Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: die, kieron gillen, Stephanie Hans

Kieron Gillen & Stephanie Hans Roll A Seven For New Die: Loaded Arc

Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans roll a seven for a new Die: Loaded storyline, from Image Comics in July 2026

Article Summary Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans return with Die: Loaded #7, launching a new story arc in July 2026.

The new arc picks up after a major decision shakes the party, raising the stakes for the core characters.

Die: Loaded expands on the acclaimed “goth Jumanji” series, delving deeper into its dark RPG-inspired world.

Original Die series was a top seller for Image Comics, building a cult following since its 2019 debut.

Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans' Die: Loaded mini-series reached its end last week with issue 6. But they have now thrown a seven, and are launching a new story arc with Die: Loaded #7 from Image Comics this July. "A missing party member. No way to get home. What to do? It's time to get good. But when our cast is falling apart, can they even remember to take the first step?"

"Die is a book driven by characters and their choices (mostly bad)," said Gillen. "Zero Sessions ended with one of them making perhaps the worst decision anyone's ever made in Die, and now we live (or don't) with the consequences. With this as the starting point, can any of them get good? Plus, it's just a huge arc for all the fans of Die, with us revealing details of the world we've only vaguely hinted at before."

Image Comics states that over the course of its original run, Die topped Image Comics' sales charts, with multiple distributor-level sellouts and strong reorder activity fueling its rise. Often described as "goth Jumanji," the series has gained a cult following since its 2019 debut and helped spark a wave of RPG-inspired storytelling. Die: Loaded #7 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 8th of July.

DIE originally ran for 20 issues from 2018 to 2021, as Fantasy Heartbreaker, Split the Party, The Great Game, and Bleed. In the early 1990s, six British teenagers gather for a special tabletop RPG session using a custom game created by one of them. They vanish for two years, then five return, traumatised, changed, and missing one friend, while refusing to speak about what happened. Decades later, as broken adults in their 40s, they're dragged back into the nightmarish fantasy world they escaped. And was inspired by the eighties animated series of Dungeons And Dragons….

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