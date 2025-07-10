Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged:

IDW Performs Its 1-For-100 Reverse Stock Split Today

IDW is performing its 1-for-100 reverse stock split today, so that it should be worth around $70 a share

Article Summary IDW enacts a 1-for-100 reverse stock split, consolidating every 100 shares into one new share today.

Share price jumps from 40 cents to 70 cents pre-split, and will now reflect around $70 per share post-split.

Shareholders with fractional shares receive cash, as total outstanding shares drop dramatically.

IDW aims to attract bigger investors and boost credibility beyond penny stock status with this bold move.

IDW has announced that the previously disclosed 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its Class B Common Stock, Class C Common Stock, and Preferred Stock, will be effective as of today. This procedure will combine every one hundred shares of the IDW's stock into one share of the same class. Stockholders entitled to fractional shares as a result of the reverse stock split will receive a cash payment in lieu of such fractional shares, calculated based on the fair market value of the shares as of yesterday. This will reduce the total number of authorised shares of all classes of capital stock from 38,000,000 to 380,000, consisting of 350,000 shares of Class A Common Stock, 25,000 shares of Class C Common Stock, and 5,000 shares of Preferred Stock.

So instead of having 100 shares of stock, each person who owns stock will now have just one share for every hundred they had before. If someone ends up with a fraction of a share (like 0.5 shares), they'll get cash instead. When we first reported the news about this last month, IDW was more like 40 cents a share, and as of yesterday was at 70 cents a share, which is a significant jump. Especially considering it hit a low at 15 cents earlier in the month. And now, thanks to the reverse stock split, about to be $70 a share.

So why is IDW doing this? They might want to boost the price of each share, which could help them meet the rules to join a bigger stock market or attract big investors who like higher-priced stocks. It could also make the company look stronger financially by reducing the number of shares out there, showing they're confident about growing in the future.

Previously, IDW Publishing had received criticism for being a penny stock company. But not only has it built up its stock market value significantly in this year alone, but it is also signalling that it wants to be taken more seriously in financial circles.

