Marvel Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For November 2021

Marvel Comics has posted their solicits and solicitations for November 2021, with Hulk #1 as expected but also a Thing #1 as well, from Walter Mosley and Tom Reilly.

HULK #1

DONNY CATES (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

Variant Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN OTTLEY

Variant Cover by TBA

Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

Hidden Gem Variant COVER by HERB TRIMPE

Infinity Saga Phase 1 Variant COVER by Joe Bennett

Purple Variant Cover ALSO AVAILABLE

Blank Variant Cover ALSO AVAILABLE

IMMORTAL NO LONGER! CATES & OTTLEY DELIVER A NEW, COLOSSAL-SIZED ERA!

"MAD SCIENTIST" Part 1 of 6

The uncontrollable rage of the Hulk has reached an all-new level, and nobody – including the Avengers – is prepared to handle it. But is it really the Hulk that people should be afraid of, or is there something missing to this puzzle? Join the superstar creative team of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley as they look to the stars for the next era of HULK!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #2

RAM V (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ED McGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

• The tour de force of comics awesomeness brought to you by the dynamite new creative team on VENOM continues! VENOM #1 shocked, intrigued and terrified you!

• With Ram V and Al Ewing weaving a mind-bending story that will push Eddie and Dylan Brock to their limits, and Bryan Hitch doing some of the most action-packed work of his career, VENOM #2 will do all that AND MORE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE THING #1 (OF 6)

WALTER MOSLEY (W) • TOM REILLY (A/C)+

VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

THE NEXT BIG THING Begins Here!

Renowned storyteller Walter Mosley brings his signature style to a sweeping saga of Yancy Street's favorite son that will range from the urban sprawl of the back alleys of Manhattan to the farthest reaches of the cosmos itself! A lonely evening and a chance encounter (or is it?) sends Ben Grimm embarking on a sojourn that will have him encountering – and battling – figures both old and new. Featuring guest appearances from figures drawn from throughout the Marvel Universe as well as precision artwork by Tom Reilly, THE NEXT BIG THING will remind audiences why the Thing is one of the most popular and beloved characters in the history of comics!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #1 (OF 5)

Marieke Nijkamp (W) • Enid Balám (A) • Cover by Jahnoy Lindsay

Variant cover by Phil Noto

Variant cover by Enid Balám

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

Kate's heading home!

Or at least, back to New York. And as much as she wants to go back to where her friends – her chosen family – are, she's changed since she was last on the East Coast. So she's picked up a pit stop case first. A confidence-booster, to prove to herself she's making the right decision and not going to backslide into her past just by changing time zones.

Besides, the case is perfect: Swanky resort? Check. Jewel heist? Check. Almost definitely 100% a trap? Check.

Don't miss this exciting new miniseries from New York Times bestselling writer Marieke Nijkamp and artist Enid Balám!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A)

Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON,

ZEB WELLS & KELLY THOMPSON • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

DEADPOOL 30TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

• Ben Reilly's second real outing as Spider-Man pits him against MORBIUS, and it DOES NOT GO WELL!

• The full support of Beyond gets tested as Morbius puts the hurt on Spidey in a big way.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78.BEY

JED MACKAY (W) • Eleonora Carlini (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

• The Daughters of the Dragon are Spider-Man's trainers, and they are kicking his WEBBY BUTT!

• But is even their skill level enough for the mission that Beyond sends them on?

• Who is the new villain OBSIDIAN STAR and how will Misty and Colleen possibly take him down?

• Don't miss this pivotal issue!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #79

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A)

Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR,

PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS & KELLY THOMPSON • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

• The aftershocks of the Morbius incident are still fresh in Ben Reilly's mind, and he's faced with KRAVEN THE HUNTER!

• A corporate-sponsored Spider-Man is more than Kraven can bear, and the hunter is going to test his prey like never before. The trap is set, and the bait is ready. Now it's just time to wait and watch.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • MICHAEL DOWLING (A)

Beyond Board: SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON,

ZEB WELLS & KELLY THOMPSON • Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

• Kraven's trap is sprung, and Spider-Man is sent into a hallucinatory spiral that will test his sanity like never before.

• For Spider-Man to get through this, he's going to have to do the impossible. That's Spidey's M.O., but is Ben Reilly up to it?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #50

JASON AARON & CHRISTOPHER RUOCCHIO (W) • AARON KUDER,

CARLOS PACHECO, ED MCGUINNESS, JAVIER GARRÓN & STEVE MCNIVEN (A)

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Deadpool 30th Anniversary Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

INFINITY SAGA PHASE 1 VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR Adams

COMMEMORATING LEGACY #750!

Supersize extravaganza of Earth's mightiest action and surprises!

Witness the jaw-dropping conclusion of "World War She-Hulk!" Learn the true purpose of the prehistoric Avengers! Uncover the shocking secret of the Iron Inquisitor! Behold the most powerful collection of super-psychopaths that any Earth has ever seen! Watch the Avengers recruit some shocking new members! And follow the Ghost Rider on a quest for vengeance across the Multiverse that will spark an all-new era in Avengers history!

Plus: A bonus story featuring Thor by Christopher Ruocchio and Steve McNiven!

96 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #1 (OF 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS • Virgin Variant COVER by Alex Ross

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

Iron Man 2 Infinity Saga Variant COVER by Taurin Clarke

Captain America The First Avenger Infinity Saga Variant COVER by Adam KubeRT

A government agent turned Hydra provocateur stages a daring breakout on her way to prison, attracting the attention of both Iron Man and Captain America. When Steve and Tony realize they both have a connection to the slippery fugitive, they team up to track her down—only to discover she's not the only player on the board with big plans and sinister motives…

Derek Landy (FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER; THE BLACK ORDER) and Angel Unzueta (IRON MAN; STAR WARS) team up to bring you a thrilling adventure starring a fan-favorite dynamic duo!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GIANT-SIZE BLACK CAT: INFINITY SCORE #1

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYING LEE

Lucky Variant Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Unlucky Variant Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

• This is it, the grand climax to INFINITE DESTINIES and INFINITY SCORE and the totality of Black Cat from the past two years, all in this oversize special!

* Black Cat has brought half of the Infinity Stones together, collecting a level of power that hasn't been seen in years! But to what end?

* This hasn't taken her out of the crosshairs of Nick Fury OR Nighthawk and with the Infinity Stones involved, can Thanos be far behind?!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: SPIDER-MAN #1

JED MACKAY (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY Rogê Antônio

• This ain't Ben Reilly's first rodeo as Spider-Man, but he's never had to deal with the death of the Sorcerer Supreme and what it does to New York City.

• Part of Strange's will and testament was to ask Spidey to deal with particular problems… Is BEN up to it?

• Black Cat isn't a big Ben fan, so is she riding shotgun because she owes Strange to keep an eye on Ben, or to sabotage Ben?!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #3 (OF 5)

JED MacKAY (W) • LEE GARBETT (A) • Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Variant cover by InHyuk Lee • VARIANT COVER BY Kim Jacinto

MEET THE THREE MOTHERS!

With no Sorcerer Supreme, Earth is left entirely defenseless against the mother – MOTHERS – of all mystical threats. Meet the Three Mothers: the Wyrd, an alien mage-priestess; the Crown, a powerful warrior-queen; and the Crawling, a monstress composed of acid-mouthed worms. Will they be the Marvel Universe's undoing? And were they the ones who killed Stephen Strange?! In the vein of the Black Order, don't miss the first appearances of the next great Marvel villain team!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: WHITE FOX #1

ALYSSA WONG (W) • ANDIE TONG (A) • Cover by R1c0

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

LAST OF HER KIND! LAST HOPE FOR EARTH!

AMI HAN is the last of the mystical shape-shifting KUMIHO. As the WHITE FOX, she's defended Earth from every threat and proven herself again and again alongside the Agents of Atlas and Tiger Division. But the DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE will test her like never before. Something (or someone) is murdering innocents and the only suspect who fits the profile is White Fox! She'll have to clear her name and uncover the dark secrets from her mysterious origin while the very planet is under siege. Ami can have the answers she so desperately seeks, or she can save her friends. Guest-starring SWORD MASTER and TIGER DIVISION!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

INFERNO #3 (OF 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • R.B. SILVA (A)

Cover by JEROME OPEÑA

Stormbreaker Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY OSCAR VEGA

Variant Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

NIMROD STRIKES!

Krakoa's troubles don't attack one at a time. Jonathan Hickman reunites with his

POWERS OF X collaborator R.B. Silva for the penultimate chapter of his X-Swan Song.

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #2 (OF 5)

REBECCA ROANHORSE (W) • LUCA MARESCA & KYLE CHARLES (A) • Cover by CORY SMITH

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

EVERYBODY WANTS THE PHOENIX!

Echo finds herself besieged on all sides as the eyes of the human and mutant worlds zero in on the Phoenix! But the deadliest threat is buried in her past…and her future. A new ally with strange powers of his own claims to have the clues Maya needs to stop her timeline from unraveling, but can a cosmically powered fighter really trust this handsome stranger? Enemies abound as Echo struggles with her newfound strength…and the weaknesses she doesn't even know yet.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL'S VOICES: HERITAGE #1

REBECCA ROANHORSE, NYLA INNUKSUK AND MORE! (W) • JIM TERRY, DAVID CUTLER AND MORE! (A) Cover by KYLE CHARLES • Variant cover by AFUA RICHARDSON

Hidden Gem variant COVER by TBA • Variant cover by JIM TERRY

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

Variant cover by David MacK • Variant cover by TBA

THE HIT VOICES SERIES CONTINUES WITH AN EXTRAORDINARY ARRAY OF INDIGENOUS TALENT!

Year two of Marvel's Voices kicks off with a celebration of Indigenous characters and talent! Get the full story behind River, the mysterious stranger from the pages of Rebecca Roanhorse's new ECHO series! Discover Snowguard's greatest hopes and fears in a tale by celebrated filmmaker Nyla Innuksuk! And many more reveals to come. New and established creators explore the wonders of the Marvel Universe – catch the next big wave here!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

DARKHOLD: BLACK BOLT #1

MARK RUSSELL (W) • David Cutler (A)

Cover by TRAVEL FOREMAN

Design variant cover by CIAN TORMEY

Connecting Variant Cover by

JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN SIMMONDS

THE KING OF THE INHUMANS BREAKS HIS SILENCE!

Black Bolt's mighty voice is his greatest gift…and since childhood, it has been his greatest curse. Recruited with four other heroes to read from the Darkhold, a powerful evil text written by the elder god Chthon, Black Bolt thought he was signing up for a battle befitting a king. But the true battlefield…is his own mind. Critically acclaimed writer Marvel Russell brings you a scream-worthy story that will break an empire!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

DARKHOLD: WASP #1

JORDIE BELLAIRE (W) • Claire Roe (A)

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

Design variant cover by CIAN TORMEY

Connecting Variant Cover by

JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY AUDREY MOK

INTRODUCING THE

IRREDEEMABLE WASP!

Renowned colorist and writer Jordie Bellaire makes her Marvel writing debut with a story that will make you shrink in fear! Bidden to draw forth five archetypal heroes, the Scarlet Witch chose Janet Van Dyne as "the artist" — the hero whose ingenuity and strength of will could prove the lynchpin in the coming battle against Chthon. To enter Chthon's dimension and face his darkness head-on, the Wasp read from the ill-fated Darkhold text…and it drove her insane. Now her entire life is subject to question. Janet is no stranger to mental illness; she spent years trying to redeem ex-husband Hank Pym despite his violent breakdowns. But now, she has the power to reclaim her story…and fight back. Bellaire brings you the most twisted comic you'll read this year!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #2 (OF 4)

Tochi Onyebuchi (W) • Setor Fiadzigbey (A/C) • Variant cover by Edge

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

Follow young T'Challa as he continues on his hero's journey – and meets the legendary Storm!

Three years after the death of his father, T'Challa continues his preparations to one day ascend the throne. After being rescued from poachers by a girl named Ororo who can control storms, he stays with her for a little while, meeting the other families she's been helping – and learning that he, and Wakanda, could be doing better by their neighbors. But threats back home are building, and they will not be so easily dealt with! Dive into the legend of the Black Panther in this new origin story by acclaimed author Tochi Onyebuchi and New York Times-bestselling illustrator Setor Fiadzigbey, perfect for middle grade readers!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #1

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI • HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

MARVEL GAMES VARIANT COVER BY NETEASE • VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY SAM SPRATT

NEW CREATIVE TEAM, NEW DIRECTION – "THE LONG SHADOW" STARTS HERE!

Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and Stormbreaker artist Juann Cabal launch an all-new BLACK PANTHER series with an action-packed espionage story that will upend everything in T'Challa's life and have ramifications for the entire Marvel Universe!

Secrets from T'Challa's past have come back to haunt him! Fresh from returning from his travels in space, Black Panther receives an unexpected and urgent message from a Wakandan secret agent! Now T'Challa must race the clock not only to save his agent, but also to keep his true agenda under wraps. Because if the truth comes out, it could cost T'Challa everything…

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS: PREVIOUS ORDERS WILL BE CANCELLED.

DEFENDERS #4 (OF 5)

AL EWING (W) • JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ (A/C)

Variant cover by Ken Niimura

BEFORE THERE WERE GODS… THERE WERE MARVELS!

Doctor Strange and his Defenders land in the Fourth Cosmos – the home of the Archetypes of Good and Evil, primal entities of pure myth destined to echo through every reality to come – as the desperate Dr. Zota attempts to harness their power to rewrite all existence in his own hand! Al Ewing and Javier Rodriguez explore the truest origins of the Marvel Multiverse in a cosmos-colliding epic you'll have to experience to believe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARKHAWK #4 (OF 5)

KYLE HIGGINS (W) • Juanan Ramírez (A)

Cover by Juanan Ramirez

VARIANT COVER BY Superlog

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

TEAM-UP WITH SPIDER-MAN AND CAPTAIN AMERICA?!

Connor Young's only been the new Darkhawk for two whole minutes, and already he's not sure the super hero life is for him. But will he feel the same way when he meets Miles Morales and Steve Rogers?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARK AGES #3 (OF 6)

TOM TAYLOR (W) • IBAN COELLO (A/C)

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

AFTER THE LIGHTS GO OUT — STRANGE THINGS LURK WITHIN THE DARKNESS!

The Earth has been plunged into darkness, and Avengers and X-Men have begun vanishing in the night. They have been taken and twisted by Apocalypse to serve an evil older than the world. A group of heroes will assemble to travel across the dark planet in a desperate attempt to rescue their friends and save a civilization already on its knees.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KA-ZAR: LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #3 (OF 5)

ZAC THOMPSON (W) • GERMÁN GARCÍA (A)

Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Map Variant Cover by GERMÁN GARCÍA

Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

THE NEW MASTER OF THE SAVAGE LAND IS REVEALED!

Matthew Plunder has betrayed his parents—and now the entire continent is headed for landfill. Welcome to Domovoy's Domain… You won't enjoy the experience. Zac Thompson and Germán García reshape a corner of the Marvel Universe in another installment of their pulse-pounding, heart-throbbing adventure through forbidden territory!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

KANG THE CONQUEROR #4 (OF 5)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W)

CARLOS MAGNO (A)

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

• Unstoppable force meets immovable object as Nathaniel Richards' mission to change his timeline slams into a horrible inevitability: the tragic fate of Kang's great love, Ravonna Renslayer.

• Can young Kang avert catastrophe and find his way to a better future? Or is he doomed to repeat the same cycle of tragedy and violence for all eternity?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #5

JED MacKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A)

Cover by STEVE McNIVEN • VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Moon Knight's hidden enemy is revealed — but revealed is not the same as caught, and he soon finds masks beneath masks as he hunts his way after his new nemesis. At the same time, Dr. Andrea Sterman pierces Moon Knight's own mask and, for the first time, gets some honest answers.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ETERNALS #7

Kieron Gillen (W) • Esad Ribić (A/C)

Variant cover by Peach Momoko

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Eternals MCU Phase 4 Variant COVER by Clayton Henry

Eternals MCU Phase 4 Variant COVER by Alexander Lozano

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

NEW ARC! NEW JUMPING-ON POINT! MORE THANOS!

The Eternals have learned the truth of their existence. Their society is in shambles. Who can lead them? Who is the visionary that can lead them from the ashes? And how did they take the throne? Hail Thanos the Mad Titan, Eternal Prime.

Welcome to a new day. Welcome to hell.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

CHRIS YOST, SANSHIRO KASAMA & MIKE ALLRED (W)

Hikaru Uesuigi, Mike Allred &

MARTIN COCCOLO (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

Variant Cover by MIKE ALLRED

Variant Cover by Dan Panosian

ALL BLED OUT!

• The grand finale of DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE AND BLOOD includes a Chris Yost and Martin Coccolo story that must be seen to be believed (and even then, you still won't believe it)…

• …a story from the best-selling DEADPOOL: SAMURAI manga team, Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi…

• …and an ALL-RED ALLRED tale, written and drawn by Mike Allred!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

THE MARVELS #7

KURT BUSIEK (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY BEN DEWEY

The final member of the assault team is in place – or are they? – and the assault on Siancong begins. Witness all-out action against the forces of Lady Lotus, plus a look at what the citizens of Siancong (and Melinda May) have been through under the dome. And a shocking revelation from the all-new Warbird! And things get stranger…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

X-FORCE: KILLSHOT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Rob Liefeld and Chad Bowers (W) • Rob Liefeld (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER A BY ROB LIEFELD

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER B BY ROB LIEFELD

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER C BY ROB LIEFELD

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER D BY ROB LIEFELD

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER E BY ROB LIEFELD

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER F BY ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY Leinil FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic team, creator Rob Liefeld returns to the characters he introduced three decades ago to tell a brand-new adventure featuring these hard-hitting heroes! In this special issue, the man called Cable assembles the combined might of five different X-Force squadrons, each gathered across various points in time for one final mission: to defeat Stryfe once and for all – AT ALL COSTS! Sacrifices, betrayals and revelations await as X-Force attempts their most daring assault ever!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

S.W.O.R.D. #10

Al Ewing (W) • JACOPO CAMAGNI (A)

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

Variant cover by Inhyuk Lee

STATION DOWN!

As Storm battles the Lethal Legion on Mars, there are explosive problems on the Peak – as the mole in S.W.O.R.D. is revealed! Meanwhile, Wiz Kid and Cable find themselves face-to-face with the one foe they never expected! And where is Abigail Brand?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLIONS #17

ZEB WELLS (W) • STEPHEN SEGOVIA (A/C)

Action Figure Variant Cover by

JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

RAMPAGE!

Feelings are hard. ORPHAN-MAKER doesn't like feeling that he's not NANNY's little boy anymore…and what more sensible, mature action is there to take than to storm the fortress of their enemies THE RIGHT in a bid to get back in her good graces? Before the day is through, there will be some dire consequences…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #4 (OF 5)

Leah Williams (W) • Lucas Werneck (A) • Cover by Valerio Schiti

Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA

Variant cover by Scott Forbes

DOUBLE, DOUBLE TOIL AND TROUBLE!

• A Wanda divided cannot stand…

• …but there are many other things she can do.

• Chaos comes to Krakoa.

48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-FORCE #25

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

A DEADLY TURN OF THE TIDE TO MARK 25 ISSUES OF X-FORCE!

The island paradise of Krakoa has no shortage of beautiful vistas, but WOLVERINE'S tastes run toward the coves with the deadliest waves in the world! It will take more than a healing factor to survive this thresher as a previously unknown threat to mutantkind splashes down! Plus: A sea change for KID OMEGA and PHOEBE CUCKOO!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #23

VITA AYALA (W) • ROD REIS (A)

Cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

FALL OF THE SHADOW CHILDREN!

No more New Mutants. Now there are only shadows—and the beast that's stalking them through infinity. Amahl Farouk executes his master plan—but is he the one in control?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #5

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER PINA (A) • Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

NATIVE AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

VARIANT COVER BY Jamie McKelvie

ENTER: DOCTOR STASIS!

The X-Men's new nemesis finally makes himself known to them, bringing his creations to bear. Mutants may have conquered death, but their foes are all too living…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #26

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MATTEO LOLLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY Meghan Hetrick

HOW TO FIGHT YOUR DRAGON!

While a new representative of Krakoa hits the international stage, the Marauders find themselves face-to-snout with He-Whose-Limbs-Shatter-Mountains-and-Whose-Back-Scrapes-the-Sun, FIN FANG FOOM himself!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #25

TINI HOWARD (W) • MARCUS TO (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

THE ONE TRUE KING RETURNS!

And he's here to exterminate the witchbreed! King Arthur and his army turn Otherworld into a battlefield—again. Backed into a corner, Betsy Braddock makes a desperate choice that will reshape the realm—and mutantkind—forever. The fate of the Starlight Citadel is at stake, and if the Citadel falls…so falls all reality.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #18

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Variant Cover by Alex Maleev

KRAKOA COMPROMISED!

You've seen some action in Benjamin Percy's WOLVERINE, but never quite like this! It's a life-or-death protection mission as WOLVERINE goes on the run with his friend C.I.A. Agent Jeff Bannister when a secret surveillance device is discovered on Krakoa – and its owners are willing to kill to get it back! But who would go so far as to betray the mutants? Featuring the return of some unexpected adversaries!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #9

LARRY HAMA (W) • BILLY TAN (A/C)

Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

FATAL FOUR WAY!

• WOLVERINE vs. LADY DEATHSTRIKE vs. OMEGA RED vs. SABRETOOTH! This is the showdown you've waited decades for, brought to you as only the legendary Larry Hama can!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1

STAN LEE & JACK KIRBY (W) • ACO, AARON KUDER, ADAM HUGHES, ALBERT MONTEYS,

ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, BRYAN HITCH, CAFU, CARLOS PACHECO, CHRIS SPROUSE,

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, DAVID LAPHAM, ELSA CHARRETIER, ERICA D'URSO,

FEDERICO VICENTINI, GREG LAND, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ, JOHN CASSADAY, JOHN ROMITA JR.,

KATE NIEMCZYK, KEI ZAMA, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, LEONARD KIRK, LUCAS WERNECK,

LUCIANO VECCHIO, MARCO CHECCHETTO, MATTIA DE IULIS, MIKE ALLRED, MIKE DEL MUNDO, NEAL ADAMS, NIC KLEIN, OLIVIER COIPEL, PACO MEDINA, PATCH ZIRCHER, PEPE LARRAZ,

RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, ROD REIS, RON FRENZ, SIMONE DI MEO, STEFANO CASELLI,

STEVE EPTING, TOM REILLY, SALVADOR LARROCA, Jorge Fornés, KIM JACINTO,

WALT SIMONSON, LEONARDO ORTOLANI, SANFORD GREENE,

TERRY DODSON & MARK BAGLEY (A) • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Sixty years ago, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby made history and brought about the beginning of the Marvel Age of comics with the release of FANTASTIC FOUR #1. Now a bevy of Marvel's finest creators pay tribute to that monumental moment by reinterpreting, page by page, the story from that inaugural release as well as FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #3, in which the entirety of the Marvel Universe attended the wedding of Reed Richards and Sue Storm! Whether these are stories you've never read before or tales that you're intimately familiar with, this is the perfect way to experience them anew!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$6.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #5 (OF 6)

MARK RUSSELL (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A)

Cover by Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

• The lives and history of the Fantastic Four reach the tumultuous decade of the 2000s!

• The moment of truth comes for Earth as Galactus arrives. The Fantastic Four are willing to stop him at any price, but what if that price includes the destruction of other inhabited worlds?

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AVENGERS: TECH-ON AVENGERS #4 (OF 6)

JIM ZUB (W) • JEFF "CHAMBA" CRUZ (A)

Cover by EIICHI SHIMIZU

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

The Marvel-Sentai

sensation continues!

• While cracks begin to form between Earth's Mightiest Heroes, an army of Ultrons descends on Japan, and only the Iron Avengers can stop them!

• AVENGERS TECH-ON is a tokusatsu-inspired action-adventure series produced in partnership with Bandai Namco of Japan, written by Jim Zub (Uncanny Avengers, Champions) and illustrated by Jeff "Chamba" Cruz (Venom: The End). Collect the S.H.Figuarts action figures and read the comic!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #38

DAN SLOTT (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

COVER BY TERRY DODSON

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX HORLEY • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

• When the Wizard and the Frightful Four menace the FF both in AND out of the courtroom, it's time to call in everyone's favorite green lawyer: the Sensational She-Hulk!

• All this and some surprise Marvel U. guest stars…and a new development for a member of the Richards family.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING FANTASY #5 (OF 5)

KAARE ANDREWS (W) • KAARE ANDREWS (A/C)

Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY GREG TOCCHINO

What if your life came down to one amazing moment, one fantastical choice to undo the thing you regret most? What would it cost to rescue the person you love? What would you be willing to pay? Find out in the final issue of AMAZING FANTASY! Starring WWII Cap, teenage Spidey and spy-school Black Widow in one last chance to save it all!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN #14

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • Cafu (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Iron Man Infinity Saga Variant COVER by Marco Checcetto

BEHOLD THE BIRTH OF COSMIC IRON MAN!

Iron Man has tasted a higher power and is forever changed. Moments before, he was locked in mortal combat with his worst adversary in years — KORVAC — but now he finds his very existence altered beyond recognition. Indeed, fundamental concepts like space and time have taken on a new meaning. But what does this portend for Tony Stark, a man who even when stripped bare feels he knows best? What happens when his ego — often challenged, condemned and even derided by both foes and friends — is suddenly given a limitless avenue? It could certainly mean radical and drastic change for the entire universe…and reality itself.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK WIDOW #13

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • RAFAEL PIMENTEL (A)

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

The Black Widow knows no fear, but that all changes as she faces a threat from her past! But how could someone have such a hold over the Black Widow? You think you know the story of Natasha Romanoff's time in Madripoor. But you never witnessed her greatest fight—and her most decisive defeat. Guest artist Rafael Pimentel joins superstar Kelly Thompson for the deadliest bout of the Black Widow's career—and that's just a taste of what's coming next for the Widows…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WINTER GUARD #4 (OF 4)

RYAN CADY (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by TONI INFANTE

Variant cover by Ivan Shavrin

CHECKMATE!

The final issue! The Winter Guard has its hooks in the White Widow—but she's not out of tricks yet. And the Red Guardian is ready to make his last move…but when is he gonna loop in his reluctant ally?! The answers come from a source no one expects, and secrets still abound as Project SNOWBLIND rushes to its bloody conclusion.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHANG-CHI #6

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • DIKE RUAN (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant cover by Michael Cho • Variant cover by Doaly

SHANG-CHI VS THOR!

• For several months, Shang-Chi has reintegrated himself into the Marvel Universe by bumping heads with the likes of Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, the Fantastic Four, and Iron Man. And each time, he has proven to be the unstoppable force his father trained him to be. But his dad never taught him how to defeat a god…

• Don't miss the end of the first arc, Shang-Chi vs. The Marvel Universe!!!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GENIS-VELL: MARVEL TALES #1

PETER DAVID (W) • CHRISCROSS (A) • Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

VIRGIN VARIANT Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Meet the son of the greatest warrior the galaxy has ever known, as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories, and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades! Spawned in a test tube, Genis-Vell now struggles to fill the boots of his late father Mar-Vell — the original Kree Captain Marvel! Genis has inherited Mar-Vell's greatest gift, cosmic awareness — which might be enough to make him go mad, if he didn't have Rick Jones along for the ride. But sharing a body, and switching places back and forth from the Negative Zone, might drive them both crazy! Get ready for Peter David and Chriscross' hilarious CAPTAIN MARVEL (2000) #0-3 — featuring the Hulk, Wendigo, Moondragon…and Rick's estranged wife, Marlo!

88 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #34

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by IBAN COELLO

Teaser variant cover by ARTGERM • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

"THE LAST OF THE MARVELS" PART 3

There is no hope for Carol or the Captain Marvel name. There is only imprisonment…and with Carol trapped, who will save her friends? It's going to take something more powerful to break free…something nobody, not even Carol, knew was possible… Don't miss the reveal of the year in the penultimate chapter of "Last of the Marvels"!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #13

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT COVER BY ART ADAMS

UNLUCKY 13 VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The Strange Academy kids have a night on the town in New Orleans!

• Some kids go for a tour of a famous NOLA graveyard, and I'm sure you know how teens in graveyards usually go.

• Emily takes a field trip of her own, and we also learn the SECRET ORIGIN OF ZOE LAVEAU!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #19

DONNY CATES (W) • NIC KLEIN (A) • Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant Cover by Gary Frank • Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Thor Infinity Saga Variant COVER by Ema Lupacchino

"GOD OF HAMMERS" STARTS HERE!

Mjolnir has gone missing! And nobody, not even the powerful eyes of Lady Sif, is able to locate it. So Thor must turn to the last person he wants help from…Odin. For until the hammer is found, nobody in the realms is safe! Artist Nic Klein is back for the twists and turns not even the All-Father is ready for!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-WOMAN #17

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A)

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Variant Cover by PERE PÉREZ

LIGHTS! CAMERA! ACTION!

• Jess is still recovering from the epic showdown with her brother, Aeternum.

• She decides to visit her friend, stuntwoman Lindsay McCabe, on set.

• But wait… Those assassins aren't in the movie! And they're after Lindsay!

• AN ALL-NEW, ALL-ACTION SPIDER-WOMAN ARC STARTS HERE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #5 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

KARNILLA RULES!

• The Queen of the Norns finally has what she wants, but are the combined efforts of SPIDER-MAN, DOCTOR STRANGE, THE INCREDIBLE HULK and THE ETERNALS enough to stop her?

• Maybe not, but something ASGARDIAN this way comes!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #32

SALADIN AHMED (W) • Christopher ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA

• Taskmaster (fresh off an on-screen debut in BLACK WIDOW) attacks Spider-Man and Starling, interrupting their…. date?!

• Miles must race the clock to save his date and his own life against one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe.

• Plus, the return of an old friend—Ironheart!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #26

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PATCH ZIRCHER (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

The LAST Savage Avenger Standing!

Kulan Gath has cleared the board of all his enemies…except one. 'Nuff said!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #36

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL

FINAL ISSUE!

• After a romance that's blossomed over the last two years in DAREDEVIL, MAYOR WILSON FISK and TYPHOID MARY are prepared to tie the knot! But in a fashion truly befitting The House of Ideas, calamity is right around the corner for the happy couple! But what sort of terrible discovery could be so monumental as to derail the most powerful man in New York's special day?

• The answer lies in this oversized special issue – if you get no other DAREDEVIL issue this year, YOU MUST GET THIS ONE!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #4 (OF 5)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by DAVE WILKINS

Variant Cover by GAMES WORKSHOP

Design Variant Cover by EDGAR SALAZAR

VOYAGE OF THE ACOLYTE!

• The Sisters learn the story and fate of the Inquisitorial Acolyte, but this doesn't necessarily equal mission accomplished…

• And: a discovery of the nature of SISCIA will require a drastic battleplan that will change the face of the planet forever!

• Chaos runs deep!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

ALIEN #8

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A)

Cover by MARC ASPINALL

Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA • Variant Cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

NEW STORY ARC!

• The Xenomorphs overtake the settlement.

• A last stand is made.

• A terrible truth is learned.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC –

TRAIL OF SHADOWS #2 (OF 5)

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by DAVID LÓPEZ

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LÓPEZ • VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

EMERICK AND SIAN FACE TOTAL AN-NIHIL-ATION!

• As dead ends and loose threads mount in Jedi Master Emerick Caphtor's investigation, he's called to Coruscant, where Chancellor Soh introduces him to his new partner: private eye Sian Holt.

• Together, they must go undercover to infiltrate one of the most crime-riddled and dangerous planets in the galaxy.

• Will Emerick's duty to the Republic get in the way of Sian's personal vendetta? Time's running out to close this case…and what do the Nihil have to do with any of this?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #11

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY JAN DUURSEMA

THE HUNT FOR LOURNA DEE CONTINUES!

• The NIHIL have unleashed a nameless terror against the Jedi. MARSHAL AVAR KRISS is more determined than ever to bring LOURNA DEE to justice, but does STELLAN GIOS and the JEDI COUNCIL agree?

• As KEEVE TRENNIS struggles with what she experienced on the Nihil base, the Jedi prepare for war.

• PLUS, the truth about SSKEER is finally revealed – but what does it mean for his future?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SABACC CARD VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

KNIGHTS OF REN VARIANT COVER BY RAHZZAH

WARRIORS OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

ENEMIES OF DAWN VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

SYNDICATE VARIANT COVER BY KHOI PHAM

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY STEVEN CUMMINGS

AFTER THE DAWN… COMES THE REIGN!

The story that began with WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS continues here, in the second installment of a trilogy that will reshape the history of the Star Wars Galaxy during the Age of Rebellion. Featuring the return of beloved characters, shocking twists, epic feats of the Force and a story that will reach from Star Wars' darkest underworld all the way to the Imperial Palace on Coruscant, Crimson Reign is a Star Wars saga like no other!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: LIFE DAY #1

CAVAN SCOTT, JUSTINA IRELAND, JODY HOUSER AND STEVE ORLANDO (W)

IVAN FIORELLI and more (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE • VARIANT COVER BY JAN DUURSEMA

THE GALAXY'S FAVORITE HOLIDAY!

Happy LIFE DAY! Celebrate the galaxy's favorite holiday with a collection of festive tales from all across the STAR WARS SAGA! Life Day is the last thing on HAN SOLO'S mind when he and CHEWBACCA find themselves outgunned and under fire. But Chewie won't give up hope, remembering the lessons of Life Days past and present. As for Life Days yet to come… well, they'll have to survive the night first!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS #19

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

LUKE'S QUEST FOR ANSWERS TAKES A DANGEROUS TURN!

• As the REBELLION tries to pull itself together for a last-ditch effort to defeat the evil GALACTIC EMPIRE, LUKE SKYWALKER realizes it is time for his journey to become a JEDI to continue.

• After near-death at the hands of DARTH VADER, he knows he has much to learn if he will ever defeat the DARK LORD OF THE SITH.

• But the JEDI ORDER is gone, and his teachers have vanished… where can Luke turn to find the Jedi legacy he so desperately needs?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2021 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #16

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT

COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY SWAY

A DEADLY GAME!

• DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS have escaped the VERMILLION, but there's no escaping CRIMSON DAWN: their spies are EVERYWHERE!

• As DOMINA TAGGE contends with moles within TAGGE CORPORATION and Aphra struggles with the damage inflicted on her by a POWERFUL ARTIFACT, they strike one last bargain…

• But who can Aphra really trust?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #18

ETHAN SACKS (W) • RAMON BACHS (A)

COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT

COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY Daniel Acuña

THE GALAXY'S GREATEST!

• In the wake of the shocking events of WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS, the underworld has become more dangerous than ever.

• T'ONGA has assembled the greatest team of bounty hunters in the galaxy — including BOSSK, ZUCKUS and TASU LEECH for a special mission!

• Can she keep them from killing each other long enough to become a real team while she grieves the loss of an old friend?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #18

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by AARON KUDER

LUCASFILM ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

RED REVENGE!

• LADY QI'RA not only insulted the EMPIRE but challenged it, too. In the end DARTH VADER showed her criminal organization the Empire is not to be toyed with.

• But now fearful whispers echo in every corner of the Empire – Darth Vader is on the hunt, searching for anyone with any connection to the criminal organization known as Crimson Dawn.

• How deep has Crimson Dawn infiltrated and is it worth the wrath of Vader?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ALIENS: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

PACHECO COVER

Written by JOHN WAGNER, HENRY GILROY, CHUCK DIXON, MARK SCHULTZ, IAN EDGINTON, JOHN ARCUDI, JAMES VANCE, JIM WOODRING, JUSTIN GREEN, DAVID LLOYD, DAVID WENZEL, JAY STEPHENS,

TOM AND MARY BIERBAUM & MORE

Penciled by PAUL MENDOZA, RONNIE DEL CARMEN, RICHARD FORGUES, FLINT HENRY, PHIL HESTER,

RICHARD CORBEN, EDUARDO RISSO, Francisco Solano López, GUY DAVIS, DAVID LLOYD, DAVID WENZEL,

DOUG WHEATLEY, DAVE ROSS, ZACH HOWARD & MORE

Covers by CARLOS PACHECO & BERNIE WRIGHTSON

More tales of Alien horror! A team of soldiers must reclaim an overrun space station! Bug hunter extraordinaire Herk Mondo returns! Can pirates defeat Aliens with…a pig? An Alien stalks a religious settlement with a dark secret! A contaminated xenomorph egg spreads disease and death! A surveyor must determine if an Alien attack is real, or all in his head! A rescue specialist investigates the Aliens' past! Will a new strikeforce give mankind a fighting chance? And what lurks in a massive and ancient necropolis? Plus: a special jam story with more than forty amazing artists! Collecting ALIENS: BERSERKER #1-4, ALIENS: MONDO HEAT, ALIENS: LOVESICK, ALIENS: PIG, ALIENS SPECIAL, ALIENS: HAVOC #1-2, ALIENS: PURGE, ALIENS: ALCHEMY #1-3, ALIEN RESURRECTION #1-2, ALIENS: KIDNAPPED #1-3, ALIENS: SURVIVAL #1-3, ALIENS: GLASS CORRIDOR, ALIENS: STALKER, ALIENS: WRAITH, ALIENS: APOCALYPSE — THE DESTROYING ANGELS #1-4, ALIENS: XENOGENESIS #1-4 and ALIENS (2009) #1-4 — plus material from DARK HORSE COMICS #22-24; DARK HORSE PRESENTS (1986) #101-102, #117, #121, #140 and ANNUAL 1997; A DECADE OF DARK HORSE #3 and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2009: ALIENS.

1008 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92892-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ALIENS: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC WRIGHTSON COVER [DM ONLY]

1008 PGS./Mature …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92893-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DOCTOR DOOM: THE BOOK OF DOOM OMNIBUS HC

LAND COVER

Written by STAN LEE, JOHN BYRNE, WALTER SIMONSON, LARRY LIEBER, ROY THOMAS, BILL MANTLO,

DENNIS O'NEIL, CHRIS CLAREMONT, DAVID MICHELINIE, JIM SHOOTER, ROGER STERN, MARK WAID,

DWAYNE MCDUFFIE, ED BRUBAKER, GERRY CONWAY & MORE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY, JOHN BYRNE, WALTER SIMONSON, STEVE DITKO, MIKE SEKOWSKY, KEITH GIFFEN,

BOB HALL, FRANK MILLER, DAVE COCKRUM, JOHN ROMITA JR., MIKE ZECK, MIKE MIGNOLA, MIKE WIERINGO,

CASEY JONES, PABLO RAIMONDI, WALLY WOOD, GENE COLAN & MORE

Covers by GREG LAND & JOHN BYRNE

Bow before the majesty of Doctor Doom! The greatest villain of all is celebrated in a tome of tyranny six decades in the making! Featuring the Latverian ruler's first battle with the accursed Reed Richards and his Fantastic Four — and their most epic clashes since! Plus: Doom's unforgettable encounters with Spider-Man, Iron Man, the X-Men and the Avengers! A trip to hell with Doctor Strange! The power of the Beyonder! Victor von Doom's incredible life story contained in the Books of Doom! And more tales of the Lord of Latveria! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #5-6, #39-40, #246-247, #258, #278-279, #350 and #352; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #5; MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1967) #20; GIANT-SIZE SUPER-VILLAIN TEAM-UP #1-2; SUPER-VILLAIN TEAM-UP #13-14; CHAMPIONS (1975) #16; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #14; UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #145-147; IRON MAN (1968) #149-150; MARVEL SUPER HEROES SECRET WARS #10-12; MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: EMPEROR DOOM; MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: DOCTOR STRANGE AND DOCTOR DOOM — TRIUMPH AND TORMENT; FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #67-70 and #500; FANTASTIC FOUR SPECIAL and BOOKS OF DOOM #1-6 — plus material from FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #236, #358 and ANNUAL #2; ASTONISHING TALES (1970) #1-3 and #6-8 and MARVEL DOUBLE-SHOT #2.

1336 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93420-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DOCTOR DOOM: THE BOOK OF DOOM OMNIBUS HC BYRNE COVER [DM ONLY]

1336 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93421-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MOON KNIGHT BY HUSTON, BENSON & HURWITZ

OMNIBUS HC FINCH COVER

Written by CHARLIE HUSTON, MIKE BENSON, GREGG HURWITZ, DUANE SWIERCZYNSKI & PETER MILLIGAN

Penciled by DAVID FINCH, MICO SUAYAN, DON CAMERON, TOMM COKER, JAVIER SALTARES, MARK TEXEIRA,

MIKE DEODATO JR., JEFTÉ PALO, LAURENCE CAMPBELL, JEROME OPEÑA, TAN ENG HUAT, JUAN JOSÉ RYP & BONG DAZO

Covers by DAVID FINCH & MIKE DEODATO JR.

Once, Marc Spector was the Egyptian god Khonshu's avatar on Earth. Now, Spector and Khonshu are at odds. Moon Knight desperately wants to get back in the hero game, but every battle pushes him closer to the edge — both in brutality and sanity! As the increasingly unstable Moon Knight tries to navigate the super hero Civil War, he finds himself in the sights of Norman Osborn's Thunderbolts! Spector must take refuge far away, in one of his multiple personas — but the lure of vengeance is too strong to keep him away for long. Can Moon Knight reclaim his heroic ideals, or will he succumb to the shadows — and end up back under Khonshu's thrall? Collecting MOON KNIGHT (2006) #1-30, MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2007) #1, MOON KNIGHT: SILENT KNIGHT, VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #1-10 and SHADOWLAND: MOON KNIGHT #1-3.

1184 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93456-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MOON KNIGHT BY HUSTON, BENSON & HURWITZ OMNIBUS HC DEODATO JR. COVER [DM ONLY]

1184 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93455-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THOR BY MATT FRACTION OMNIBUS HC COIPEL COVER

Written by MATT FRACTION, DAN ABNETT, ANDY LANNING, KIERON GILLEN & J.M. DEMATTEIS

Penciled by PATCH ZIRCHER, KHARI EVANS, DOUG BRAITHWAITE, JOHN ROMITA JR., PASQUAL FERRY, MARK BROOKS, OLIVIER COIPEL, PEPE LARRAZ, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, BARRY KITSON, ALAN DAVIS, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, STUART IMMONEN, ADAM KUBERT, RICHARD ELSON & MORE

Covers by OLIVIER COIPEL & JOE QUESADA

Matt Fraction's complete saga of Thor — from triumphs and tragedies of ages past to a bold new heroic era! Asgard is the target of a dark, destructive force from another reality. When Thor and Sif dive deep into the heart of the fractured World Tree, what they find attracts the attention of the Silver Surfer — and in his wake follows Galactus! But the most horrifying threat of all is the Serpent — who will make the son of Odin, and the whole Marvel Universe, know fear! Thor is fated to die — but can a team-up with young Loki stave off disaster, or will everything burn? Collecting THOR: AGES OF THUNDER, REIGN OF BLOOD and MAN OF WAR; SECRET INVASION: THOR #1-3; THOR GOD-SIZE SPECIAL; FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2010 (IRON MAN/THOR); THOR (2007) #615-621 and #620.1; MIGHTY THOR (2011) #1-22, #12.1 and ANNUAL #1; FEAR ITSELF #1-7; FEAR ITSELF #7.2: THOR and JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (2011) #642-644.

1352 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93480-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THOR BY MATT FRACTION OMNIBUS HC QUESADA COVER [DM ONLY]

1352 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93481-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THOR BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC RIBIC COVER

Written by JASON AARON, NOELLE STEVENSON & CM PUNK

Penciled by ESAD RIBIC, BUTCH GUICE, NIC KLEIN, RON GARNEY, EMA LUPACCHINO, DAS PASTORAS,

RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, JORGE MOLINA, CHRIS SPROUSE, GORAN SUDŽUKA, RAFA GARRES & MORE

Covers by ESAD RIBIC, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN & JOE QUESADA

Writer Jason Aaron and legendary artistic collaborators including Esad Ribic and Russell Dauterman begin a truly epic saga of Thor — whoever he or she may be! Across the ages, gods are vanishing, and Thor must unite with his past and future selves to stand against Gorr the God Butcher! Meanwhile, Malekith the Accursed begins a bloody rampage that will spread war throughout the realms. Which makes it a terrible time for the Odinson to be rendered unworthy of lifting Mjolnir! Another hero will hold the hammer high, fighting for Asgard and Midgard as Thor — the Goddess of Thunder! She'll battle Malekith, Loki, Roxxon…and even Odin! But who is she under the mask? And what is this new Thor's terrible secret? Collecting THOR: GOD OF THUNDER #1-25, THOR (2014) #1-8, THOR ANNUAL (2015) #1, THORS #1-4 and MIGHTY THOR (2015) #1-12.

1216 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93485-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THOR BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC DAUTERMAN COVER [DM ONLY]

1216 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93486-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THOR BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC QUESADA COVER [DM ONLY]

1216 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93494-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CABLE BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1 HC

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by PHIL NOTO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

ON SALE APRIL 2022

The dawn of rebellion! Cable used to be a grizzled old veteran of dozens of future wars — and someday he will be again. But for now, he's a young mutant leading a life of adventure on Krakoa! But mutant babies are going missing, and Cable takes that sort of thing personally. Can this younger, less experienced Nathan unravel the mystery in time to save them? Meanwhile, intergalactic knights target Cable's new sword. And Nathan shares adventures with Deadpool and Domino all over again — for the first time! But as the paradoxes of time travel stack up, Cable's future comes back to haunt him. Inching towards the startling secret of a lost child, an inevitable reckoning draws ever closer. Some summers seem like they will never end. But one will end too soon! Collecting CABLE (2020) #1-4 and #7-12.

288 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93396-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WOLVERINE: WEAPON X GALLERY EDITION HC

Written by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH with

CHRIS CLAREMONT & FRANK TIERI

Penciled by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

Cover by BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

ON SALE MARCH 2022

WOLVERINE: WEAPON X is the character-defining origin of the man known only as Logan. Written, illustrated and colored by auteur creator and master storyteller Barry Windsor-Smith, it is undeniably one of the greatest Wolverine stories ever told. After being taken hostage by an experimental Canadian military science outfit, Logan is transformed into Weapon X, an unstoppable killing machine with an indestructible Adamantium skeleton and razor-sharp claws. But Weapon X cannot be contained by his captors — and trapped in their lab with the monster they have made, they will face his feral wrath! It's a psychedelic horror story in the mold of Frankenstein, newly restored from original art and print sources for this stunning oversized edition! Collecting material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #72-84 and WOLVERINE (1988) #166, plus UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #205.

200 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93395-1

Trim size: 9-1/4 x 13

SHE-HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC DEODATO JR. COVER

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by SHAWN MOLL, ADRIANA MELO, VAL SEMEIKS, VINCENZO CUCCA, PASQUALE QUALANO,

STEVE SCOTT, MAHMUD ASRAR, LARRY STROMAN, STEVE LEIALOHA & JONBOY MEYERS

Covers by MIKE DEODATO JR. & ED McGUINNESS

Gamma-powered HULK scribe Peter David crafts a whole new direction for the lean green fighting machine as the world's most dangerous lawyer takes on the world's most dangerous job! But why has Jennifer Walters become a bounty hunter? What happened to her once thriving legal career? And what startling secret is her new partner Jazinda hiding? Okay, Jazinda is a Skrull — but what's her other secret?! As Shulkie tracks down criminals and wrestles with justice, she'll face the Absorbing Man, alien enforcers, a Celtic god and the might of the Man-Elephant! But will She-Hulk's allies the Lady Liberators cause an international incident or a cosmic crisis? And when the Skrulls launch their Secret Invasion, where will Jazinda's loyalties lie? Collecting SHE-HULK (2005) #22-38, SHE-HULK: COSMIC COLLISION, X-FACTOR (2005) #33-34, SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #12 and material from SHE-HULK SENSATIONAL #1.

552 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93483-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SHE-HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC McGUINNESS COVER [DM ONLY]

552 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93484-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GILLEN & LARROCA OMNIBUS HC ANDREWS COVER [NEW PRINTING]

Written by KIERON GILLEN & JASON AARON

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, MIKE NORTON, MAX FIUMARA, LEINIL FRANCIS YU & MIKE DEODATO JR.

Covers by KAARE ANDREWS & ALEX ROSS

One of the greatest antagonists in all of fiction rises again! Fresh from a stinging defeat at the hands of the Rebel Alliance, Darth Vader must reassert the Empire's iron grip on the galaxy. But will his personal desire for vengeance against the young Jedi who destroyed the Death Star distract from Vader's duty to the Emperor? As a fateful quest begins, the Dark Lord of the Sith will face fresh threats to his power. And as other villains old and new play their part — from Boba Fett and Jabba the Hutt to diabolical debutant Doctor Aphra and the killer droids Triple-Zero and BeeTee-One — will Vader's imperial march continue, or will his schemes prove his undoing? Collecting DARTH VADER (2015) #1-25 and ANNUAL #1, STAR WARS: VADER DOWN and STAR WARS (2015) #13-14.

736 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93404-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GILLEN & LARROCA OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

736 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93405-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WAR OF THE REALMS OMNIBUS HC DAUTERMAN COVER [NEW PRINTING]

Written by JASON AARON, TOM TAYLOR, BRYAN EDWARD HILL, DENNIS HOPELESS, LEAH WILLIAMS,

THE McELROYS, SEAN RYAN, GERRY DUGGAN, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, GREG PAK, CULLEN BUNN, GAIL SIMONE, KELLY THOMPSON, JIM ZUB, SKOTTIE YOUNG, DAN SLOTT, BRANDON MONTCLARE, CHRISTOS GAGE, RYAN NORTH & MORE

Penciled by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, ANDREA SORRENTINO, JORGE MOLINA, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, MARCO CASTIELLO,

ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO, NICO LEON, MARCELO FERREIRA, PERE PÉREZ, GANG HYUK LIM, MATTEO LOLLI, PAOLO VILLANELLI, LUCA MARESCA, IBAN COELLO, MIKE DEL MUNDO, LEE GARBETT, SCOTT HEPBURN, ED McGUINNESS,

ANNAPAOLA MARTELLO, JUANAN RAMÍREZ, NIC KLEIN, LAN MEDINA, DEREK CHARM & MORE

Covers by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN & ARTHUR ADAMS

The Ten Realms have all fallen to Malekith and his army — except one. Now, at last, Midgard burns! All hell breaks loose as Malekith and his allies begin their assault on Earth — and with Thor trapped in the land of the Frost Giants, Earth's forces are overwhelmed! What can possibly stop the diabolical Dark Elf and his army? Spider-Man, Captain America, the Punisher, Ghost Rider, Blade, Hulk and more join the fray as Jason Aaron's epic THOR saga reaches a crescendo that explodes across the Marvel Universe! Collecting WAR OF THE REALMS #1-6; WAR OF THE REALMS OMEGA; WAR OF THE REALMS: WAR SCROLLS #1-3; WAR OF THE REALMS STRIKEFORCE: THE LAND OF THE GIANTS, THE DARK ELF REALM and THE WAR AVENGERS; GIANT-MAN #1-3; WAR OF THE REALMS: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #1-5; SPIDER-MAN & THE LEAGUE OF REALMS #1-3; WAR OF THE REALMS: PUNISHER #1-3; WAR OF THE REALMS: UNCANNY X-MEN #1-3; WAR OF THE REALMS: NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS #1-4; ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #8-10; TONY STARK: IRON MAN #12-13; VENOM (2018) #13-15; THOR (2018) #8-16; AVENGERS (2018) #18-20; CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #6-7; CHAMPIONS (2019) #5-6; DEADPOOL (2018) #13-14; FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #10; MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #43; SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (2019) #7-8 and UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL (2015B) #43-46.

1576 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

978-1-302-93401-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WAR OF THE REALMS OMNIBUS HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1576 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93400-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE DEFENDERS VOL. 8 HC

Written by ED HANNIGAN with STEVEN GRANT, DAVID ANTHONY KRAFT & NAOMI BASNER

Penciled by DON PERLIN & HERB TRIMPE with ALAN KUPPERBERG

Cover by RICH BUCKLER

One of the most offbeat storylines of the '70s is completed: At last…the Omega Saga! Then, prepare for the return of the original Defenders! Hulk, Doctor Strange and Sub-Mariner journey to Tunnelworld, a secret realm ravaged by war. Led by the winged Aeroika, the trio prepares for battle against the Unnamable — but one of their own has already been compromised! Meanwhile, the ladies of the Defenders have things handled with Fem-Force and Mutant Force — until the Mandrill makes the scene! Nighthawk is in trouble with the FBI, while Patsy Walker's life is turned upside down by tragedy. Plus: Atlanteans have stolen Wakandan tech, and Black Panther is not going to put up with that! It's Namor vs. T'Challa in a battle royal! Collecting DEFENDERS (1972) #76-91 and TALES TO ASTONISH (1979) #13.

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93330-2

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE DEFENDERS VOL. 8 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 321 [DM ONLY]

328 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93331-9

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 21 HC

Written by DOUG MOENCH with STEVEN GRANT, ALAN ZELENETZ & MARK GRUENWALD

Penciled by KEITH POLLARD & ALAN KUPPERBERG with GIL KANE, JOHN BOLTON, BOB HALL & GREG LAROCQUE

Cover by BOB HALL

The God of Thunder needs all the help he can get against the Bi-Beast. Enter: Iron Man! Then, it's a Man-Beast/Man-Thing showdown with Thor in the middle — while Loki conspires to pit his adopted brother against the stone men of Easter Island and the great dragon Fafnir! As if that's not drama enough, Thor faces a gauntlet of foes in Zaniac, the Dark Man and the Scarlet Scarab, plus a one-on-one showdown with Darkoth — with Mephisto lurking in the background! And who are Grult and the Menagerie of Rimthursar? This Masterworks edition also includes a double-sized Annual extravaganza pitting Thor and the gods against the Demogorge and "Sea of Destiny," a tale beautifully rendered by master illustrator John Bolton. Collecting THOR (1966) #315-327 and ANNUAL #10 and material from BIZARRE ADVENTURES #32.

376 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93338-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE MIGHTY THOR VOL. 21 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 322 [DM ONLY]

376 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93339-5

Trim size: 7 x 10

IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 11: APOCRYPHA TPB

Written by AL EWING with BILL MANTLO & PETER DAVID

Penciled by SIMONE DI MEO, JOE BENNETT, FILIPE ANDRADE, MATTIA DE IULIS, JON DAVIS-HUNT & AARON KUDER with MIKE MIGNOLA & ADAM KUBERT

Cover by RON GARNEY

Complete your collection of Al Ewing's incredible saga of the IMMORTAL HULK! Stephen Strange is dead. All that is left is a charred skeleton. Bruce Banner wants to know why, and he won't stop until he knows the truth. The road to answers will lead to the return of the Defenders! Then, the symbiotic nightmares of ABSOLUTE CARNAGE and KING IN BLACK engulf two very different Hulks! And when Jennifer Walters falls in battle during EMPYRE, she steps through the Green Door…and learns the full horror of being an Immortal She-Hulk. Plus: Revisit the tortured relationship between Bruce and his father that inspired IMMORTAL HULK! Collecting IMMORTAL HULK: THE BEST DEFENSE, DEFENDERS: THE BEST DEFENSE, ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: IMMORTAL HULK, IMMORTAL HULK #0, IMMORTAL SHE-HULK #1 and KING IN BLACK: IMMORTAL HULK.

224 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93116-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 9: WORLD WAR SHE-HULK TPB

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by JAVIER GARRÓN

Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

World War She-Hulk! The planet has become more fractured and volatile than ever — especially for the Avengers. And when She-Hulk is declared a global menace, Russia's mightiest heroes, the Winter Guard, are tasked with bringing her to justice! Now, Jen Walters will face a fate that not even a Hulk could hope to endure. The Red Room is the secret furnace where some of the world's greatest assassins and super-killers have been forged — and it will transform Jen into something terrifying. The Winter Hulk is about to be unleashed on the world — including a dark and bloody mission beneath the waves in Atlantis! And the only one who may be able to stop her is…Gorilla-Man? No matter who wins, She-Hulk and the Avengers will be changed forever! Collecting AVENGERS (2018) #46-50.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92488-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS VOL. 3 — WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TPB

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Penciled by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

The War of the Bounty Hunters rages across the galaxy! As Valance and his reluctant partner Dengar race to intercept Boba Fett and his precious cargo, deadly pursuers are after them. A dark secret from Valance's past with Han Solo is about to emerge — and it may get him killed all these years later! But who is the mysterious leader of an assassination squad driving Valance into a life-and-death confrontation with an old friend? Meanwhile, T'onga is outgunned and outnumbered — but she does have one last surprise up her sleeve! And as the shadowy mastermind behind everything makes their move, Valance and Dengar try their luck at the Canto Bight casino, and T'onga puts a crew together — with faces both fearsome and familiar! Collecting STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #12-17.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92881-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 3 — WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS TPB

Written by GREG PAK

Penciled by GUIU VILANOVA & RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by AARON KUDER

What will a raging War of the Bounty Hunters mean for the Dark Lord's ongoing schemes? Returned to the fold after his rebellion against the Emperor, Darth Vader faces the horrors of reconstruction in the secret laboratories of Coruscant. As he blacks out under the knife, does the Dark Lord of the Sith still dream of revenge against his master? Or do his thoughts drift toward his son…and the friends who make Luke Skywalker so vulnerable? Don't miss this next critical new chapter in Darth Vader's ongoing evolution — featuring the revelation of the first time that Vader learned the name Han Solo! As Vader and Ochi of Bestoon embark upon a search for Solo's carbonite-frozen body, who is the Umbaran? What happens when she emerges from the darkness? Collecting STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #12-17.

144 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92622-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN: BIG BRAIN PLAY TPB

WRITTEN BY JOE KELLY

PENCILED BY CHRIS BACHALO

COVER BY DAVID FINCH

Buckle up, tiger! Get ready for the most action-packed, pulse-pounding, adrenaline-pumping comic of all time! Once you read page one, panel one, Spider-Man just does not stop! A mystery at Empire State University thrusts the web-slinger into a thrilling adventure that starts in uptown Manhattan and takes him around the world — pitting Spidey against Marvel villains old, new and unbelievable and giving you a Spider-Man adventure (and a Spider-Man) the likes of which you've never seen! Something terrible is happening to ESU's students — some of New York's brightest young minds — and to save the day this time it's going to take a side of Peter Parker neither you nor Peter thought existed. And the clock is ticking! Collecting NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92748-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES VOL. 6: ALL EYES ON ME TPB

Written by SALADIN AHMED, PHIL LORD, CHRISTOPHER MILLER, KEMP POWERS & MORE

Penciled by CHRISTOPHER ALLEN, CARMEN CARNERO, SARA PICHELLI, LUCA MARESCA & MORE

Cover by CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Happy tenth anniversary, Miles Morales! The young Spider-Man has run the gauntlet of his very own Clone Saga — but the shocking fallout will leave Miles and the people he loves permanently changed. You may think we're joking or blowing it out of proportion — but we are not! Change is on the horizon — and as we enter the Beyond era, it's time to look ahead to Spider-Man's future! And although Miles' scars are fresh and his path may be uncertain, that future has never looked brighter. For one thing, it's date night for Spider-Man and Starling! Unfortunately, no one informed Taskmaster that three's a crowd. Plus: Miles is making new friends — including, thanks to a series of monster attacks in Brooklyn, Ms. Marvel's pal Amulet! Collecting MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #29-31 and material from MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92602-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-WOMAN VOL. 3: BACK TO BASICS TPB

Written by KARLA PACHECO

Penciled by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

Jessica Drew is going back to basics! She's been pushed to places she never wants to go again — but she survived. Now, with a new lease on life, it's time to show the world who Spider-Woman truly is! She'll begin with the Brothers of the Sword — but who exactly are these blade-wielding bros? The answer to that is just the beginning. A who's who of Marvel mercenaries want something that Jess has — and needs! Spider-Woman soon finds herself in the sights of Lady Bullseye and more deadly killers in a battle royal across New York City! But when the fight becomes a family affair, someone in the Drew clan will suit up for the first time! Who could it be?! It's the fight of Spider-Woman's life, and you do not want to miss it! Collecting SPIDER-WOMAN (2020) #11-16.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92905-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLACK CAT VOL. 6: INFINITY SCORE TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by C.F. VILLA

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Felicia Hardy has been hired to steal the Infinity Stones! But has anyone told her that these stones are now people? Regardless, Nick Fury will do anything to stop the stone-bearers from being gathered — even if that means taking all nine of Felicia's lives! The Black Cat has been picking away at the corners of the Marvel Universe, but this heist will put her square in the middle — just where she does not want to be! Brace yourselves for the cosmic caper of the century as Felicia Hardy dives headfirst into the Infinity Score! Collecting BLACK CAT (2020) #8-10 and GIANT-SIZE BLACK CAT: INFINITY SCORE.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93138-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GAMMA FLIGHT TPB

Written by AL EWING & CRYSTAL FRASIER

Penciled by LAN MEDINA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Go on the run with the outlaws of Gamma Flight in this action-packed addition to the IMMORTAL HULK mythos! They had one job: Find and stop the Hulk. But when push came to smash, Gamma Flight sided with the green goliath — and now the human world intends to make them regret it. Puck, Absorbing Man, Titania, Doc Sasquatch, Dr. Charlene McGowan and a horribly changed Rick Jones are fugitives from every known authority — but a team this full of gamma energy is bound to break before long. Especially when they learn who's after them! And don't miss the shocking revelations about Rick Jones, the Marvel Universe's most beloved sidekick! You've been calling for them since IMMORTAL HULK's early days — well, True Believer, we're about to deliver! Collecting GAMMA FLIGHT #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92806-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X OF SWORDS TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN, TINI HOWARD, VITA AYALA, GERRY DUGGAN, BENJAMIN PERCY,

ED BRISSON, ZEB WELLS & LEAH WILLIAMS

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ, MAHMUD ASRAR, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, R.B. SILVA, PHIL NOTO, STEFANO CASELLI,

MATTEO LOLLI, VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC, JOSHUA CASSARA, ROD REIS, CARMEN CARNERO & CARLOS GÓMEZ

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

A tower. A mission. A gathering of armies. Swords will be drawn in the first epic crossover of the astonishing Dawn of X! Wolverine, the X-Men, Cable, X-Force, Excalibur, X-Factor, the New Mutants, the Marauders, the Hellions and the rest of Krakoa's residents will all feel the effects — but which ten mutants will wield the blades? Weapons both new and familiar are drawn from their scabbards as the X-Men prepare to do mythic battle against a truly daunting foe! Jonathan Hickman and his fellow visionary creators — who have painstakingly put all the pieces into place during Dawn of X — join forces to smash the board! Collecting X OF SWORDS: CREATION, STASIS and DESTRUCTION; X-MEN (2019) #12-15; EXCALIBUR (2019) #13-15; MARAUDERS #13-15; X-FORCE (2019) #13-14; NEW MUTANTS (2019) #13; WOLVERINE (2020) #6-7; CABLE (2020) #5-6; HELLIONS #5-6 and X-FACTOR (2020) #4.

720 PGS./Rated T+ …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92997-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 7: LOCKDOWN TPB

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Penciled by MIKE HAWTHORNE, MARCO CHECCHETTO & STEFANO LANDINI

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

The Angel of Death has come to Hell's Kitchen. As a series of grisly murders tests Elektra's mettle — and her commitment to her role as the new Daredevil — the city spirals into a state of panic. With the body count mounting, even the Marvel Universe's deadliest assassin is at somewhat of a loss — because this serial killer can be in more than one place at a time! A team? A mutant? Or something else entirely? Meanwhile, Matt Murdock faces challenges of his own behind bars after being exposed to a dangerous and experimental compound that makes subjects more aggressive and violent. Whatever happens, one thing is certain: Matt won't be getting time off for good behavior! The next installment of Chip Zdarsky's Eisner Award-nominated run delivers twists, turns and unexpected allies! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2019) #31-36.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92610-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by ED BRISSON, TOM TAYLOR, JAMES STOKOE, KARLA PACHECO, DAVID LAPHAM, MARIA LAPHAM, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER YOST, FRANK TIERI, STAN SAKAI & MORE

Penciled by WHILCE PORTACIO, PHIL NOTO, JAMES STOKOE, LEONARD KIRK, PETE WOODS, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, TAKASHI OKAZAKI, STAN SAKAI & MORE

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

What's black, white and red all over? A collection packed with blood-drenched tales of violence and mayhem led by Marvel's mirthful mercenary himself, Deadpool! Wade Wilson curses streaming platforms, laments the loss of video stores and invades a foreign country — all in the name of his favorite screen idol! Deadpool enjoys his long-awaited reunion with Gabby Kinney, A.K.A. Scout! The Merc with a Mouth battles the man who can't miss: Bullseye! Plus: the age-old parable of how Deadpool got his swords — and more, filled with gore! You want to see today's top talent take it to the edge to bring you the wildest Wade Wilson adventures yet?! Then this is the book for you! It's like a classic black-and-white movie — but with way more blood! Collecting DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93108-7

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

CHAMPIONS VOL. 2: KILLER APP TPB

Written by DANNY LORE

Penciled by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by ANTONIO INFANTE

Can the Champions wage war on a trend? The Champions tried fighting fair. Now it's time to fight dirty. The sinister corporation Roxxon is cheating the system to try to keep Kamala's Law on the books, so the Champions' only option is to infiltrate the company and take it down from the inside! Who will become Roxxon's newest interns? Meanwhile, Roxxon's wildly popular app continues turning public perception against teen super heroes. In order to earn the trust of their cutthroat supervisors, the undercover Champions will have to deliver the company an unwilling spokesperson: Kamala Khan herself! What will it take for Ms. Marvel to agree to become the face of a company and a law that she hates? And how dirty will the team's hands get before all this is over? Collecting CHAMPIONS (2020) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93016-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA TPB

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, JOSH TRUJILLO, MOHALE MASHIGO, DARCIE LITTLE BADGER & ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by DALE EAGLESHAM, JAN BAZALDUA, NATACHA BUSTOS, DAVID CUTLER & JODI NISHIJIMA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Captain America's shield has been stolen! Nobody understand its value — scientific, inspirational, sentimental and strategic — like the people who have wielded it, so Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson set out on a road trip across America to chase down the thief. But instead they find…the Captains! Everyday people from all walks of life who've taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities. And for some reason, the shield thief wants all of them dead. Can Sam and Steve find them first? Christopher Cantwell and Dale Eaglesham celebrate the Sentinel of Liberty's 80th anniversary with a tour across the United States of Captain America — and some of the industry's brightest talents join the star-spangled quest, telling the inspirational stories of each new Captain! Collecting THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #1-5.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93025-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: ULIK UNCHAINED TPB

Volume #7 in the Thor Epic Collections

Written by GERRY CONWAY with BILL MANTLO & ROY THOMAS

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA with RICK BUCKLER, SAL BUSCEMA, ARVELL JONES & KEITH POLLARD

Cover by RON WILSON

Thor puts the "epic" in Epic Collection, teaming up with Hercules as the two titans battle their way into Pluto's underworld! Then, Thor joins Sif and Balder as they journey across the cosmos to stop the mysterious Black Stars from destroying the Rigellian homeworld! The unstoppable Destroyer threatens Midgard (A.K.A. Earth!), Galactus' herald Firelord makes his debut and teams up with Loki and the origin of Ego the Living Planet is revealed—and that's just for starters! Jane Foster is back! Thor battles the gods of Egypt! And the Absorbing Man joins forces with one of Asgard's toughest customers: Ulik the Troll! Plus: a rare Hercules solo story! Collecting THOR (1966) #217-241, MARVEL PREMIERE #26 and material from MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #3 and GIANT-SIZE THOR (1975) #1.

512 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92949-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FORCE EPIC COLLECTION: ZERO TOLERANCE TPB

Volume #7 in the X-Force Epic Collections

Written by JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, JOSEPH HARRIS & JAY FAERBER

Penciled by ADAM POLLINA, POP MHAN, ANDY SMITH, MIKE S. MILLER & JIM CHEUNG

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Zero tolerance — maximum action! As the U.S. government's mutant-hunting Prime Sentinels target the villainous Mutant Liberation Front, X-Force is caught in the middle! What is their old friend Dani Moonstar doing with the MLF? And when the Sentinels capture half the team, can the ragtag remainder pull together to rescue them? Meanwhile, an old foe with an ax to grind targets Domino, and X-Force breaks away from Cable and hits the road! But their cross-country trip may prove fatal for Warpath, who's in for a hellish time — with Stryfe! Plus: Sunspot and Meltdown get close, but what is Bobby's connection to the ruthless Reignfire? Karma returns as the team attends Burning Man! Moonstar runs afoul of the Deviants! Flashback to the early days of the Proudstar brothers! And Domino battles…Shatterstar?! Collecting X-FORCE (1991) #66-84 and #-1.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92711-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM EPIC COLLECTION: LETHAL PROTECTOR TPB

Volume #2 in the Venom Epic Collections

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE, PETER DAVID & HOWARD MACKIE

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, JIM CRAIG, ALEX SAVIUK, ADAM KUBERT, RON LIM, SAM KIETH & TOD SMITH

Cover by ALEX SAVIUK

From villain to vigilante! Follow Eddie Brock as he evolves from Spider-Man's deadly foe into a twisted new hero — starting when Spidey recruits Venom to battle his psychopathic offspring, Carnage! But Eddie's still out for blood, and he doesn't care who gets in the way — even Ghost Rider! Can anyone convince him to drop his grudge against Spider-Man? Venom forges a fresh future in San Francisco, targeting those who prey on the weak! But he'll soon find himself judged by the Jury and swarmed by strange new symbiotes! Plus: Venom shares a nightmarish team-up with Wolverine! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #361-363 and #374, SPIDER-MAN: THE TRIAL OF VENOM, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #95-96, GHOST RIDER/BLAZE: SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #5-6 and VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR (1993) #1-6 — plus material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #117-122 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #373 and #375.

480 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93204-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS WEST COAST EPIC COLLECTION: DARKER THAN SCARLET TPB

Volume #5 in the Avengers West Coast Epic Collections

Written by JOHN BYRNE, FABIAN NICIEZA, DANNY FINGEROTH, ROY THOMAS, DANN THOMAS, TERRY KAVANAGH & MORE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE, TOM MORGAN, PAUL RYAN, CHRIS WOZNIAK, JAMES FRY & MORE

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

The future is at stake in this pivotal tale in the saga of the Scarlet Witch! After months of trauma, Wanda Maximoff suffers a nervous breakdown — and descends into madness. Manipulated by Magneto, Wanda has turned on her teammates! Can the West Coast Avengers save her sanity — and themselves? And what is Immortus' interest in Wanda's breakdown? And when Loki unleashes his Acts of Vengeance, the East and West Coast teams are besieged by unfamiliar foes! Both squads of Avengers must come together to defeat Loki's villainous Inner Circle of some of Marvel's biggest and baddest! Plus: Hercules lends a hand in a clash of the titans, Terminus style! Collecting AVENGERS WEST COAST #53-64 and ANNUAL #5, AVENGERS (1963) #311-313 and material from AVENGERS ANNUAL #19 and WHAT THE–?! #6.

456 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93198-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SILVER SURFER EPIC COLLECTION: PARABLE TPB

Volume #4 in the Silver Surfer Epic Collections

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART, STAN LEE & MORE

Penciled by RON LIM, MARSHALL ROGERS, JOE STATON, RICH BUCKLER, JOHN BUSCEMA, MOEBIUS & MORE

Cover by RON LIM

Timeless tales of the Silver Surfer! Galactus' latest meal, the powerful Elders of the Universe, isn't sitting well — and only the Surfer and Fantastic Four can cure his fatal case of cosmic indigestion! Meanwhile, Norrin's relationship with Nova hits the rocks thanks to Firelord, Ego the Living Planet seeks to consume the Surfer and a Kree/Skrull conflict builds to a boil! And finally, the incomparable Stan Lee returns to script two standout sagas: Mephisto bedevils the Surfer in a graphic novel drawn by the legendary John Buscema! And visionary talent Moebius illustrates a thoughtful epic wherein the only one who can stop Galactus from leading mankind to its doom…is the Silver Surfer! Collecting SILVER SURFER (1987) #15-23 and ANNUAL #1-2, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #325, MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: SILVER SURFER, SILVER SURFER (1988) #1-2 and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #1.

504 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93232-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CONAN CHRONICLES EPIC COLLECTION: SHADOWS OVER KUSH TPB

Volume #7 in the Conan Chronicles Epic Collections

Written by FRED VAN LENTE

Penciled by BRIAN CHING, EDUARDO FRANCISCO & GUIU VILANOVA

Cover by ANTONIO INFANTE

Four savage tales of Conan! When a case of mistaken identity leaves him accused of sorcery, the Cimmerian finds himself the target of a powerful and deadly witch hunter — but what is the true evil that stalks the shadows of Kush? A quest for legendary treasure brings Conan and his comrades into battle with an army of brigands and more, but is the prize at stake worth the price to be paid? Cast into the desert and dying of thirst, Conan and the former slave Natala arrive in Xuthal — the city of eternal dreamers — where a mysterious horror lurks! And a call for help from a mysterious lighthouse beckons to Conan amidst the scorching sands. But he realizes too late that he's stumbled into a trap, for this is an oasis of blood! Collecting CONAN THE AVENGER #1-19.

448 PGS./Parental AdvisorySLC …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93072-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

© 2021 Conan Properties International LLC

HAWKEYE EPIC COLLECTION: THE AVENGING ARCHER TPB

Volume #1 in the Hawkeye Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE, ROY THOMAS, MARK GRUENWALD, STEVEN GRANT, DAVID MICHELINIE, LEN WEIN,

J.M. DEMATTEIS, MIKE FRIEDRICH & MORE

Penciled by DON HECK, JACK KIRBY, GENE COLAN, JOHN BYRNE, GREG LAROCQUE, SAL BUSCEMA,

CARMINE INFANTINO, JIMMY JANES, MARK GRUENWALD, PAUL NEARY, JOE STATON, GEORGE EVANS & MORE

Cover by Mark Gruenwald

Earth's Mightiest Marksman! Follow Hawkeye's career from his debut to his first solo adventure and beyond! Though Clint Barton debuted as a foe of Iron Man and a love interest to the deadly Black Widow, the sharpshooter soon reformed and joined the Avengers, becoming a force for good — and a thorn in Captain America's side! Now learn Hawkeye's hidden history, thrill to his size-changing stint as Goliath and unforgettable team-ups with Spider-Man and Ant-Man, witness his battles with the bizarre Death-Throws and more! Plus: the heroic career of Hawkeye's bride-to-be, Mockingbird! Collecting HAWKEYE (1983) #1-4; AVENGERS (1963) #16, #63-65, #189 and #223; MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #22, #92 and #95 and CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #317 — plus material from TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #57, #60 and #64; MARVEL TALES (1964) #100; MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #3 and #39 and MARVEL SUPER ACTION #1.

432 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93448-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: A SEPARATE REALITY TPB

[NEW PRINTING]

Volume #3 in the Doctor Strange Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS & STEVE ENGLEHART with GARDNER FOX, STAN LEE, BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, ARCHIE GOODWIN,

MIKE FRIEDRICH & FRANK BRUNNER

Penciled by GENE COLAN & FRANK BRUNNER with

BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, HERB TRIMPE, MARIE SEVERIN,

SAM KWESKIN, P. CRAIG RUSSELL, JIM STARLIN & DON HECK

Cover by FRANK BRUNNER

ON SALE DECEMBER 2021

It's Doctor Strange at his very best, brought to you by a host of top-flight creators including Roy Thomas, Gene Colan, Stan Lee and Barry Windsor-Smith! They'll take you on a trip to the dark side of the Marvel Universe and bring you before the Undying Ones, Baron Mordo, the cosmic threat of Eternity and the eldritch horror of Shuma-Gorath! Then, Steve Englehart and Frank Brunner break new boundaries of cosmic consciousness and other-dimensional adventure. Their all-time classic "Sise-Neg Genesis" and "Silver Dagger" sagas are strikingly personal epics featuring deliriously lush art and stories that plumb the depths of Strange's soul! Also, witness the death of the Ancient One and Doctor Strange's ascension to Sorcerer Supreme! Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE (1968) #180-183, SUB-MARINER (1968) #22, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #126, MARVEL FEATURE (1971) #1, MARVEL PREMIERE #3-14 and DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #1-5.

472 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93248-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT EPIC COLLECTION: SHADOWS OF THE MOON TPB

[NEW PRINTING]

Volume #2 in the Moon Knight Epic Collections

Written by DOUG MOENCH, JACK C. HARRIS & ALAN ZELENETZ

Penciled by BILL SIENKIEWICZ, DENYS COWAN & GREG LAROCQUE

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

ON SALE JANUARY 2022

Ghosts, werewolves and things that go crazy in the night! Marvel's multiple-personality midnight marauder takes the fight to the strangest rogues' gallery in all of comics — from Arsenal, the one-man army, to the nun with a crossbow known as Stained Glass Scarlet. The Jester is no joke, for either Moon Knight or Daredevil. Then there's Morpheus, who's guaranteed to give you sleepless nights. But the old foes are the worst: enemies like Midnight Man and Bushman, who have returned to plague Marc Spector. Or is he Steven Grant? Jake Lockley? As always with Moon Knight, the voices inside his head can be as destructive as the lunatics trying to kill him! Doug Moench and Bill Sienkiewicz hit full stride in a super hero comic like no other! Collecting MOON KNIGHT (1980) #5-23.

512 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93368-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: JUDGMENT DAY TPB

[NEW PRINTING]

Volume #17 in the Avengers Epic Collections

Written by ROGER STERN, BOB HARRAS, TOM DEFALCO, DAVID MICHELINIE & STEVE ENGLEHART

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, BOB HALL,

MARC SILVESTRI, KEITH POLLARD & AL MILGROM

Cover by BOB HALL

ON SALE JANUARY 2022

Roger Stern's fan-favorite run comes to a celestial conclusion! For the life of Hercules, the Avengers must storm the very gates of Olympus and take on an entire pantheon of all-powerful Greek Gods! Do our heroes stand a snowball's chance in Tartarus? Then, Magneto's on trial, and he needs all the help he can get! The X-Men aren't sure what his scheme is, but they're positive they don't want the Avengers and the Soviet Super-Soldiers to find out before they do! It's three-way warfare as the world watches, with the Master of Magnetism's freedom — and conscience — as the prize! Plus: Jarvis stands alone…and Doctor Doom conquers the world! Guest starring the West Coast Avengers! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #278-285 and ANNUAL #16, MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: EMPEROR DOOM, X-MEN VS. AVENGERS #1-4 and WEST COAST AVENGERS ANNUAL #2.

464 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93366-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: SPIDER-MAN NO MORE TPB

[NEW PRINTING]

Volume #3 in the Amazing

Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA SR. with LARRY LIEBER

& MARIE SEVERIN

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

ON SALE MARCH 2022

John Romita Sr. joins Stan Lee, elevating Spidey's adventures to new heights — beginning with a Green Goblin epic that establishes him as Spider-Man's most dangerous enemy! And then the Rhino, a bulldozer on two legs, threatens to make Spidey an endangered species. The action keeps pumping with Spidey's first meeting with the Avengers, the Shocker, the return of the Lizard, Kraven the Hunter, an all-new Vulture and the first appearance of the Kingpin! But the true heart of the story is young Peter Parker finding his way in the world. He gains new independence as he gets his own pad with Harry Osborn, courts Gwen Stacy — and, in comics' most unforgettable entrance, meets Miss Mary Jane Watson! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #39-52, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #3-4 and material from NOT BRAND ECHH #2.

400 PGS./All Ages …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93249-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-STATIX: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

Written by PETER MILLIGAN & NICK DERINGTON

Penciled by MICHAEL ALLRED, PHILLIP BOND, NICK DRAGOTTA, DARWYN COOKE & NICK DERINGTON

Cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

A super hero satire of modern culture from the brilliant minds of Milligan and Allred! The mutants in X-Statix know fame is the ultimate currency in today's society — and they're cashing in on their special abilities, big time! But as egos clash, the team may be torn apart by interior squabbles. When push comes to shove, will their careers end at their own hands? When European pop sensation Henrietta Hunter returns from the dead for the ultimate comeback tour, it's up to the celebrity super-squad to keep her alive…again! But can X-Statix live in the shadow cast by her white-hot celebrity, especially when she becomes team leader?! Plus: Spider-Man swings by! And — together at last — Doop and Wolverine hunt the Pink Mink! Collecting X-STATIX #6-20, WOLVERINE/DOOP #1-2 and material from X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #41.

416 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93091-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR BY JASON AARON: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 5 TPB

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by MIKE DEL MUNDO, CHRISTIAN WARD, TONY MOORE, LEE GARBETT, SCOTT HEPBURN, ESAD RIBIC & MORE

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

The myth-making climax of Jason Aaron's legendary run! The Odinson has regained his mantle — but Mjolnir has been destroyed! With conflict spreading through the realms, Thor will need new hammers. Lots of them! But will any amount of weapons be enough against such threats as the unstoppable Juggernaut and the Queen of Cinders? Valkyries, angels and more join the fight as the dark elf Malekith's War of the Realms spills into Midgard, engulfing Thor and all those he loves! Everything is about to change, for Thor and for Asgard. Then, at the end of time, witness the final fate of the ancient King Thor as he encounters a very old friend and faces his hated adopted brother Loki one last time! Jason Aaron and artist Esad Ribić reunite for the epic conclusion! Collecting THOR (2018) #1-16 and KING THOR #1-4.

496 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93163-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ATLANTIS ATTACKS: THE ORIGINAL EPIC TPB

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART, DAVID MICHELINIE, JOHN BYRNE, TERRY AUSTIN, GERRY CONWAY,

MIKE BARON, MICHAEL HIGGINS, LOUISE SIMONSON, ROY THOMAS, PETER SANDERSON & MORE

Penciled by RON LIM, PAUL SMITH, JOHN BYRNE,

MIKE VOSBURG, ROB LIEFELD, BILL REINHOLD,

DAVE ROSS, MARK BAGLEY, RON WILSON, RICH BUCKLER, JAVIER SALTARES, AL MILGROM & MORE

Cover by MIKE MAYHEW

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

The greatest threat the world has ever faced — above or beneath the waves! Evil undersea monarchs Ghaur and Llyra plot to summon the elder god Set, and the surface world's greatest heroes must unite to stop the demonic creature from rising! The Atlantean villains quickly dispatch Namor and kidnap seven super-powered women — including She-Hulk, Storm and the Scarlet Witch — to become enthralled "brides" for Set's seven serpent heads. As Atlantean forces assault the surface world, Earth's heroes must act quickly to stop every facet of the villains' complex plot! Can they turn the tide, or will a wave of ancient evil drown the world? Collecting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #76 and material from SILVER SURFER ANNUAL #2, IRON MAN ANNUAL #10, AVENGERS WEST COAST #56 and ANNUAL #4, MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #26, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #13, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #23, PUNISHER ANNUAL #2, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #9, DAREDEVIL ANNUAL #5, AVENGERS ANNUAL #18, NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL #5, X-FACTOR ANNUAL #4, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #5, THOR ANNUAL #14 and FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #22.

544 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93031-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN BY PETER MILLIGAN: BLOOD OF APOCALYPSE TPB

Written by PETER MILLIGAN & FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by LAN MEDINA, SALVADOR LARROCA,

ROGER CRUZ & MORE

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

ON SALE DECEMBER 2022

With the mutant race reduced to extinction levels, how do the X-Men pick up the pieces? A Sentinel arrival and a sneak attack force the weakened X-Men to re-evaluate who their friends are — and to align themselves with former enemies. For when his people need him the most, Apocalypse shall return! Cable can see the signs, but can he and Deadpool stop it from happening? Do they even want to? As Apocalypse rises again to lead mutantkind into the future, only the strongest will survive! But just wait until you see En Sabah Nur's new Horsemen! Will the blood of Apocalypse contain salvation — or damnation? Peter Milligan (X-STATIX) completes his memorable X-Men run! Collecting CABLE & DEADPOOL #26-27 and X-MEN (1991) #177-187.

336 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93090-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL-VERSE: MORBIUS GN-TPB

Written by ROY THOMAS, BILL MANTLO, RALPH MACCHIO & KEVIN GREVIOUX

Penciled by GIL KANE, ARVELL JONES, TOM REILLY & CLAYTON HENRY

Cover by GREG LAND

Michael Morbius is one of the most tragic figures in all of the Marvel-Verse — transformed by his own hand into a living vampire! Watch him struggle against his bloodsucking impulses in astonishing adventures that blend super-heroics with horror! In Spider-Man's first encounter with Morbius, our hero has his hands full…all six of them! Can Spidey tackle his vampiric new foe and old enemy the Lizard while ridding himself of four unwanted extra limbs?! Then, Morbius joins the Thing in a fight to avoid being wiped out by the Living Eraser! Michael is haunted by a ghost from his past — and compelled by a bond of blood! Plus: Vampire meets demons in a thriller featuring Spidey and Doctor Strange! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #101-102, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #15, MORBIUS: BOND OF BLOOD and material from SPIDER-MAN FAMILY (2007) #5.

128 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93367-8

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 2 — THE MICRO-WORLD OF DOCTOR DOOM GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Covers by MICHAEL CHO & JACK KIRBY

The stories that built the Marvel Universe, from the brilliant minds of legendary creators — now available in an accessible new format the whole family can enjoy! As Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's foundational adventures of the Fantastic Four continue, see the Thing and the Hulk face off for the first time, beginning a comic book rivalry for the ages! The FF battle uncanny new adversaries including the Red Ghost and his Super Apes, the Mad Thinker and his Awesome Android, the Molecule Man, the Impossible Man and the multi-powered Super-Skrull! Plus: They'll face rematches with the Puppet Master, the Sub-Mariner and their greatest enemy of all! Shrunk to microscopic size, can the Fantastic Four escape from the clutches of Doctor Doom? Perhaps they can…with a little help from Ant-Man! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #11-20 and ANNUAL #1.

296 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93436-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 2 —

THE MICRO-WORLD OF DOCTOR DOOM GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

296 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93437-8

Trim size: 6 x 9

SPIDER-GWEN: DEAL WITH THE DEVIL GN-TPB

Written by JASON LATOUR, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & HANNAH BLUMENREICH

Penciled by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, SARA PICHELLI & MORE

Cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

Gwen and Miles, sitting in a tree…K-I-S-S-I-N-G! The most sensational web-spinners of the 21st century cross paths — and lock lips! Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales are two young heroes from different dimensions, but what threat could unite the Spider-Man and Spider-Woman of the new generation? The answer will rock both their worlds! First comes love, then comes much worse, then comes chaos in the Multiverse! Back in Gwen's dimension, Matt Murdock — the Kingpin of Crime — is plotting something. But what does it have to do with Harry Osborn? Why will it pit Spider-Woman against the Wolverine of Earth-65? And what have Gwen's band the Mary Janes been up to while she's so busy? Collecting SPIDER-MAN (2016) #12-14 and SPIDER-GWEN (2015B) #16-23.

248 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93165-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

AVENGERS #50 POSTER

10/04/21 FOC, 11/03/21 ON-SALE

24×36…$8.99

75960605400897321

CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #1 POSTER

10/04/21 FOC, 11/03/21 ON-SALE

24×36…$8.99

75960605400897421

GIANT-SIZE BLACK CAT:

INFINITY SCORE #1 POSTER

10/04/21 FOC, 11/03/21 ON-SALE

24×36…$8.99

75960605400897521

HULK #1 POSTER

10/04/21 FOC, 11/03/21 ON-SALE

24×36…$8.99

75960605400897621

