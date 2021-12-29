Kang Up Against Avenger Prime, Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1

In this year's Avengers/Hulk Free Comic Book Day issue, we met Avenger Prime for the first time, a cosmic protector locked away in a distant parallel dimension, in a hidden base in the God Quarry, its soil comprised of fossilised gods.

The God Quarry is a dumping pit for the Multiverse, introduced by Jeff Lemire in his Thanos series but now bearing some similarity to the Void in the recent Loki TV series. But also a place for an ultimate version of the Avengers, formed from the constituent parts of a myriad of multiverse versions of the Avengers, and always building an Avengers Tower.

C0ntrolled by the Avenger Prime whp sends out armies of Deathloks to defend the current multiverse from threats against dimensional existence.

With an army of variant Deathloks to do their bidding, cyborgs designed to survive the interdimensional space and time jumps. Is this the true destiny of all Deathloks?

The Deathloks have recently popped by Avengers Forever…

As one of many Deathloks from the Avenger Prim,e and the 616 Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes, fight Tony Stark: The Invincible Ant-Man's battle for him. While in Avengers #51…

…that – or another Deathlok tries to get the word out back to the 616 Marvel Earth. And almost makes it. And in today's Timeless? They are here to deal with Kang, as the timeline bends and buckles around them.

Today sees the publication of Marvel Comics Timeless #1, the big end-of-year volume that sets up much of what will be coming in upcoming Marvel Comics titles, in the manner that Marvel Now #1, Marvel Comics #100, and Incoming #1 in recent years did. And there are plenty of teases as to what is coming in Marvel Comics over the months to come. And Bleeding Cool will be breaking lots of them down with the Timeless tag today. Warning, there are spoilers. Not that the Deathloks do much good, of course.



But we do get the promise that Kang is coming for the Avenger Prime in the months to come…

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210773

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Kev Walker, More (CA) Kael Ngu

HOW DO YOU WIN A WAR AGAINST TIME?

A special year-ending adventure that gives portents as to what is to come in the Marvel Universe over the next twelve months! Kang the Conqueror is a warrior, a destroyer, a subjugator-but even he is subject to the whims and vicissitudes of time itself. So when a parallel timeline threatens to overwrite the future that Kang has fought so long and so hard to control, the master of the ages has no choice but to go to war with time itself, battling through days of tomorrow as he struggles to prevent the end of what is to come!

Featuring all the major players in the Marvel pantheon! RATED T In Shops: Dec 29, 2021 SRP: $5.99