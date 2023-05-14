It's A Very Bad Tuesday To Be Wally West (Flash & Titans Spoilers) This Tuesday sees the release of Flash #799 and Titans #1, both featuring Wally West as The Flash. And it doesn't start well for Wally, in Titans #1.

He may be The Flash, but he has just been shot in the back. So it's time to take a jump forward.

Or rather backwards.

Travel back in time and… change things. Maybe.

So whatever he did, he grew a full beard to make it all better. No wait, hang on that's from Flash #799 also out on Tuesday. I am not sure which happens first. Maybe it doesn't matter. Because in Flash #799, Wally West is trying to avoid being killed for just hanging around on baby duty.

… in Titans #1 it seems that he was too late.

Sorry, Wally, you should have just grown a beard, or something. I hope they solve this fast, The Flash has a movie to be in just a month's time as well. DC Comics may want him to be alive for that, even if they are different Flashes… Flash #799 and Titans #1 are both published on Tuesday from DC Comics.

FLASH #799 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Fernando Pasarin – Oclair Albert (CA) Taurin Clarke

Uncovering the truth about what happened to their third child, Wally and team must infiltrate the dangerous compound known as the Nest in hopes of saving their newborn, while battling the formidable Granny Goodness!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/16/2023

TITANS #1 CVR A NICOLA SCOTT

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Nicola Scott

The Dark Crisis is over, and the Justice League is no more. Now, a new team must rise and protect the Earth…Titans, go! The Teen Titans are ready to grow up. Each member joined as a much younger hero, certain that one day they'd be invited to join the Justice League. But the time has come for them not to join the League…but to replace it! Are the no-longer-teen heroes ready for the big leagues? Danger lurks around every corner as heroes and villains alike challenge the new team before they've even begun. Will the DCU ever be the same? Find out in this landmark first issue brought you by the all-star creative team of Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased) and Nicola Scott (Wonder Woman Historia, Earth 2)! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/16/2023