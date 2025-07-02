Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Hellfire Vigil, krakoa

Love, Krakoa, The X-Men And T-Shirts With Hellfire Vigil (XSpoilers)

Today sees the publication of X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly & Javier Garrón, Jed Mackay, Netho Diaz & Sean Parsons, Stephanie Phillips & Roi Mercado, Geoffrey Thorne & Marcus To, Gail Simone & Luciano Vecchio, Eve L. Ewing & Federica Mancin, Alex Paknadel & Declan Shalvey, Jason Loo & Sara Pichelli, Murewa Ayodele & Luciano Vecchio and Fer Sifuentes-Sujo, and X-Men #19 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman. As we get a return to Krakoan days of old, courtesy of some gates…

And some memories…

And some songs from Dazzler.

Including this one specifically about Krakoa, the Last Krakoan Dream.

And while it may be called that in X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1, there is potentially another title.

Which does turn up on Doug Ramsey's buffed-up body over in X-Men #19, also out today.

Krakoa Was For Lovers, by Dazzler. It did get a bit poly and fluid over there did it not? Well, the Hellfire Vigil seems to be reviving that as well.

As Dazzler sings a song based on her old mini-series with Hank McCoy…

Thankfully Jen Starkey hasn't read those back issues.

Ransom and Temper as well, across the X-Men Team divide…

All manner of possibilities open up. Less of a Vigil, more of a meat market.

Jean Grey and ghosts from the past…

Scott and Ben…

Okay, okay, maybe not Scott and Ben. As for Krakoa, there are divided opinions.

Regret from what once was and cannot be again.

Courtesy of the rest of humanity, that is. Oh, and robots from the future, don't forget them.

And while Dazzler sings about it…

Emma Frost shouts.

But it's not unanimous. Some aren't down with the Vigil as an event…

… some mutants with Krakoa even existing in the first place.

And for others, it threw up so many complications along the way.

The question is, is this a last hurrah for Krakoa? Is this literally the Last Krakoan Dream? Or will they keep these vigils going? X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly & Javier Garrón, Jed Mackay, Netho Diaz & Sean Parsons, Stephanie Phillips & Roi Mercado, Geoffrey Thorne & Marcus To, Gail Simone & Luciano Vecchio, Eve L. Ewing & Federica Mancin, Alex Paknadel & Declan Shalvey, Jason Loo & Sara Pichelli, Murewa Ayodele & Luciano Vecchio and Fer Sifuentes-Sujo, and X-Men #19 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman are published by Marvel Comics today.

X-MEN HELLFIRE VIGIL #1

(W) Jed MacKay, Various (A) Netho Diaz, Various (CA) Mateus Manhanini

One year ago, at the final Hellfire Gala, the dream of a unified mutant nation was forever shattered by a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces. To mark the moment and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands, the time has come for X-Men of all stripes to come together in solidarity and celebration. Written and drawn by the creators of the entire X-line, and featuring the meetings and moments that fans have been asking for since FROM THE ASHES began! A keystone moment marking the movement of one era into the next and setting up story threads that will play out across the X-line across the next year! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $7.99 X-MEN #19

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

Doug Ramsey, the heir to Apocalypse known as REVELATION, has a mission: to carry on the great work. But in trying to create the Great Work of a new world, the first steps are the hardest to plot. And will he be given an opportunity before this dream is strangled in its cradle? Rated T+In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $4.99

