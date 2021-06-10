Mare Of Easttown Studio To Adapt Todd McFarlane's Sam & Twitch For TV

The TV studio with the weird lowercase name behind HBO's new hit Mare Of Easttown, wiip, have signed to adapt Todd McFarlane's Spawn spinoff Sam And Twitch as a TV series. Sam And Twitch were the two characters, police detectives Sam Burke and "Twitch" Williams, created by Todd McFarlane, with a little help from Lance Gueck, for the first issue of Spawn back in 1992 and have been regular members of the series over thirty years, including their own spinoff comic books by Brian Bendis and others. Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg are the creators and showrunners behind the drama series Condor which airs its second season on Epix in the fall. They will adapt the project and serve as executive producers, as well as Todd McFarlane and Sean Canino for McFarlane Films, and wiip's Paul Lee and Mark Roybal.

"My two detective characters Sam Burke and "Twitch" Williams appeared in the very first issue of SPAWN #1 back in 1992. Since then, they've become fan favorites and have branched out into their own comic series throughout the years," said McFarlane. "Their stories, blending traditional crime noir and the supernatural, is a combination that I've always thought would make for an entertaining television drama. The addition of wiip and the creative writing skills of Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg make for a very compelling team that we all hope leads to the entertaining show we know this can be. If you like cool, moody, creepy, odd crime stories, this will be your cup of tea!". We talked to McFarlane yesterday and will have a little of that on Bleeding Cool in an hour or so. Including how this relates to the previous Sam And TWitch series in development with Dick Wolf, BBC America and Kevin Smith.

In addition to show running Condor, Smilovic & Katzberg are attached to adapt Isabella Maldonado's novel, The Cipher, starring Jennifer Lopez for Netflix. Most recently, Smilovic & Katzberg adapted Robert Littell's The Sisters for Pioneer Pictures and Thunder Road with Smilovic set to direct. Previous feature credits for Smilovic include Lucky Number Slevin and the Todd Phillips summer feature War Dogs.

Smilovic & Katzberg are repped by CAA, Lit Entertainment Group, and attorney Amy Nickin for Smilovic and Bruce Gellman for Katzberg. Todd McFarlane and McFarlane Films are repped by CAA. wiip is an independent studio led by veteran entertainment executive Paul Lee and credits include Mare of Easttown starring Kate Winslet for HBO; Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld for Apple TV+; The White House Plumbers, starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux for HBO; Adam McKay's The Uninhabitable Earth for HBO Max; Danny Boyle's Pistol for FX; Jenny Han's The Summer I Turned Pretty for Amazon and Dummy starring Anna Kendrick for Roku and the much anticipated upcoming Arthur Mathews and Matt Berry's Toast of Tinseltown for the BBC.