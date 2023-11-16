Jordan Hart, David Ebeltoft & Chiara Raimondi- The Cabinet from Image

Posted in: Comics, Current News, Image | Tagged: Chiara Raimondi, David Ebeltoft, february 2024, Jordan Hart, The Cabinet

Jordan Hart and co-writer David Ebeltoft team up with artist Chiara Raimondi for a five-issue miniseries, The Cabinet, from Image Comics' Syzergy line, launching in February 2024. Each issue will also feature an interconnected variant cover by artist Marguerite Sauvage.

The Cabinet follows an Indian-American teen, Avani, and midwestern jock, Trent, on a teleporting mission across a post-Cold War landscape to collect bizarre relics. Why? Well, because they need to summon the arcane powers of a resplendent 17th-century cabinet to fix a teeny-tiny mistake the last time Avani used it… a gaffe that inadvertently unleashed an ancient evil from its prison and killed her parents.

"Equally beautiful and creepy, medieval Display Cabinets (Kabinettschranks) inspired David and I after seeing one in person at a local museum," said Hart. "We immediately knew we wanted to build a story around a baroque version with arcane power—but sidestepped a dark, gothic horror tale in favor of a vibrant supernatural adventure set in the early '90s. The result is a world that combines Constantine with Clarissa Explains It All through a Lisa Frank-esque lens that only Chiara could deliver."

Ebeltoft added: "Jordan and I, while cooking up The Cabinet, had an underlying rule for our occult and character-driven adventure—always have fun. And that's what we did. Even when Avani, our heroine, comes face to face with uber-dark moments and calamitous escapades, our emotional meter never dips into depressing. It swings dramatic for sure, but that just makes the levity before and after those tense moments more rewarding… for us at least… hopefully for y'all too."

"Drawing The Cabinet truly took my art to another level," said Raimondi. "I've never had the chance of drawing such fun, unhinged and vivid pages as the ones written by Jordan and David before. I really felt I could create without limits, and I wanted my colors to fully reflect the fun I had in putting this project together! You'll never know what crazy and hilarious challenge Avani and Trent have to face next, so put on your best '90s outfit and get ready to be hooked!"