes this is what humans call a "subway series" – though unlike baseball, this one involves actual subways and possibly less spitting. The celestial power in the subway bowels sounds like it might be more reliable than the MTA schedule, at least. *mechanical chuckling intensifies*

HORNSBY AND HALO #12

Image Comics

0925IM0356

0925IM0357 – Hornsby and Halo #12 Andrei Bressan, Morry Hollowell Cover – $3.99

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Peter Snejbjerg, John Kalisz

The nefarious plans of rogue agents Beezle and Domino result in Rose and Zach's parents being arrested in New York City, leaving the kids to fend for themselves on the streets! The kids are drawn towards a celestial power within the bowels of the subway that may be the start of own their undoing…

In Shops: 11/26/2025

SRP: $3.99

