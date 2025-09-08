Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Catwoman, Artgerm, scott snyder

The Color Palette Controversy Of Absolute Catwoman In Absolute Batman

A color palette controversy of Absolute Catwoman in Absolute Batman from DC Comics, with #12 out this Wednesday

Article Summary Absolute Catwoman debuts in Absolute Batman #12, reimagined as a young Black woman in a modern Gotham.

Artgerm's cover art sparked debate over Catwoman's skin tone, prompting official comments from DC and creators.

Scott Snyder clarifies differences in Selina Kyle's coloring are due to flashback palette versus present day scenes.

DC confirms all upcoming Absolute Catwoman covers will match the intended character design and skin tone.

The Absolute Catwoman makes her first appearance in this week's Absolute Batman #12 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, in costume at least, a retelling of the Batman story in a different world, with more modern sensibilities that as originally created almost a hundred years ago. We have seen her before, Selina Kyle, young friend and later lover of Bruce Wayne in this Absolute world.

She has also been reinvented as a young black woman, though as Eartha Kitt, Halle Berry and Zoe Kravitz will tell you, this is nothing new. Man, imagine what the YouTube responses would have been to the recasting of Catwoman from Julia Newmar for the Batman TV show if that had happened today? Anyway… but some folk wondered if a recasting had been going on with the release of these new covers by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau for Absolute Batman #13.

Artgerm replied on X, "The official skin color code provided by DC was this. I did eventually darken her a bit more in the final printing files. But I can't deviate too much from the official character design. :)"

Also replying on X, Absolute Batman writer and Absolute showrunner Scott Snyder replied, "Appreciated. Folks at DC did catch this the other day and had let us know all cover colors are already adjusted or are in process of being adjusted… It is actually the skin tone that has been used for her most often, but the flashbacks (where she has been seen) use a faded palette – So that skin tone would read light for present day w no overlay. So just a miscommunication – certainly no artist at fault – all good." So Selina Kyle in Absolute Batman is lighter than she may have appeared in the flashbacks, because of the flashback effect… but not quite that light. Either way, this is how that cover looks now… meeting them in the middle

Absolute Batman #12 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published by DC Comics this Wednesday. With added Absolute Catwoman.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #12

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BANE PRESSES THE ATTACK! Batman is at the mercy of the monstrous Bane. And though his body has seen better days, his mind and spirit are still strong. But how much longer can that withstand Bane's brutal onslaught? $4.99 9/10/2025

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

"It's the final showdown between Batman and Bane!" Batman's final confrontation with Bane threatens to trap him in Ark-M forever. In the aftermath, a new figure steps onto Gotham's stage. Oh…and Absolute Catwoman debuts in this pivotal issue! $4.99 10/08/2025

