Marvel's Jane Foster & Mighty Thor In June Ahead Of Love & Thunder

So there's a new Thor movie coming out soon, Love And Thunder, with Jane Foster taking on the role of Thor, just as the comic books did a few years ago. And so, even though that's no longer the case in the comic books, with Jane Foster as the new Valkyrie, the comics do have to reflect the movies now. It's the law. So, in June, Marvel Comics is launching a new five-issue Jane Foster & the Mighty Thor series by Torunn Grønbekk and Michael Dowling.

When Mjolnir comes crashing through Jane Foster's apartment window, she fears the worst has happened to Thor. As Asgard's greatest enemies—including Hela, Ulik the Troll, and Enchantress—mount an assault on the Golden Realm, Jane must find Thor and save Asgard—even if that means she must once again risk her life to become Thor herself!

So, yes, Jane Foster is back in the hammer for June.

Back in the sixties Thor comic books, Jane Foster was a nurse for Dr. Donald Blake, eventually developing feelings for him and Thor, not knowing that they were one and the same. More recently in the comic books, following the deaths of her husband and son in a car accident, Foster is diagnosed with breast cancer, and accepts an invitation from Thor to represent Midgard in the Congress of the Worlds on Asgard. She undergoes therapy but refuses all magical treatments. After Thor lost the hammer Mjolnir, thnking himself unworthy, and picked up by Foster. Her use of Mjolnir has perpetuated her cancer as a result of the transformation process purging all toxins from her body, including the chemotherapy being used for her treatment, each time she transforms.

Eventually, Jane's cancer reaches a point where she must confess her identity to Odinson and others, who force her to stay in a hospital under observation by Doctor Strange despite the threat of Mangog attacking Asgard, as Strange determines that one more transformation into Thor will kill Jane as the cancer spreads too far. When Mangog proves too powerful, Jane transforms into Thor and confronts him, sacrificing Mjolnir – and thus her life – by binding Mangog and Mjolnir together with Gleipnir, the chain used to trap Fenris the wolf, and hurling both into the Sun. Consumed by grief of Jane's loss, Odinson works to revive her as she hesitates at the gates of Valhalla. Upon Jane gaining his respect, Odin channels the powers of the God Tempest and assists Odinson into resurrecting Jane. In the aftermath of Mangog's defeat, Mjolnir is destroyed, but it is discovered after Foster hands Odinson an uru shard that he is now capable of wielding the metal again. Jane convinces Odinson to reclaim his name and continue in the War Between the Realms as the true Thor while she resolves to focus on her chemotherapy. When the "War of the Realms" comes to Earth, Jane assists in getting refugees to safety, with her chemotherapy successfully concluded and her hair now growing back. During the invasion she meets Valkyrie and Frigga, confirming that she was the Thor who defeated Mangog. When a new assault requires Odin and Frigga to retreat to Asgard with various Earth heroes, Frigga appoints Jane to act as All-Mother while she and Odin help to prepare the counter-attack to protect Earth. As the war continues, Brunnhilde and the rest of the Valkyrior are massacred by Malekith and his forces. Acting as a Thor one last time, she joins Thor Odinson, young Thor, and future King Thor to rescue Odin and Frigga from Malekith. As she sees the sorrow in Thor mourning the Valkrior and his faith in Valhalla, Jane knows she needs to become a Valkyrie. Jane becomes the first in a new generation of Valkyries, armed with Undrajarn the All-Weapon, named so by the spirit of Brunnhilde as she and the Valkrior spirits rise from their bodies to find Valhalla.

And now you are all caught up!