Jimmy Palmiotti & Pasquale Qualano On Blue Falcon And Dynomutt Comic

Jimmy Palmiotti and Pasquale Qualano on a new Blue Falcon And Dynomutt comic from Dynamite Entertainment in September.

Written by Jimmy Palmiotti and illustrated by Pasquale Qualano, with covers by top industry artists.

The series offers a darker, modern twist on the classic Hanna-Barbera crime-fighting duo.

Focuses on the bond between Radley Crown and Dynomutt after a life-changing Big City event.

Dynamite Entertainment's latest licensed title from Warner Brothers is Blue Falcon And Dynomutt by Jimmy Palmiotti and Pasquale Qualano based on the Hanna Barbera characters… with covers by Lucio Parrillo, Joseph Michael Linsner, Francesco Mattina, and her indoors, Amanda Conner.

"Two of the greatest heroes flash through the sky and onto the comics page this September, as the Hanna-Barbera classic The Blue Falcon & Dynomutt debuts with a new comic book series from Dynamite Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products! "Secure in their life of luxury in a penthouse high above the streets of Big City, wealthy inventor and art collector Radley Crown and his faithful canine companion have enjoyed a charmed existence. That all changes one fateful day when a vicious gang shatters their complacency. From this tragedy will rise two of the most impressive and vigilant superheroes. In the aftermath, Crown puts to work his inimitable technical abilities to rebuild himself and his four-legged friend into unrivaled instruments of retribution — The Blue Falcon and Dynomutt, Dog Wonder! "Growing up on the cartoon, writer Jimmy Palmiotti has always held onto memories of this iconic duo. The prolific Harley Quinn, Jonah Hex scribe, is joined by powerhouse penciler Pasquale Qualano (Dejah Thoris, DC vs. Vampires) for a modern take on this crime-fighting duo. Big City's beloved protectors are back for a dark tale of justice and revenge set to thrill readers."

"This is not the origin of Blue Falcon, but a story about a man and his dog and their connection throughout a major event in both their lives," said writer Jimmy Palmiotti. "Number one for me in writing this series is that it has to be fun — well, my version of fun anyway. I will say that some of it is much darker than people might remember, but it makes sense to the characters. I updated the world around them a bit for sure."

The Blue Falcon And Dynomutt #1 will apparently be in the next Diamond Previews catalogue. I know.

