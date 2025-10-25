Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Mad Cave Studios January 2026 Solicits With Gatchaman: Jinpei- Henshin

Article Summary Mad Cave Studios unveils January 2026 comic lineup, headlined by Gatchaman: Jinpei - Henshin oneshot.

Gatchaman: Jinpei battles a bio-mech virus to save the Science Ninja Team in a tech-horror adventure.

Astro Quantum #1 launches an epic sci-fi saga of survival, rebellion, and destiny among the stars.

Where Does The Rainbow End #1 explores a girl's journey in a robot society challenged by dangerous forces.

GATCHAMAN JINPEI HENSHIN (ONE SHOT) CVR A TOMMY LEE EDWARDS

(W) Tommy Lee Edwards (A) Daniel Hansen (CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

When Galactor's new menace, Professor Toxoid, infects the God Phoenix with a bio-mech virus, Ken, Jun, Joe, and Ryu are fused to their stations and powerless to fight back. As a monstrous Mecha-Beast crushes South City Harbor, the fate of the Science Ninja Team falls to the youngest member, Jinpei. Armed with nothing but a spool of wire, raw nerve, and ninja-science ingenuity, he must reboot the Phoenix before the team–and the city–are lost forever. A pulse-pounding tech-horror one-shot with explosive battles and a blazing Firebird finale! Retail: $6.99 1/21/2026

ASTRO QUANTUM #1 (OF 5) CVR A ANDREA MUTTI

(W) Andrea Mutti, Arturo Fabra (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

Cast out to die on the toxic world of Maku, young Ishmaeel finds an unlikely ally in the sharp-tongued Soliumite exile Quee-Keg. Together, they claw their way through underground bazaars, brutal creatures of the Galaxy and bitter rivalries to chase a destiny bigger than either imagined: a place aboard the legendary Molok-hunting starship PEKUOD. An all-new epic space saga of survival, rebellion, and the hunger to reach beyond the stars starts here! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/28/2026

WHERE DOES THE RAINBOW END #1 (OF 4) CVR A STEFANO CARDOSELLI

(W) Francesca Perillo (A/CA) Stefano Cardoselli

Gilda has been abandoned by her parents, but fortunately, she has been discovered in the Cacace Bros. Robot Dump…and has been raised by the robots who discovered her. She was lucky to be found in the Rainbow Sector by robots that cared for her. However, she has also been shielded from the outside world, other humans, and from a dangerous section of their robot world called the Dark Cage, where the most hostile of robots live. Word has spread about her ability to fix robots, though, and one vicious robot from the Dark Cage wants her to repair all of the violent robots that live there…and nothing will stop him. Artist Stefano Cardoselli(Don't Spit In The Wind, Long Cold Winter) and writer Francesca Perillo(Long Cold Winter) reunite once again in this exciting prequel to their hit story Love Me: A Romance Story. Retail: $4.99 1/14/2026

