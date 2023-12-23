Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: keenspot, march 2024, Solicits

Can I Scream and Dust Pirates in Keenspot's March 2024 Solicits

Jonathan Hedrick & Francesca Fantini's Can I Scream and Bob Frantz, Kevin Cuffe & Tony Gregori's Dust Pirates in Keenspot March 2024 solicits

Jonathan Hedrick and Francesca Fantini launch their new comic Can I Scream? #1 alongside Dust Pirates #1 by Bob Frantz, Kevin Cuffe and Tony Gregori, in Keenspot Entertainment's March 2023 solicits and solicitations.

CAN I SCREAM #1 CVR A FRANCESCA FANTINI

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JAN241751

JAN241752 – CAN I SCREAM #1 CVR B FANTINI VIRGIN HOLOFOIL

JAN241753 – CAN I SCREAM #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH

JAN241754 – CAN I SCREAM #1 CVR D BLANK SKETCH

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A / CA) Francesca Fantini

The debut collaboration of husband-and-wife comic book creators, Jonathan Hedrick & Francesca Fantini (Rebel Grrrls)! In this one-shot supernatural thriller with 32 pages of story (all killer, no filler!), Anne is trying to protect her 11-year-old son, Thomas, who has an ability to admit a deadly scream. To stay ahead of the secret government organization that is trying to find them, Anne and Thomas move from one town to the next, never staying anywhere too long. They live off the grid and assume fake identities when needed. Against her better judgment, Anne enrolls Thomas into a public school where his secret slips. This catches the attention of a covert team who want the young boy for their own corrupt use.

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

DUST PIRATES #1 CVR A TONY GREGORI

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JAN241758

JAN241759 – DUST PIRATES #1 CVR B MACK CHATER

JAN241760 – DUST PIRATES #1 CVR C K LYNN SMITH

JAN241761 – DUST PIRATES #1 CVR D JOE MULVEY

JAN241762 – DUST PIRATES #1 CVR E BLANK SKETCH

JAN241763 – DUST PIRATES #1 CVR F 10 COPY BLANK SKETCH INCV

(W) Bob Frantz, Kevin Cuffe (A / CA) Tony Gregori

Ysennia, a revolutionary water mage, transports two dashing pirates-the quick-witted and charming Blackheart Sam Bellemy and the tough and thoughtful Quinitor-from 1790s Earth to a desert world known as Atlantis in a desperate attempt to save its people from Xsicor, the tyrannical emperor of Atlantis. The Dust Pirates is a swashbuckling, high-adventure epic from the creative team of writers Kevin Cuffe and Bob Frantz (Metalshark Bro, Skeeters, Spirit of 666), artist Tony Gregori (The Worst Dudes, TMNT, Ancient Noise), colorist Josh Jensen (Ninja Nuns), and editor/letterer Chas! Pangburn (Spider Kind, Metalshark Bro).

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

CHOPPING BLOCK #5 CVR A MOTHERS HEAD

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JAN241755

JAN241756 – CHOPPING BLOCK #5 CVR B NIRVANA NEVERMIND SPOOF

JAN241757 – CHOPPING BLOCK #5 CVR C BATMAN SPOOF

(W) Lee Adam Herold, Ryan Hohne (A / CA) Lee Adam Herold

Deep beneath the Whippet Bus Terminal, Butch, Delora, and the demon Hexagvultus found and secured Mother's dastardly Wheel of Woe. Little did they know her excitement at getting her trinket back would be so… animating. Restored to power, Peg A. Mann surges with eldritch energy and twists her beleaguered progeny and his unlikely companions into oblivion. Could her parenting skills get any worse?

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

HOLLOWED #6 CVR A DARIUS JOHNSON

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

JAN241764

JAN241765 – HOLLOWED #6 CVR B RAY GRIFFIN / MICHAEL WOODS

JAN241766 – HOLLOWED #6 CVR C ROB POTCHAK / NOAH CHAN

(A / CA) Darius Q Johnson

The planet of Myllaxan is falling. Sylvia and Oren must find an alternative place to live for their people. Their decision to use Earth as a safe haven triggers an invasion and reveals Tyler and Vasquez's links to an intergalactic future. Was there ever really a Butcher in the first place, or just a conspiracy cloaked in Flutie Flakes? Find out in the penultimate chapter of Hollowed!

In Shops: Mar 20, 2024

