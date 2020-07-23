IDW Publish Bi-Weekly Marvel Chillers Comic From October

Um… you know the other day that we'd heard gossip that IDW were going to be publishing a weekly Marvel comic book for kids? Well, that's the game of telephone for you – instead we are getting Marvel Action: Chillers, a bi-weekly mini-series from IDW starting in October. So almost right, if you squint really, really hard.

When an ancient supernatural manuscript threatens Earth's mightiest heroes, it's up to Doctor Strange and armored teen Ironheart to save the day in Marvel Action: Chillers, the latest thrilling addition to IDW Publishing's line of comics aimed at middle grade readers!

Written by Jeremy Whitley (Unstoppable Wasp), the bi-weekly Chillers miniseries debuts in October and runs for four issues, each one featuring a framing story starring Doctor Strange and Ironheart, with a second tale focusing on spooky adventures involving Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, monster-hunter Elsa Bloodstone, and more! Contributing artists for the series include Ahmara Smith, Bowen McCurdy, and Bill Underwood, and Sweeney Boo, the fan-favorite artist of Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, will provide the covers for all four issues.

"Marvel characters have an incredibly long and colorful history in horror stories, from the traditional Marvel Monsters, to Werewolf By Night, to Tomb of Dracula. Those were all titles that I loved growing up, and getting to introduce young readers to the world of spooky Marvel characters is an honor and a privilege. I can't wait for everyone to see what we're cooking up," says Whitley.

"IDW is excited to create a Marvel Action take on Marvel's horror characters for younger audiences," says editor Elizabeth Brei. "The diverse cast of characters, featuring classic Marvel heroes like Doctor Strange as well as relatively new additions to the universe like Nadia Van Dyne, is brought to the page by an equally diverse and incredibly talented group of creators. We can't wait to share these creepy tales with everyone."