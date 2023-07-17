Posted in: Comics, Oni Press, san diego comic con | Tagged: Matt Lesniewski, sdcc

Matt Lesniewski's Faceless & The Family Comes to Oni Press For SDCC

In addition to his solo graphic novels The Freak and Static and recent collaborations with writer Matt Kindt, Matt Lesniewski has a new series from Oni.

Oni Press has the ground running for this week's San Diego Comic-Con with a bevvy of announcements, including: new print collections of LySandra Vuong's queer horror Webtoon hit Covenant; the new "Fight Censorship, Read Comics!" initiative supporting the CBLDF with creators Maia Kobabe, Matt Kindt, and Gabriel Ba & Fabio Moon; the resurrection of Tony Lee's long-awaited Army of One graphic novel series, and a fleet of SDCC exclusives from talent including David Aja, Charlie Adlard, Nick Cagnetti, and many more.Now Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist Matt Lesniewski is joining the fray.

In addition to his solo graphic novels The Freak and Static(published by Dark Horse and Adhouse Books, respectively) and his recent collaborations with writer Matt Kindt (including Mind MGMT Bootleg and Crimson Flower), Matt Lesniewski has cultivated a rabid following online for his commissions with his uniquely styled depictions of Hellboy, Sandman, Peacemaker, and many, many others going viral over the course of the past year:

Now comes word at IGN that Oni has scored an exclusive publishing deal for Matt Lesniewski's next series: Faceless & The Family, which the publisher is calling " a new level of artistic accomplishment and virtuosity from one of the one of the industry's most celebrated new artistic talents."Remastering Matt Lesniewski's Zoop-funded graphic novel is a new single-issue format (with a double-sized, ad-free 48-page #1 issue) beginning in November, Oni is positioning Lesniewski's visually masterful "saga of friendship, redemption, and adventure on a harsh and unforgiving foreign world" as "a monumental evolution in Lesniewski's considerable powers as a storyteller and cartoonist."

They're not wrong — take a look at Matt Lesniewski'sinterior art with a style that falls somewhere in between Möebius, Richard Corben, and Tradd Moore:

Here's the synopsis:

On the broken and warped world known as the Hand Planet, the wanderer simply called "Faceless" ekes out existence on the margins to escape the shame that cost him his name and his identity. Exiled for his crimes, Faceless now calls the wastelands his home – until the good fortune of fate delivers him a mismatched band of fellow travelers who will soon become family…if they can survive a suicidal mission into the Hand Planet's class-segregated Finger Cities to restore what lies beneath Faceless' helmet and, with it, his hope in humanity.

SaysLesniewski of his new partnership with Oni:

"I'm really happy to have found the perfect publisher in Oni, who are going the extra mile to showcase Faceless in the best possible way. This comic has taken me more time and effort than any of my previous ones, and I hope it shows. If you like super detailed art, black and white comics and just general weirdness, then this will be a treat!"

Per Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson, Oni is also remastering Lesniewski's art in order to achieve the highest quality reproduction possible:

"Each page of FACELESS is a breathtaking feat of visual originality, and we're taking great care to reproduce the painstakingly fine detail of Matt's pristine artwork without compromising its original, black-and-white form. Comics executed at this level are not common, and FACELESS is true must-have material for any serious fan, reader, or connoisseur of the comics medium."

Lesniewski will also be appearing on behalf of Oni at San Diego Comic-Con with daily signings at Booth #1829. Swing by and hello, won't you? Faceless & The Family #1 (of 4) is on sale from Oni Press in November.

