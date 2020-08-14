Marvel's X Of Swords Ends In Destruction- November 2020 Solicitations

X Of Swords, the upcoming all-encompassing massive X-Men crossover kicks off next month and concludes in November, with the final X Of Swords: Destruction by Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard and Pepe Larraz. we now have the month of solicitations from Marvel.

Amidst the dramatic battles and unbelievable twists, fans will get introduced to a host of new X-Men enemies when a mysterious group of swordbearers emerge from the land of Arakko. Get a closer look at these exciting new additions to the X-Men mythos in the newly revealed covers, including their enigmatic leader—a brand-new character who will send lasting shockwaves throughout the world of mutants.

X-MEN #14

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MAHMUD ASRAR & LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

X of Swords, Chapter 12

The Lovers. A Garden. A chasm of secrets.

MARAUDERS #14

Written by GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

X of Swords, Chapter 13

A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part I

MARAUDERS #15

Written by GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

X of Swords, Chapter 14

A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part II

EXCALIBUR #14

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by PHIL NOTO

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

X of Swords, Chapter 15

Two swords. Two cups. Two must answer.

WOLVERINE #7

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

X of Sword, Chapter 16

Endurance. Survival. The true lesson of pain.

X-FORCE #14

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

X of Swords, Chapter 17

Chivalry gives way to fury. A knight must kneel.

HELLIONS #6

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by CARMEN CARNERO

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

X of Swords, Chapter 18

Chaos. Deceit. A hero returns.

CABLE #6

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO

X of Swords, Chapter 19

A son. The stars. A Fool and his bravery.

X-MEN #15

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MAHMUD ASRAR

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

X of Swords, Chapter 20

A great division. Bitter victories. Bitterer hearts.

EXCALIBUR #15

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

X of Swords, Chapter 21

A game abandoned, but a great gamble remains. A Tower answers.

X OF SWORDS: DESTRUCTION #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & TINI HOWARD

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

X of Swords, Chapter 22

The wheel of fortune turns. The unfortunate fall. A sword against the darkness.