Marvel's X Of Swords Ends In Destruction- November 2020 Solicitations

X Of Swords, the upcoming all-encompassing massive X-Men crossover kicks off next month and concludes in November, with the final X Of Swords: Destruction by Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard and Pepe Larraz. we now have the month of solicitations from Marvel.
Amidst the dramatic battles and unbelievable twists, fans will get introduced to a host of new X-Men enemies when a mysterious group of swordbearers emerge from the land of Arakko. Get a closer look at these exciting new additions to the X-Men mythos in the newly revealed covers, including their enigmatic leader—a brand-new character who will send lasting shockwaves throughout the world of mutants.
X-MEN #14
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by MAHMUD ASRAR & LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
X of Swords, Chapter 12
The Lovers. A Garden. A chasm of secrets.
MARAUDERS #14
Written by GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by STEFANO CASELLI
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
X of Swords, Chapter 13
A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part I
MARAUDERS #15
Written by GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by STEFANO CASELLI
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
X of Swords, Chapter 14
A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part II
EXCALIBUR #14
Written by TINI HOWARD
Art by PHIL NOTO
Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR
X of Swords, Chapter 15
Two swords. Two cups. Two must answer.
WOLVERINE #7
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JOSHUA CASSARA
Cover by ADAM KUBERT
X of Sword, Chapter 16
Endurance. Survival. The true lesson of pain.
X-FORCE #14
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JOSHUA CASSARA
Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER
X of Swords, Chapter 17
Chivalry gives way to fury. A knight must kneel.
HELLIONS #6
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by CARMEN CARNERO
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
X of Swords, Chapter 18
Chaos. Deceit. A hero returns.
CABLE #6
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO
X of Swords, Chapter 19
A son. The stars. A Fool and his bravery.
X-MEN #15
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by MAHMUD ASRAR
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
X of Swords, Chapter 20
A great division. Bitter victories. Bitterer hearts.
EXCALIBUR #15
Written by TINI HOWARD
Art and Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR
X of Swords, Chapter 21
A game abandoned, but a great gamble remains. A Tower answers.
X OF SWORDS: DESTRUCTION #1
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & TINI HOWARD
Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
X of Swords, Chapter 22
The wheel of fortune turns. The unfortunate fall. A sword against the darkness.