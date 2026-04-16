Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: DC/Marvel, Deadpool/Batman, marvel. dc, Spider-Man/Superman

Marvel Comics Collects Its Marvel/DC Crossovers As The Dead Of Knight

Marvel Comics collects its Marvel/DC Crossovers as The Dead Of Knight... and the DC version gets a new Jim Cheung cover

Article Summary Marvel and DC are collecting their latest crossover comics in separate editions this September.

The Marvel collection is titled The Dead Of Knight & Other Stories, with a new Mark Bagley cover.

DC’s edition, The Cosmic Kiss Caper & Other Stories, spotlights Batman/Deadpool and other team-ups.

Both collections feature premiere printings of crossover one-shots and Infinity Comics exclusives.

Bleeding Cool already reported that DC Comics would be collecting their half of the current Marvel/DC crossovers as DC/Marvel: The Cosmic Kiss Caper & Other Stories. With DC/Marvel: Batman/Deadpool #1, DC/Marvel: Superman/Spider- Man #1. DC/Marvel: The Flash/Fantastic Four and DC/Marvel: Supergirl/Blade. And that Marvel Comics would be along with their version shortly. But while the DC version cover features the DC/Marvel logo title rather prominently… with "The Cosmic Kiss Caper & Other Stories" referencing the Batman/Deadpool story, knocked into a subhead.

The Marvel Comics version doesn't, pushing the logos to the side, and raising the subhead to the main title of the book, now The Dead Of Knight & Other Stories, referencing the Deadpool/Batman story.

"Icons collide! The heroes of two worlds are crossing over for the first time in decades – and now their new adventures are getting collected in a single-volume edition, available simultaneously in paperback and hardcover this September. 'The Dead of Knight & Other Stories', collecting the best-selling 'Marvel/DC: Deadpool/Batman' #1 and 'Marvel/DC: Spider-Man/Superman' #1 issues, plus (for the first time in print!) the 'Thor/Shazam!' #1 and 'It's Jeff/Aquaman' #1 Infinity Comics, arrives in comic shops and bookstores later this year featuring an all-new cover by artist Mark Bagley."

It just ends up being a bit of a rubbish title… at least the way it has been arranged on the cover… but then I discover that the DC Comics version is actually going to look more like that as well… here's your first look, courtesy of Bleeding Cool.

DC/Marvel: The Cosmic Kiss Caper & Other Stories – September 8, 2026

by Grant Morrison, Mark Waid, Dan Mora, Jorge Jimenez.

Two universes. Unforgettable crossover stories. For the first time in decades, DC and Marvel join forces with all-new stories, team-ups, and face-offs! It's the moment you've been waiting for! After more than 20 years, DC and Marvel characters meet again in astounding all-new adventures, collected in the pages of DC/Marvel: The Cosmic Kiss Caper & Other Stories. In DC/Marvel: Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora, chaos meets calculation as Gotham's Dark Knight teams up with Marvel's Merc with a Mouth, in a tale so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Plus, icons collide in DC/Marvel: Superman/Spider-Man, by Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world—especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. Accompanying these two main features are short stories from top-tier talent including Tom King and Jim Lee pairing Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson, Gail Simone and Belén Ortega telling the tale of Power Girl meeting Punisher, the Eisner Award-winning team of Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo teaming up Nightwing and Wolverine (Laura Kinney), and many more pairings from some of the top writers and artists in comics today! Collects DC/Marvel: Batman/Deadpool #1, DC/Marvel: Superman/Spider- Man #1; and the first-ever print versions of the vertical-scroll digital comics DC/Marvel: The Flash/Fantastic Four and DC/Marvel: Supergirl/Blade.

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