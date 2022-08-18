Marvel to Publish the Beardless Star Wars Tales of Porter Engle

Porter Engle? When Phase II of Star Wars: The High Republic was announced at the beginning of the year, Marvel Comics promised they would publish a project from Charles Soule exploring Jedi character Porter Engle's back story. And now that series has been announced for November as The Blade #1. Not to be confused with Blade #1 which Marvel Comics is also publishing in November. Okay, it is going to get confusing isn't it? Porter Engle is known as the Blade of Bardotta, a bearded pirate of the Jedi Order who retired and becomes a cook. This series will look at everything that led him there, in the days before he grew that beard.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC — THE BLADE #1 (OF 4)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by JOHN MCCREA • Variant Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

• Hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga, witness the rise of a legend – the mighty Jedi PORTER ENGLE, perhaps the most skilled lightsaber wielder in the High Republic.

• With his fellow Jedi Knight Barash, he travels the galaxy, serving as a guardian of peace and justice.

• But even Porter Engle has enemies he cannot defeat.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

And then a new series for Blade, Vampire Nation. The vampire hunter who has now retired and become the sheriff of the new established Vampire Nation on the Marvel Earth.

BLADE: VAMPIRE NATION #1

MARK RUSSELL (W) • MICO SUAYAN (A) • COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VARIANT COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• A deep dive into Dracula's new kingdom as established in AVENGERS. Starring BLADE, the sheriff of Vampire Nation!

• An assassination threatens to unravel the fledgling country and spread chaos throughout the world. But is getting rid of a nation full of bloodsuckers really all that bad of an idea? Blade himself isn't too sure…

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Now.. which one is which again?