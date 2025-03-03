Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: hexagon, roy thomas

Kabur's Fiftieth Anniversary With Roy Thomas From Hexagon Comics

Kabur's Fiftieth Anniversary with Jean-Marc Lofficier, Roy Thomas and Roberto Castro from Hexagon Comics in March 2025.

Article Summary Kabur celebrates 50 years with Kabur #9, featuring creators like Roy Thomas and Roberto Castro.

Originally created by Claude Legrand and Luciano Bernasconi in 1975 for Editions Lug in France.

Jean-Marc Lofficier oversees English translations of European comics for Hexagon Comics USA.

Kabur #9 continues the journey with battles and intrigue in a 100-page comic adventure.

2025 is the fiftieth anniversary of the publication of the character Kabur. And he will be popping up in Hexagon Comics's offerings for March 2025, for Kabur #9 by Jean-Marc Lofficier, Roy Thomas, Roberto Castro, Nestor Vargas and Manuel Martin Peniche.

Kabur is the prince of Ultima Thulé, the capital of Hyperborea in Pangea, 100 million years ago. Framed by the wizard Shamal for a crime he didn't commit, Kabur is banished by his father and condemned to wander the Earth, with the slave girl Lagrid as his sole companion. A sword and sorcery series, halfway between Conan and Prince Valiant, he was created by Claude Legrand and Luciano Bernasconi in 1975 for Editions Lug in France.

Hexagon Comics USA continues to put European comics back into print, mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English, and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page, or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. And repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it big. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. After Jean-Marc Lofficier was hit by ill health earlier last year, he switched to a bi-monthly publication schedule after being diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He now tells me that he is feeling in good health. And managed to avoid any of the issues with Diamond Comic Distributors.

KABUR #9: THE HOUSE OF THE GREEN PRIEST.

Stories by Jean-Marc Lofficier, Roy Thomas; art by Roberto Castro, Nestor Vargas, Manuel Martin Peniche; cover by Roberto Castro.

7×10 squarebound comic, 100 pages b&w. – $14.95.

ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-373-6

Continuing on his journey south, KABUR arrives in the merchant city of Mwizaruku where he join forces with his old allies, NEVLAK and SEBHO, to thwart a former foe thirsting for revenge… This soon leads the trio into a fierce battle against various hostile factions, all eager to acquire the otherworldly Heart of the Elephant… Kabur then crosses paths with a man who is the victim of a terrifying curse… Having resumed his journey, the Prince of Thule is then taken prisoner by the fearsome queen Jhinjael and finds himself fated to die in the deadly arena of the enchanted city of Komong…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!