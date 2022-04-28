Jun Mayuzuki's Kowloon Generic Romance in Yen Press July 2022 Solicits

Yen Press, is a manga publisher co-owned by Kadokawa Corporation and Hachette Book Group, as well as the Yen On light novel imprint. Here are the Yen July 2022 solicits and solicitations, beginning with Jun Mayuzuki's Kowloon Generic Romance.

KOWLOON GENERIC ROMANCE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

MAY221958

(W) Jun Mayuzuki (A) Jun Mayuzuki

Welcome to Kowloon Walled City-a dystopian townscape full of people brimming with nostalgia and a place where the past, present, and future converge. This vividly drawn tale tells the story of the secret feelings and extraordinary daily lives of the working men and women living in the city.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

SEE YOU TOMORROW AT FOOD COURT GN

YEN PRESS

MAY221959

(W) Shinichirou Nariie (A) Shinichirou Nariie

Wada is an honor student who keeps to herself and has an air of mystery around her. Yamamoto is an intimidating fashionista with dyed blond hair and shortened skirt. Though this unlikely duo seems to have nothing in common, it's only during their daily meetings at the food court that they can be themselves!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

TSUBAKI-CHOU LONLEY PLANET GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

MAY221960

(W) Mika Yamamori (A) Mika Yamamori

Fumi Oono, second-year high-school student. Stuck with the debts of her father, she needs a job-fast. While she did indeed manage to find one as a housekeeper for THE Akatsuki Kibikino, it leaves much to be desired. After all, the novelist has a mean glare and an even worse attitude…And on top of that, she has to live with him?!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

TALES OF KINGDOM HC VOL 01

YEN PRESS

MAY221961

(W) Asumiko Nakamura (A) Asumiko Nakamura

Purple-eyed Adarte, blue-eyed Adolte. One enveloped in light-the graceful son; and one shrouded in darkness-the prisoner. Destined to walk different paths in a kingdom where a beautiful man is lauded as a hero while his enigmatic assistant toils to support him…

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 18

FROM THE RED FOG GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

MAY221962

(W) Mosae Nohara (A) Mosae Nohara

A young boy raised in a cellar enters the light. As the lonely child journeys to find companions who share his tastes, he suddenly finds himself a member of the Organization-a mysterious assassins' guild led by an enigmatic nobleman named Midwinter. Are his new associates those Ruwanda seeks? Or will the red fog descend once more, leaving a trail of bloody corpses in its wake…?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

MINAMI NANAMI WANTS TO SHINE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

MAY221963

(W) Yuki Yaku (A) Bana Yoshida

Everyone holds the desire to shine, and high school girl Minami Nanami is no exception. One day, she reaches a turning point: her mom introduces her to the world of modeling! But Minami's change has unexpected effects on her surroundings-and now, Tomozaki of all people is giving her advice?!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

RETURNERS MAGIC SHOULD BE SPECIAL GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

MAY221964

(W) Usonan (A) Wookjakga

In a time when the Shadow World has taken over and most of humanity is wiped out, a party of six heroes strives and fails to save the world…But magician Desir Herman is given a second chance when he opens his eyes and finds that he's gone back thirteen years in the past! It's now up to him to gather his party once more and stop the greatest catastrophe in human history!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 20

DELICIOUS IN DUNGEON WORLD GUIDE ADVENTURERS BIBLE GN

YEN PRESS

MAY221965

(W) Ryoko Kui (A) Ryoko Kui

Featuring new illustrations, tales that couldn't be told during the main story, and detailed information about the characters! Whether it's age, BMI, or the first time they died, this guide has everything there is to know! Plus, details on the various races and dungeons found throughout the Delicious in Dungeon world, and even a full encyclopedia of monsters!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 18

NEW YORK NEW YORK GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

MAY221966

(W) Marimo Ragawa (A) Marimo Ragawa

After two years of laughter and tears, police officer Kain is finally ready to take the next step with the love of his life, Mel. But although he promised forever, sometimes life itself gets in the way of happily ever after. When Mel gets kidnapped the day after their wedding, Kain's left with few leads and little hope of saving his beloved. Can Kain beat the clock and protect the most important person in his life…or is it already too late…?!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 24

CROSS DRESSING VILLAINESS CECILIA SYLVIE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

MAY221967

(W) Hiroro Akizakura (A) Hiroro Akizakura

When she's reincarnated as the villainess in a reverse harem dating sim with only Bad Ends in sight, Cecilia Sylvie makes a decision-become a boy, support Lean's love life and all's well that ends well…right? But her fiancée Oscar still has a strange fascination with "Cecilia," Gil gave her his Sacred Artifact, and the heroine seems intent on pursuing the Cecil route…

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

BUNGO STRAY DOGS BEAST GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

MAY221968

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A) Shiwasu Hoshikawa

After learning that his long-lost sister, Gin, is in the Port Mafia headquarters, Akutagawa breaks free from his Agency colleagues and goes in alone-right through the front door! After four and a half years, it seems the two will finally be reunited, but…

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

FIANCEE CHOSEN BY RING GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

MAY221969

(W) Jyun Hayase (A) Yue Matsuyuki

Aurora, the daughter of a count, has no interest in romance-embroidery is her one true love. But one night at a soiree, her life changes when she's struck by a ring, leading to a marriage proposal from a man named Felix-a member of the Royal Guard known as the "Scion of Ice." Even though she accepts, the engagement is merely a ruse to deter Felix's would-be suitors…yet as time goes by, who knows how their relationship might change?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

UNCLE FROM ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 05 (MR)

YEN PRESS

MAY221970

(W) Hotondoshindeiru (A) Hotondoshindeiru

After he transformed into a dragon, the one to save Uncle was none other than his long-time partner, the Tsundere Elf! But the clutches of evil close in upon the Elf after she gets a certain shining something back on her ring finger-and just who has Uncle's third ring…?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

TO SAVE WORLD WAKE MORNING AFTER DEMI HUMAN GN VOL 05 (MR) (

YEN PRESS

MAY221971

(W) Rekomaru Otoi

Tabata and the Epiphany Maidens escape from the demon world with Aki hot on their heels, but a new foe blocks their way-God! Faced with that overwhelming power, it looks like it's the end of the line for Tabata and the others, but a surprise discovery by Aki awakens new powers!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

RUN ON YOUR NEW LEGS GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

MAY221972

(W) Wataru Midori (A) Wataru Midori

After obtaining an artificial leg built for sport from Chidori the shady prosthetist, Kikuzato resolved to become a para-athlete. To strengthen his body so he can run again, Kikuzato wants to join the track-and-field club, but it's not so easy: His former soccer club friends have lost interest in him, his new clubmates don't know how to approach him, and his overprotective mother won't let him join any new clubs! With no easy ways to get faster, is the solution…to challenge everyone to a match?!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

LOVE & HEART GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

MAY221973

(W) Chitose Kaido (A) Chitose Kaido

Yoh finds herself spending her summer vacation alone with Haruma at a villa, only to have her lost memories stirred by an unexpected reunion. Meanwhile, Touya and Sawako take advantage of Haruma's absence to continue their investigation into his secrets. Whose bond will be the first to waver?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

PLEASE PUT THEM ON TAKAMINE-SAN GN VOL 04 (MR)

YEN PRESS

MAY221974

(W) Yuichi Hiiragi (A) Yuichi Hiiragi

Life hasn't been easy for Shirota ever since he became Student Council President Takamine-san's closet. He's been forced to re-clothe his new boss whenever she takes off her panties and rewinds time, and she hasn't exactly been kind to our hapless hero along the way. But all that starts to change when an old friend of his comes along… Could the great Takamine-san be getting jealous?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

IN ANOTHER WORLD WITH MY SMARTPHONE GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

MAY221975

(W) Patora Fuyuhara (A) Soto

In search of ancient ruins, Touya and his party have traveled to the far east, all the way to the country of Eashen! There, mysterious rumors are circulating about a competition that's about to start, and Touya just might find himself getting involved…

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

TOILET BOUND HANAKO KUN GN VOL 15

YEN PRESS

MAY221976

(W) Aidalro (A) Aidalro

Nene's best friend Aoi has been trapped on the Far Shore-but to Hanako-kun, who has been worrying for ages over how to save Nene from her rapidly approaching death, this turn of events is exactly what he needs. Nene and Akane have no intention of letting Aoi be sacrificed instead, but when every supernatural in the school starts to disappear, they realize it might already be too late. Is it time to say goodbye to the paranormal inhabitants of Kamome Academy once and for all?!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

THAT TIME I REINCARNATED SLIME MONSTER NATION GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

MAY221977

(W) Fuse (A) Shou Okagiri, Mitz Vah

Framea's all-expenses-paid tour of Tempest continues, along with her never-ending search for three-star delights! But unfortunately for her, she's about to hit a major roadblock-three know-it-all demonic tourists! Now instead of seeing the sights herself, she's stuck guiding these newcomers around, and they're about to become more trouble than they're worth…

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

OVERLORD UNDEAD KING OH GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

MAY221978

(W) Kugane Maruyama (A) Juami

The importance of flexible thinking?! Riddles with everyone's favorite vampire! Get-rich-quick schemes! Whatever it all means, Overlord: The Undead King Oh! vol. 8 is the only place to find out!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

SPLENDID WORK OF MONSTER MAID GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

MAY221979

(W) Yugata Tanabe

Cirsium Domestic Agency is hard at work, taking on clients and hunting down the boss's magic…but they're not the only ones who are keeping busy. Now that the demon king is aware of his brother's movement, the demon king's Maid Corps go on the prowl!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

IVE BEEN KILLING SLIMES 300 YEARS MAXED OUT GN VOL 09

YEN PRESS

MAY221980

(W) Kisetsu Morita (A) Yuusuke Shiba

How (not) to live a slow, laid-back life-max out your level and become the object of affections for a host of intriguing beings. In other words, between dungeon-crawling, demon cafes, and the rest of her family, Azusa's got little-to-no free time for herself!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

SWORD ART ONLINE GIRLS OPS GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

MAY221981

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Neko Nekobyou

The battle with Granze continues for Silica and her friends, and they need all the help they can get! With Gwen and Argo backing them up, Lux logs into her alt account and moves to stop the Black Swordsman, but her attempts at persuasion fail, leaving her no choice but to fight. Unable to match her foe's overwhelming power, she resolves to hold out as long as she can, but will Silica make it in time to save her? Find out in the thrilling conclusion of Sword Art Online: Girls' Ops!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

FOR THE KID I SAW IN MY DREAMS HC VOL 08

YEN PRESS

MAY221982

(W) Kei Sanbe (A) Kei Sanbe

As Kazuto's final hour approaches, bargaining begins with the "fire" man over the child who will be left behind. And it's not just Kazuto-Senri is also determined to prevent the child from going through what the brothers have, no matter what!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 17

TALES OF WEDDING RINGS GN VOL 11 (MR)

YEN PRESS

MAY221983

(W) Maybe (A) Maybe

After achieving their goals, Satou, Hime and the other Ring Princesses head north for the final battle. Along the way, in the Dwarves' dungeon, something unexpected happens to Amber. As Satou closes in on the Abyss King, the other Ring Princesses' wishes turn into strength!!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

HIGH SCHOOL PRODIGIES HAVE IT EASY ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 12 (

YEN PRESS

MAY221984

(W) Riku Misora (A) Kotaro Yamada

After turning the tables on the Yamato dominion's overwhelmingly more powerful forces, the high school prodigies press their advantage all the way to the inner defenses of their enemy's stronghold, Azuchi Castle. In a desperate, last-ditch effort to win a battle that appears all but already lost, the cornered Princess Mayoi unleashes her brainwashing magic once more. As the fighting spirals out of anyone's control, Mayoi's tragic past and the great, terrible secret of Yamato's history will be revealed…

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

ROYAL TUTOR GN VOL 17

YEN PRESS

MAY221985

(W) Higasa Akai (A) Higasa Akai

Thanks to Heine's teachings, the four princes have overcome a lot and matured into leaders in their own right-so the time has come for King Viktor to officially choose the heir to the throne. But in order to do so, he gives his sons one last task: to give a speech in front of the entire kingdom. Having never given one before, the four younger princelings are at a severe disadvantage…but luckily, they've got Heine to whip them into shape! The royal comedy about princes and their tutor comes to a majestic end in this final volume!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

SAGA OF TANYA EVIL GN VOL 17 (MR)

YEN PRESS

MAY221986

(W) Carlo Zen (A) Chika Tojo

The 203rd Battlion's manned V-1 rocket assault, a mission that will determine the fate of the Empire, has thrown the Francois Republic's headquarters into chaos. Yet is even this unprecedented, unforeseeable strike only meant to open the curtain on Zettour's devilishly brilliant strategy?!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

DEATH MARCH PARALLEL WORLD RHAPSODY GN VOL 12

YEN PRESS

MAY221987

(W) Hiro Ainana (A) Ayamegumu

Elder Dohal and Satou stay up all night sweating over the anvil, taking turns hammering out mithril to forge the newly christened Fairy Sword Trazayuya! Between sword forging, spell book scrounging, and leisurely strolling around, there's always something to do in the Dwarven Kingdom!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

TEASING MASTER TAKAGI SAN GN VOL 15

YEN PRESS

MAY221988

(W) Soichiro Yamamoto

Nishikata and Takagi-san's series of competitions began even before they were seated together in middle school, but with plenty of new opportunities to face off (including a wedding and the return of 100% Unrequited), maybe Nishikata will finally win…?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

YOUTH ROMANTIC COMEDY WRONG EXPECTED GN VOL 18

YEN PRESS

MAY221989

(W) Wataru Watari (A) Naomichi Io

Full steam ahead toward prom! The Soubu High School Prom is at a standstill now that Yukino's mother is on the scene. Seeing how much Yukino and Iroha want to hold the event, Hachiman plans a separate prom of his own-a move that'll inevitably lead to conflict with both girls, and will require asking for help from others. Yui has a question for Hachiman: Just what is he thinking….?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 13

PHANTOM TALES OF THE NIGHT GN VOL 09 (MR)

YEN PRESS

MAY221990

(W) Matsuri (A) Matsuri

"Just stay like that…hollow inside."

Human or otherwise, the troubled masses are always welcomed at Murakumo Inn. But there is only one accepted form of payment-your most deceitful secrets. Once night falls, please enjoy this small anecdote about Owner and the Saejima family. Perhaps the origins of the "Curse" will finally be revealed…!!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

TOWER OF SUN LIGHT NOVEL HC

YEN ON

MAY221991

(W) Tomihiko Morimi

One young man's boring college life changes forever when he shares a budding romance with a girl named Mizuo. And it all comes tumbling down when she of all people has the gall to dump him! Now with only his enormous (some might say delusional) imagination to his name, he starts tearing through the streets of Kyoto! A Japanese fantasy novel for every man who's been let down by love, and everyone planning on doing so.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 20

HIGEHIRO AFTER REJECTED & HIGH SCHOOL RUNAWAY LN SC VOL 01 (

YEN ON

MAY221992

(W) Shimesaba (A) Booota

Yoshida was just rejected by his crush of 5 years. On the way home from drowning his sorrows, he runs into a girl crouching in the middle of the road, and she offers him a deal-let her crash at his place and he can do whatever he wants with her. When he refuses, she asks to stay for free. This is the story of Yoshida, a 26-year-old office worker, and Sayu, a runaway high school girl, and their unconventional life together.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

HOLY GRAIL OF ERIS LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

MAY221993

(W) Kujira Tokiwa (A) Yuunagi

Connie has been possessed by the infamous villainess Scarlett and forced to aide in her revenge. On top of investigating the truth of Scarlett's execution, Connie must deal with a sham engagement and censure by suspicious nobles. Just as she begins to pick up on a possible conspiracy, an unknown evil targets her personally. She barely escapes a mysterious attacker, but now her best friend Kate has been kidnapped…?!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

KEPT PRESSING 100-MILLION YEAR BUTTON LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

MAY221994

(W) Syuichi Tsukishima (A) Mokyu

When Lia's father, the King of Vesteria, discovers that Allen has been living with his daughter, he invites (nay, orders) both of them to his domain. There, the overprotective King shocks Allen with a bold decree: "If you want our daughter, then prove you are the strongest in Vesteria!"

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

SILENT WITCH LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01

YEN ON

MAY221995

(W) Matsuri Isora (A) Nanna Fujimi

Monica Movalette, the Silent Witch, is the world's only practitioner of Voiceless Magic, a veritable heroine who single-handedly fended off the Black Dragon of legend. However, the young prodigy is actually…super-duper shy! Yup, turns out she only learned Voiceless Magic to avoid speaking in public. Ignorant of this, Seven Sages have placed her on a top-secret mission to guard the Second Prince. Can Monica keep it together as she contends with both social interaction and the evils targeting the young royal?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

KAKURIYO SHINJUKI GODS DOCTOR PRACTICE IN ANOTHER LN SC VOL

YEN ON

MAY221996

(W) Tamaki Itomori (A) Tamaki Itomori

A girl named Yae reincarnates into a world where one's name determines their essence. When a monster attacks her, she unleashes Arai, an ex-god in the form of a golden tiger, to defend herself. Shortly after, however, Arai manipulates Yae into assisting his little brother, who has been warped into a grotesque form by a disease that strips people of their essences. As Yae searches for a cure, she finds herself warming to the pompous, threatening Arai…

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

MAGICAL REVOLUTION REINCARNATED PRINCESS GENIUS LN SC VOL 02

YEN ON

MAY221997

(W) Piero Karasu (A) Yuri Kisaragi

Together with the brilliant Euphyllia, Anisphia has managed to subdue the dragon attacking the kingdom. But as the pair slowly unravels the mystery of the vampires threatening them next, Anisphia's younger brother, Prince Algard, stands in their way. The turbulent second act of the royal court yuri fantasy!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

DURARARA SH LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 04

YEN ON

MAY221998

(W) Ryohgo Narita (A) Suzuhito Yasuda

A year and a half after the fall of the Dollars, the trio from Raira Academy pay a visit to Anri and her new antique shop in Ikebukuro. Shortly after a certain someone pressures her to sell them Saika, her business is ransacked. But when Celty gets a tip about Anri and rushes over to her shop, she comes face to face with Akabayashi and others involved with the blade. What further secrets does this cursed weapon keep…?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

BOFURI DONT WANT TO GET HURT MAX OUT DEFENSE NOVEL SC VOL 06

YEN ON

MAY221999

(W) Yuumikan (A) Koin

Maple is a beast and her victories over the secret boss on the fifth floor and several tough players prove it. Still, she's going to need more than strength in the next area that opens up because it's a house of horrors filled to the brim with scary critters that absolutely terrify Sally. Looking for a way to repay her partner's kindness, Maple starts exploring this haunted stratum, but things won't be going as planned…

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

STRIKE THE BLOOD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 21

YEN ON

MAY222000

(W) Gakuto Mikumo (A) Manyako

Kojou has finally defeated the Blood, but with Ren abducting Avrora and fleeing to another world, there's no time to celebrate. And with Kojou's vampiric powers gone, staging a rescue seems impossible…until the First Primogenitor, Ki Juranbarada, shows up with a striking proposal and a tempting offer-a new set of Beast Vessels. But when Juranbarada's gift transforms Kojou into a monster devoid of reason, it's up to Yukina and company to find a way to save him before it's too late!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

THAT TIME I REINCARNATED SLIME LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 14

YEN ON

MAY222001

(W) Fuse (A) Mitz Vah

Having easily thwarted the Eastern Empire's invasion, Rimuru wishes to end the conflict once and for all and therefore heads for the imperial capital to take out the source. Meanwhile, Yuuki has worked his way up inside the Empire with the intention to stage a coup d'état and usurp the throne. Rimuru, however, comes to find that the Empire's true power is on a whole other level from what he's seen so far…

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

DEATH MARCH PARALLEL WORLD RHAPSODY NOVEL SC VOL 17

YEN ON

MAY222002

(W) Hiro Ainana

Satou and his friends arrive at the castle to be decorated for their accomplishments. But there, they hear from Princess Sistina that the royal symbol-the cherry blossom, has ceased to bloom. They decide to investigate while sightseeing around the capital, only to catch wind of a case they never would have expected…

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

WORLD STRONGEST REARGUARD LABYRINTH NOVICE NOVEL SC VOL 07 (

YEN ON

MAY222003

(W) Towa (A) Huuka Kazabana

Arihito faced off against the Shining Simian Lord in District Five and successfully rescued Elitia, but the curse this horrible beast inflicted on Theresia is destroying her bit by bit. In order to save his companions and defeat the Simian Lord, Arihito must seek a new power!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

GREATEST DEMON LORD REBORN TYPICAL NOBODY NOVEL SC VOL 08 (M

YEN ON

MAY222004

(W) Myojin Katou (A) Sao Mizuno

In the transformed world, Demon Lord Ard squares off against Alvarto, mightiest of the Four Heavenly Kings. Yet, just as their fated showdown nears a brutal, tragic conclusion, the voice of someone dear to Ard sounds across the battlefield! The saga of the Demon Lord versus the Four Heavenly Kings is reaching its climax, but who will be left standing?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15

KONOSUBA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 17

YEN ON

MAY222005

(W) Natsume Akatsuki (A) Kurone Mishima

Using a huge pile of Mananite to power up Megumin's Explosion, Kazuma's party blows a hole into the barrier surrounding the Demon Lord's Castle. But after reconvening with Aqua, our intrepid heroes will have to answer an important question before they settle things once and for all… Just how much cash can they expect for bringing the Demon Lord down? In the final volume of the hit action-comedy, a cowardly NEET and Axel's favorite bunch of misfits steel themselves for one last battle!

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 14

HIGH SCHOOL DXD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 08

YEN ON

MAY222006

(W) Ichiei Ishibumi (A) Zero Miyama

Issei is a novice devil, an idiot, and a pervert. As part of his nighttime demon-work, he heads around town, fulfilling customers' wishes. He's handled a few unusual requests already, but he never anticipated that his latest client would be a female college student decked out in armor! Could this be the prelude to another big upset for the Gremory Familia?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 15