Jeff Lemire Reveals What's Happening With The JSA In 2026

Jeff Lemire reveals what's happening with the JSA from DC Comics in 2026

Article Summary Jeff Lemire outlines the upcoming JSA story arcs at DC Comics through 2026 in his Substack newsletter.

The Ragnarok storyline wraps with issues #11-12, featuring art by Diego Olortegui and covers by Leonardo Romero.

JSA will explore its origin with the Year One arc, followed by The Search For The Spectre and Secret Society arcs.

Preview details and release dates for JSA issues #11, #12, and #13, including creative team info and plot teasers.

In his Substack newsletter, writer/artist Jeff Lemire has revealed what's to come for JSA, the Justice Society Of America, drawn by Diego Olortegui and published by DC Comics as it enters its second year. See, Marvel? That's how it's done. He writes;

"My first major storyline in JSA, Ragnarok, concludes with Issues 11-12 out in September and October. Here's a first look at the stunning connected covers for those issues by Leonardo Romero. I am a HUGE fan of Leonardo's work and it's amazing to see his covers each month. After this we'll jump back to 1940 for YEAR ONE (Issues 13-18) and then it will be THE SEARCH FOR THE SPECTRE (Issues 19-22) and then another lost tale from the past with THE SECRET SOCIETY (Issues 23-24)."

Year One, Search For The Spectre and The Secret Society, got it… and that takes JSA up to the end of its second year of publication, up to October 2026. Will there be a 2027 schedule? Could be…

JSA #11

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Diego Olortegui (CA) Leonardo Romero

JEFF LEMIRE AND DIEGO OLORTEGUI CONTINUE THEIR RUN! The Injustice Society has the JSA on the ropes, and Wotan's grand plan of releasing the Unnamed Ones is one step closer to reality. But they forgot one thing: The JSA is not just a team–it's a family! $3.99 9/3/2025

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Diego Olortegui (CA) Leonardo Romero

THE INJUSTICE SOCIETY: VICTORIOUS?! The JSA's back is against the wall as the Nameless Ones have entered our plane of reality. Wotan and the Injustice Society are victorious…but never count out the world's first super-team! $3.99 10/1/2025

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Gavin Guidry (CA) Dave Johnson

A BRAND-NEW ARC STARTS HERE! The first days of the JSA are explored as we see the formation of the world's first super-team! JSA Year One starts here! $3.99 11/5/2025

