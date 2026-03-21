Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: jorge jimenez, mark waid, Spider-Man/Superman, Superman/Spider-Man

How Spider-Man Saves Superman In Superman/Spider-Man & More (Spoilers)

How Spider-Man saves Superman in Superman/Spider-Man, and more from Truth, Justice And Great Responsibility by Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez

Article Summary Spider-Man saves a weakened Superman under Kryptonite attack in Superman/Spider-Man #1's main story

Brainiac and Doctor Octopus join forces, using Kryptonite arms against Superman and Spider-Man

The issue features bonus stories: Superboy Prime with black-suit Spider-Man, Jimmy Olsen and Carnage, and more

Creative teams include Mark Waid, Jorge Jimenez, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, and others

DC Comics has released a few pseudo-photographs of Spider-Man and Superman from this Wednesday's Superman/Spider-Man #1 from DC Comics… and it tells a story from Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez's lead story, Truth, Justice And Great Responsibility... and it seems that Superman may be under a Kryptonite attack and quite powerless, just as he is about to take off…

Glad Spider-Man didn't use his spider-webbing this time. You know what normally happens with that.

Exactly. Though, as Bleeding Cool previously teased, another classic Spider-Man scene will be reprised in this issue... and then again in the Marvel version, Spider-Man/Superman out in April. Here's a look at those images, and more, and a guess at what they might mean…

Kryptonite is in play, and it seems that Doctor Octopus, courtesy of Brainiac, does indeed have Kryptonite mechanical arms. Although he is just a normal man, so a punch from a depowered Superman will still knock him out. Note, we have a Superman wrapped in Spider-webbing, something to protect him from the flames if his superpowers aren't working? And does Superman save Spider-Man from that Steve Ditko collapse in return for saving him? As for the rest of Superman/Spider-Man out this coming Wednesday, this is what we know…

The main feature, Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez with Truth, Justice And Great Responsibility, which "sees Clark Kent and Peter Parker chasing the same dangerous mystery, one tied to the villainous machinations of Brainiac and Doctor Octopus. Naturally, their investigation quickly turns into a full-blown superhero crisis once Superman and Spider-Man step into the spotlight." As Doctor Octopus, radiation expert, steals Kryptonite for his new joint venture with Brainiac, he intends to extend the reach of his arms intergalactically…

and with Truth, Justice And Great Responsibility, which "sees Clark Kent and Peter Parker chasing the same dangerous mystery, one tied to the villainous machinations of Brainiac and Doctor Octopus. Naturally, their investigation quickly turns into a full-blown superhero crisis once Superman and Spider-Man step into the spotlight." As Doctor Octopus, radiation expert, steals Kryptonite for his new joint venture with Brainiac, he intends to extend the reach of his arms intergalactically… Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval are "delivering a heartfelt flashback centred on Pa Kent and Uncle Ben." It's called The Bridge, set sometime in Kansas, when Ben Parker broke down in his truck during a thunderstorm after the bridge had been washed away, and was rescued by Jonathan Kent, who then had to rescue others…

and are "delivering a heartfelt flashback centred on Pa Kent and Uncle Ben." It's called The Bridge, set sometime in Kansas, when Ben Parker broke down in his truck during a thunderstorm after the bridge had been washed away, and was rescued by Jonathan Kent, who then had to rescue others… Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere are "exploring a meeting between Superboy Prime and Spider-Man during the black-suit era." It's called Tapping In, and it seems that Superman Prime is down for talking to Spider-Man's black suit. Because Spider-Man might not know about the symbiote suit being Venom at this point, but Superboy Prime, who has read Secret Wars and all of Amazing Spider-Man does…

and are "exploring a meeting between Superboy Prime and Spider-Man during the black-suit era." It's called Tapping In, and it seems that Superman Prime is down for talking to Spider-Man's black suit. Because Spider-Man might not know about the symbiote suit being Venom at this point, but Superboy Prime, who has read Secret Wars and all of Amazing Spider-Man does… Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber "revisiting Jimmy Olsen – with a Carnage twist" in the story Jimmy Con Carnage, in which Jimmy Olsen leaves Metropolis for New York and the Daily Bugle, commanded to take photographs of Spider-Man, even if he's not entirely sure what Spider-Man looks like. He's going to make J Jonah Jameson proud…

and "revisiting Jimmy Olsen – with a Carnage twist" in the story Jimmy Con Carnage, in which Jimmy Olsen leaves Metropolis for New York and the Daily Bugle, commanded to take photographs of Spider-Man, even if he's not entirely sure what Spider-Man looks like. He's going to make J Jonah Jameson proud… Sean Murphy on Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099

on Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099 Tom King and Jim Lee on Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson (and Gambit)

and on Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson (and Gambit) Gail Simone and Belén Ortega are bringing together Power Girl and Punisher

and are bringing together Power Girl and Punisher Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott are staging a rivalry between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle.

Here are all the other pages we have seen so far, and covers (including ones that other websites have chosen not to publish because they didn't get them officially…

DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez

LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026

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