Ken The Septapus, The New Jeff The Land Shark From Marvel Comics

Ken The Septapus, the new Jeff The Land Shark, from Kelly Thompson, Gurihiru and Marvel Comics

Article Summary Ken the Septapus debuts as Jeff the Land Shark's new sidekick in Marvel's Infinity Comic series.

Created by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru, Ken is a pink, furry septapus with seven legs and tons of charm.

Jeff the Land Shark meets his match in Ken during the special "Jeff Week: The Kraken Awakes" storyline.

Marvel fans can read Ken and Jeff's five-part adventure exclusively on Marvel Unlimited right now.

Jeff The Land Shark has become Marvel's most significant brand-new character, not tied to another, since Deadpool. This was partially, but not entirely, down to Marvel's Rivals. But the question has to be, with Marvel less focused on creating new characters, who will come next? Well, last month, Jeff The Land Shark creators Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru, created a new character as a sidekick for Jeff, on the digital comics streaming service, Marvel Unlimited, Ken The Septamus, in Jeff Week: The Kraken Awakes, running daily for a week.

On her Substack, Kelly Thompson said, "Marvel has been interested in me (and a co-creator) making a new "weird/cute/non-human character" for a while now, and I've been pretty resistant, but knowing Gurihiru would be on board to design this guy made it a lot easier to give in. Suffice to say I am greatly happy with the results. Ken, like Jeff, is… a bit off. He's a septapus (7 legs, not the traditional 8 of an octopus). He's also pink-ish and… furry? Yeah, you don't question this cuteness. You can learn more about him by reading his special, available on Marvel Unlimited now. I assume this WILL eventually be collected in print with other Jeff-stuff."

Plush toys for San Diego Comic-Con, anyone? Bet it will be out in print by then…

Jeff Week Infinity Comic #1

Writer: Kelly Thompson

Penciller: Gurihiru

Introducing Jeff the Land Shark's new best frenemy…KEN THE SEPTAPUS! The 5-part story kicks off here!

Writer: Kelly Thompson

Penciller: Gurihiru

Jeff's great day at the pier gets interrupted by an adorably annoying hanger-on that suction-cups to him!

Writer: Kelly Thompson

Penciller: Goodman Yamada

Danger lurks around the corner! Just when Jeff thinks he's free, he ends up more trapped with Ken than ever before!

Writer: Kelly Thompson

Penciller: Goodman Yamada

FEAR NOT, JEFF! Maybe Ken's secret superpower can help these two out of their terrifying bind!

Writer Kelly Thompson

Penciller Goodman Yamada

Jeff and Ken are saved by the power of friendship! But wait, Jeff panics when Ken's about to dry out! Time for some land shark ingenuity for Jeff's new pal!

