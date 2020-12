I Breathed A Body – And Topped Advance Reorders – 31st December 2020

I Breathed A Body #1 by Zac Thompson and Andy MacDonald from AfterShock Comics topped the advance reorders list this week. A science fiction horror series about social media, big tech, and influencer culture, they describe it as "The Social Network meets Hellraiser. When the world's biggest influencer posts something irredeemably horrific online, the world changes in an instant. Now it's up to his social media manager, Anne Stewart, to fan the flames of outrage and create a sensationalist campaign that rewrites the rules of "banned content." Thus begins a carnival of lust, revulsion, desire, and disgust – all for viral videos." And it looks like retailers are bumping their orders big time.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher I BREATHED A BODY #1 ANDY MACDONALD CVR $4.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING DF STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 CGC GRADED $77.00 DYNAMIC FORCES WOLVERINE #1 FASCIMILE ED MILLER SGN $299.99 DYNAMIC FORCES SPAWN #314 CVR C REVOLVER $2.99 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN #314 CVR A MATTINA $2.99 IMAGE COMICS SPAWN #314 CVR B CAPULLO & MCFARLANE $2.99 IMAGE COMICS NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1 DIE CUT VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #3 (OF 5) $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #2 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CULT OF DRACULA #1 (OF 6) CVR B MAER $3.99 SOURCE POINT PRESS NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS CUTTING EDGE DEVILS MIRROR #1 (OF 2) CVR A TOLIBAO (MR) $5.99 TITAN COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN DIRECTORS CUT #1 $10.99 IDW PUBLISHING BPRD DEVIL YOU KNOW OMNIBUS HC (RES) $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS WE LIVE #4 $3.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS STAR WARS LEGENDS OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 WEAVER DM V $125.00 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 JIM LEE CVR (MR) $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SACRED SIX #6 OHTA FOC BONUS VAR $3.99 DYNAMIC FORCES WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 WINDSOR SMITH DM VAR (MR) $125.00 MARVEL COMICS DF BATMAN TMNT ADVENTURES #1 HAESER REMARK SGN (C: 0-1-2) $89.99 DYNAMIC FORCES RICK & MORTY TP VOL 12 $19.99 ONI PRESS INC. VAMPIRELLA DARK POWERS #2 CVR B LINSNER $3.99 DYNAMIC FORCES WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 BYRNE DM VAR (MR) $125.00 MARVEL COMICS NEIL GAIMAN NORSE MYTHOLOGY #5 CVR A RUSSELL $3.99 DARK HORSE COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 MCLEOD DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 SIENKIEWICZ COVER $125.00 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS SILVER SURFER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS ETERNALS COMPLETE SAGA OMNIBUS HC KIRBY DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS HELLSING DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 02 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS VENOMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS MORBIUS LIVING VAMPIRE OMNIBUS HC DM VAR $100.00 MARVEL COMICS CONAN THE BARBARIAN BY KURT BUSIEK OMNIBUS HC LINSNER DM $125.00 MARVEL COMICS WAR OF KINGS PRELUDE HC ROAD TO WAR OF KINGS OMNIBUS $125.00 MARVEL COMICS MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS DLX HC SHATTERED GRID $75.00 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT VENOMNIBUS HC VOL 03 KIETH CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT NEIL GAIMAN LIBRARY EDITION HC VOL 02 (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION TP BROTHER TAKE MY HAND $39.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM SEPARATION ANXIETY TP NEW PTG $34.99 MARVEL COMICS IMMORTAL HULK HC VOL 01 $34.99 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION TP SHADOW OF APOCALYPSE $39.99 MARVEL COMICS IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION TP BY FORCE OF ARMS $39.99 MARVEL COMICS ANNIHILATION OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 03 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS WAR OF KINGS AFTERMATH REALM OF KINGS OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 ROSS CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS