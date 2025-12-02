Posted in: Comics | Tagged: David LaFuente, hexagon, Kabur

Kabur #13 In Hexagon Comics December 2025 Listings With David Lafuente

Kabur #13 In Hexagon Comics December 2025 Listings With David Lafuente, Jean-Marc Lofficier, Jean-Marc Lainé, Manuel Loayza, and more

Article Summary Kabur #13 marks the epic finale of Kabur’s 50th Anniversary with new stories and legendary creators.

Jean-Marc Lofficier leads a star-studded team including David Lafuente, Jean-Marc Lainé, and more artists.

Fans get eight thrilling Kabur adventures, featuring new tales of Young Kabur, King Kabur, and Princess Arianrod.

Hexagon Comics offers this exclusive 96-page edition direct to readers, continuing Kabur’s celebrated legacy.

Legendary comic book writer and publisher Jean-Marc Lofficier, now of Hexagon Comics, writes to inform me that he is continuing his celebration of Kabur's 50th anniversary with another story in Kabur #13, scheduled for release in December 2025. Kabur is the prince of Ultima Thulé, the capital of Hyperborea in Pangea, 100 million years ago. Framed by the wizard Shamal for a crime he didn't commit, Kabur is banished by his father and condemned to wander the Earth, with the slave girl Lagrid as his sole companion. A sword and sorcery series, halfway between Conan and Prince Valiant, he was created by Claude Legrand and Luciano Bernasconi in 1975 for Editions Lug in France. Hexagon Comics USA continues to republish European comics, written primarily by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English, and distributed exclusively through his website, Amazon page, or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience, and repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it big. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. After Jean-Marc Lofficier was hit by ill health earlier last year, he switched to a bi-monthly publication schedule after being diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Though by going via Amazon entirely, he managed to avoid the Diamond bankruptcy completely.

KABUR #13 THE DEMONSMITH

7×10 squarebound comic, 96 pages b&w

ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-435-1. US$14.95

stories by Jean-Marc Lofficier, Jean-Marc Lainé;

art by Manuel Loayza, Mike Ratera, Jay, Luis Espitia Ayala, Nestor Vargas, Eduardo Garcia, Sebastian Garcia, David Lafuente, Martin Espinoza;

cover by Moritat; introduction by Thierry Mornet. Contents:

KABUR: NIGHTMARE ISLAND story by Jean-Marc Lainé; art by Jay.

35. THE DEMONSMITH. by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Manuel Loayza.

TALES OF KABUR: THE WRATH OF THE MOTH-GOD story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Mike Ratera.

THE TAROT OF KABUR story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Nestor Vargas.

KING KABUR: MIRAMAZE AGAINST THE NIGHT story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Sebastian Garcia.

THE REAPER: NEW DAWN story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Luis Espitia Ayala.

THE DEATH OF MADDON THE PALLID story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Eduardo Garcia.

YOUNG KABUR: FELIXIA story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by David Lafuente.

ARIANROD: THE LITTLE GIRL WHO SHRANK story by Jean-Marc Lofficier based on a concept by Irene Lee Ross; art by Martin Espinoza.

The celebration of KABUR's 50th Anniversary comes to an end with a full-length story drawn by Peruvian artist Manuel Loayza in which Kabur finally meets the otherworldly "Demonsmith" who has plagued him since the city of Olyazabad.

Guest artists include David Lafuente, Mike Ratera, Martin Espinoza, Jay, Nestor Vargas, Luis Espitia Ayala, Eduardo & Sebastian Garcia.

KABUR #12: THE BIRTH OF THE NATRIX

Cover by Roberto Castro.7×10 squarebound comic, 96 pages b&w. – $14.95.

ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-424-5.Contents:

Foreword by Roy Thomas.

THE BIRTH OF THE NATRIX. by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by José Luis Ruiz Pérez.

THE APES OF SHINXU story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Gabriel Mayorga.

THE GARGOYLES OF KADMAEON story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Manuel Martin Peniche.

LAGRID: THE STAR SEED story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Roberto Castro.

SKETCHBOOK ROBERTO CASTRO.

Kabur's quest in Gondaxa finally comes to an end, but his reunion with the beautiful Lagrid is not what he had hoped for… First, he must defeat Selinor Psah, the Sultan-Sorcerer of Arkhanal, whose monstrous plans are finally revealed…

Plus three TALES OF KABUR recounting heretofore untold adventures of our hero, a sketchbook of Roberto Castro's alternate covers and a foreword by legendary Conan writer Roy Thomas.

KABUR #11: THE MOUNTAINS OF THE MOON.

Cover by Mario Guevara. 7×10 squarebound comic, 76 pages b&w. – $12.95. ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-410-8. Contents:

Episode 33. THE MOUNTAINS OF THE MOON by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by José Luis Ruiz Pérez.

THE SEA SERPENT story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Moacir Muniz

THE STAR PRINCE story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Roberto Castro.

PIN-UPS

The last obstacle Kabur must cross on his way to Arkhanal are the fearsome Mountains of the Moon, home to a race of savage wolf-men. But these are engaged in a merciless war against the once-peaceful Stone Men, led by a terrifying she-demon known as Zhagrid… Will the Prince of Thule thwart the diabolical plans of his sworn enemy, Selinor Psah, before he finds the one he has been looking for…

Plus three "TALES OF KABUR" recounting heretofore untold adventures of our hero and his friends.

