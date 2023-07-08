Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, san diego comic con | Tagged: Maggid, sdcc

Maggid, the First Monthly Jewish Comics Magazine, to Launch at SDCC

Maggid Comics has launched a Kickstarter for a Jewish comics magazine, Maggid Magazine, for San Diego Comic Con 2023.

Source Point Press' imprint Maggid Comics has launched a Kickstarter for what they see as the groundbreaking Maggid Magazine, ahead of San Diego Comic Con 2023.

Maggid Comics is a Jewish-themed comic book line, announced the launch of its Kickstarter campaign for Maggid Magazine, the first and only monthly Jewish comic magazine. The campaign will officially kick off on Friday, July 21st, coinciding with the appearance of Maggid Comics executives on a panel at San Diego Comic Con.

The New Face of Jewish Comics will be in Room 29CD on Friday, the 21st of July at 10:30 AM. Potential readers can sign up to be notified when the Kickstarter goes live.

Maggid Comics states that "we believe that pop culture serves as a catalyst for global thinking. Because of that, we must ensure that pop culture includes authentic and diverse representation of Jews and Judaism. That's why we're excited and proud to share our Jewish stories through our all-audiences monthly comics magazine. With a kaleidoscope of Jewish stories from a broad range of creators, Maggid Magazine will allow readers to sample authentic and diverse representations of Jews and Judaism."

"Jewish culture and history offer an incredibly diverse and compelling range of narratives that the world deserves to have access to and enjoy," said Arnon Z. Shorr, EIC. "Through Maggid Magazine, we aim to bridge the gap between Jewish heritage and the wider comic book community." This message is amplified by Maggid CRO David McLees, "Our Kickstarter campaign will establish our ability pave the way for Jews to proudly share their stories in art" CFO Ramy DuBrow adds that "As a community we have an opportunity to stand up and ensure that future generations will have vast libraries of contemporary jewish content in the palm of their hand and we at Maggid are proud to be leading that charge."

The Kickstarter campaign will offer subscriptions to the magazine's initial run, limited edition books from Maggid Comics, exclusive merchandise, and opportunities to engage with the creative team. By supporting the campaign, Maggid state that "backers will not only help bring Maggid Magazine to fruition but also contribute to the amplification of Jewish voices in popular culture."

Maggid Comics are also working closely with like-minded creators and organizations that share the mission of celebrating Jewish comics, including the upcoming JewCE comic convention at the Center for Jewish History in Manhattan running from the 11th to the 12th of November. Maggid states that they are "working to build partnerships toward a future where artists, creators and fans all have a place to go for great Jewish comics and entertainment."

I wonder if I should send them a copy of Watchmensch?

