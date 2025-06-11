Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: mark waid, zack snyder

Mark Waid Rewrites That Zack Snyder Pa Kent/Superman Scene (Spoilers)

Mark Waid rewrites that Zack Snyder scene with Pa Kent and Superman for DC Comics (Action Comics #1087 Spoilers)

Article Summary Mark Waid revisits the controversial Pa Kent scene from Zack Snyder's Man of Steel in Action Comics #1087

Clark Kent's Superman identity is revealed to the world at age fifteen, earlier than in classic DC continuity

Pa Kent gives his son very different advice than in the Snyder film, changing Superman’s coming-of-age moment

Early US military interest and hints of another Kryptonian set big changes in motion for Superman's history

Today sees the publication of Action Comics #1087 by Mark Waid and Skylar Patridge. Telling the story of Clark Kent's fifteenth birthday and a trip with his parents from Smallville to Metropolis for the World Of Tomorrow Fair.

Once upon a time, Mark Waid reviewed Zack Snyder's Man of Steel. And while he castigated the movie for the death of Zod at Superman's hand and the destruction of Metropolis that led up to it, he had different feelings about one scene that has always proved controversial. He wrote;

"And I think you'd be surprised to find that I loved everything about Jonathan Kent. I loved his protectiveness, even when it made him sound like an asshole. ("Maybe.") And I loved, loved, loved that scene where Clark didn't save him, because Goyer did something magical–he took two moments that, individually, I would have hated and he welded them together into something amazing. Out of context, I would have hated that Clark said "You're not my real dad," or whatever he says right before the tornado. And out of context, I would have loathed that Clark stood by frozen with helplessness as the tornado killed Jonathan. But the reason that beat worked is because Clark had just said "You're not my dad," the last real words he said to Pa. Tearful Clark choosing to go against his every instinct in that last second because he had to show his father he trusted him after all, because he had to show Pa that Pa could trust him and that Clark had learned, Clark did love him–that worked for me, hugely. It was a very brave story choice, but it worked. It worked largely on the shoulders of Cavill, who sold it. It worked as a tragic rite of passage. I kinda wish I'd written that scene."

Well, in Action Comics, it seems that in one way or another, Mark Waid is writing that scene. Just differently.

But when it comes to it, Pa Kent has different advice from his Zack Snyder counterpart, and has just one word to say. With three more to follow.

And when the inevitable happens, well. The inevitable happens.

The word gets out, Superman is Superman, known by the world, at the age of fifteen now. Younger than Jonathan Kent is in the main comic book line.

And this will have impact on the history of Superman and how those reacted to his appearance on the scenein DC Comics' continuity? Well that's all upo for play as well.

As the US military gets an early knowledge, awareness and concern than they might otherwise have, about what this Superman can do. As for that figure in the shadows watching the television?

Looks like there may already be more than one Kryptonian on the planet. And now forces have been put in motion, earlier than they might have otherwise. Could Mark Waid be set to show us that Zack Snyder's Pa Kent… was right? Could be. Presumably in future episodes, though, you won't get anything that might recreate the Zod situation…

"Some crazy guy in front of us was muttering "Don't do it…don't do it…DON'T DO IT…" and then Superman snapped Zod's neck and that guy stood up and said in a very loud voice, "THAT'S IT, YOU LOST ME, I'M OUT," and his girlfriend had to literally pull him back into his seat and keep him from walking out and that crazy guy was me. That crazy guy was me, and I barely even remember doing that, I had to be told afterward that I'd done that, that's how caught up in betrayal I felt. And after the neck-snapping, even though I stuck it out, I didn't give a damn about the rest of the movie."

Action Comics #1087 by Mark Waid and Skylar Patridge is published by DC Comics today.

ACTION COMICS #1087

(W) Mark Waid (A) Skylar Patridge (CA) Ryan Sook

SUPERBOY RETURNS WITH CREATORS MARK WAID AND SKYLAR PATRIDGE! Witness Mark Waid's triumphant return to the title alongside rising star artist Skylar Patridge as they take Clark Kent back to his early years on Kent Farm. This can't-miss story, with ties to the present, takes the Boy of Steel to unexpected heights as he figures out what being a hero truly means. First stop: Metropolis's Expo of Tomorrow! Will Clark be able to blend into the crowd, or is Superboy about to make his public debut?! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/11/2025

