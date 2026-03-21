Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Superman | Tagged: brad meltzer, Jorge JKimenez, mark waif, pepe larraz, Spider-Man/Superman, steve ditko, Superman/Spider-Man

TOLDJA: Steve Ditko Moment In DC's Superman/Spider-Man Confirmed

That Steve Ditko classic moment from Amazing Spider-Man #33 is homaged in DC's Superman/Spider-Man as well as Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman

Article Summary Both Marvel and DC's Superman/Spider-Man crossovers feature a Steve Ditko homage scene.

Marvel showcases Spider-Man lifting a mountain alongside Superman, recalling a classic Ditko moment.

DC has confirmed its own similar homage in their Superman/Spider-Man issue, releasing clues via Instagram.

Major creative teams join both crossovers, promising multiple bonus stories and fan-favorite character pairings.

A few weeks ago, Bleeding Cool was told that, somehow, the lead stories in both All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman crossover published by Marvel Comics in April, by Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz, and the DC version in Superman/Spider-Man, out on Wednesday, by Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez contained a very similar scene.

Which is odd. Tom Brevoort talked about the "horse trading" that goes on with such events. "Typically, the way these are done is people get on the phone. So CB Cebulski and Marie Javins go, 'Okay, you know, who do you want to use? Who do we want to use?' Okay, we're fine with that, or you take that guy, and we'll take this guy… We want to use the Joker. Okay, that's fine, we won't use the Joker, we'll use Cassandra Nova."

But no one seems to have asked who would do the homage to the famous Steve Ditko scene from Amazing Spider-Man #39. Which was delivered to scripter/editor Stan Lee in 1965, who was surprised to see it take over so many pages. It became legendary.

So legendary that both Marvel and DC wanted to do their own version of the scene in the lead story, but neither claimed it or objected to it when they saw it in the other company's version. Marvel released their version, which sees Superman and Spider-Man with a mountain dropped over them, Secret Wars style, and by the looks of things, a Kryptonite mountain, leaving Spider-Man to take the strain and hold the whole thing up.

I previously stated that I understood from DC Comics sources that the DC version has similar. And now DC Comics has released a panel that seems to confirm it… from an Instagram video… and while I can't say that the panel with Superman follows it… that might make sense, right?

Superman/Spider-Man from DC Comics is published this Wednesday. All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman from Marvel Comics is published next on the 15th of April.

SUPERMAN / SPIDER-MAN #1

Writer(s): MARK WAID, TOM KING, MATT FRACTION, SEAN MURPHY, GAIL SIMONE, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Artist(s): JORGE JIMENEZ, JIM LEE, STEVE LIEBER, SEAN MURPHY, BELEN ORTEGA, DANIEL SAMPERE, and NICOLA SCOTT

• When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world—especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. To bring this clash of reporters‑turned‑heroes to life, Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez join forces to headline DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 with an unforgettable lead story.

• And don't miss these bonus stories in DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1, all featuring DC and Marvel characters: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson, Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage, Sean Murphy takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099, Gail Simone teams up with Belén Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher, Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics!) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit, and Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle.

• Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight: Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! (Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity.) $7.99 25/3/26

Writer(s): MARK WAID, TOM KING, MATT FRACTION, SEAN MURPHY, GAIL SIMONE, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST Artist(s): JORGE JIMENEZ, JIM LEE, STEVE LIEBER, SEAN MURPHY, BELEN ORTEGA, DANIEL SAMPERE, and NICOLA SCOTT • When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world—especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. To bring this clash of reporters‑turned‑heroes to life, Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez join forces to headline DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 with an unforgettable lead story. • And don't miss these bonus stories in DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1, all featuring DC and Marvel characters: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson, Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage, Sean Murphy takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099, Gail Simone teams up with Belén Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher, Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics!) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit, and Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. • Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight: Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! (Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity.) $7.99 25/3/26 ALL-NEW ALL-SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1

(W) BRAD MELTZER, GEOFF JOHNS, DAN SLOTT, LOUISE SIMONSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS,

JASON AARON, JOE KELLY & MORE! (A) PEPE LARRAZ, GARY FRANK, MARCOS MARTIN, TODD NAUCK, SARA PICHELLI, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, HUMBERTO RAMOS & MORE!

THWIP, THWIP AND AWAY!

• Fifty years ago, DC's Man of Steel met Marvel's friendly neighborhood wall-crawler, and the world of comics has never been the same! In celebration of that historic milestone, thrill to ALL-NEW tales of SPIDER-MAN and SUPERMAN and their friends and foes!

• Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz pit Spider-Man and Superman against LEX LUTHOR and NORMAN OSBORN as their greatest villains exploit some of their greatest weaknesses!

• In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original Golden Age SUPERMAN as told by Slott/Martin!

• A crisis ensues as Johns/Frank bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?!

• SYMBIOTE hordes invade METROPOLIS as a new War of the Realms ignites in Aaron/Dauterman's epic.

• Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson hammers out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the HOBGOBLIN, as drawn by Todd Nauck!

• Kelly/Ramos take us on a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!

• MILES MORALES (SPIDER-MAN) teams with Superman, as Bendis and Pichelli re-team!

All this, and more than a few super-surprises you'll be talking about for the next Fifty years!

72 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$7.99 15/4/26

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!