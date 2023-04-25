Immortal Ascension #1 in Fairsquare's July 2023 Solicits David Chisa and Kristian Ross are launching a new comic together, Immortal Ascension #1 from Fairsquare in their July 2023 solicits.

David Chisa and Kristian Ross are launching a new comic together, Immortal Ascension #1 from Fairsquare in their July 2023 solicits and solicitations, alongside the Beyondtopia collection, Rodolfo Santullo and Leandro Fernandez's Far South one-shot.

IMMORTAL ASCENSION #1 (OF 2) CVR A ROSSI

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

MAY231777

MAY231778 – IMMORTAL ASCENSION #1 (OF 2) CVR B RACHLIN – 9.99

(W) David Chisa (A / CA) Kristian Rossi

What if an Elektra type of character was thrown in an arcade game fighting style adventure? She'd be the GodKiller! Gear up for an epic tale of redemption and combat!

Meet Rose, once known as the GodKiller, a fierce warrior who's seen it all – from brutal beatdowns to painful punishments. Now seeking peace and solitude, she's about to face her biggest challenge yet! As a master of the art of combat, she'll need to level up and rescue her students from the monstrous Hell Ghouls gang.

The comic debut of American writer, cinematographer and musician David Chisa, with art and color by Argentine storyteller Kristian Rossi (IDW, Marvel, DC Comics), Immortal Ascension will take readers on a wild ride, with action-packed scenes that will have them button mashing for more! This the ultimate beat them up for comic book collectors!

With covers by Kristian Rossi and fan favorite artist Bella Rachlin (over 146K followers on Instagram!)

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 9.99

BEYONDTOPIA LEGENDS TP

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

MAY231776

(W) Bryan Valenza, Henry Barajas (A) Sami Basri, Garrie Gastonny, Kriswanto Why, Sweta Kartika, Afif Numbo, Aris Naka Abee, Miralti Firmansyah, Rhoald Marcellius, Rahmat Handoko, Yusuf Idris, Donny Hadiwidjaja, Ian Waryanto, Ario Anindito, Chis Arieswendha, Hendry Prasetya, Arief Russanto, Risza Perdhana, Haykal Erlanda (CA) Stephen Segovia

When the past is the future. Where unknown myths and legends are discovered. Witness the birth of the Mystic Universe! here comes BEYONDTOPIA: LEGENDS

From the mind of Indonesian visual artist Bryan Valenza (Marvel, Image,…) BEYONDTOPIA: LEGENDS is an anthology series blending a variety of folklores, heroes and legends all reimagined for American and international audiences with a unique flavor. Horror, magic, social justice warriors, fantasy, sci-fi… There's something for everyone in the Mystic Universe.

Co-spearheaded by Award-Winning LatinX author Henry Barajas (HELM GREYCASTLE, LA VOZ DE M.A.Y.O.: TATA RAMBO, BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS), the anthology brings together the best artists from Indonesia and the world, including Sami Basri (HARLEY QUINN, GREEN LANTERN), Garrie Gastonny (ODYSSEY) and many more!

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 29.9

FAR SOUTH THE GREAT UNION SCORE CVR A BERGARA (MR)

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

MAY231779

MAY231780 – FAR SOUTH THE GREAT UNION SCORE CVR B RISSO (MR) – 9.99

(W) Rodolfo Santullo (A) Leandro Fernandez (CA) Matias Bergara

Whatever the hell happens in the Far South stays in Far South! Montoya's bar has seen it all. Everyone who lives in the area frequents it, and those who don't, won't take long to do so. Everyone's a regular: scoundrels, prostitutes, thieves, truckers, bandits. There's wine and grappa to last for ages. Darkness is the only color you see there. So when the Police is looking for a culprit, they know where to knock first.

The hardboiled brutal land of the Mobsters and Gauchos continues to unfold, as bestselling international author Rodolfo Santullo and THE OLD GUARD superstar artist Leandro Fernandez present a new set of blood-soaked Noir tales, a must-read for fans of gritty crime fiction.

Featuring covers by revered artists Eduardo Risso (100 Bullets) and Matias Bergara (Step by Bloody Step)

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 9.99