Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Sneak Peek At Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder & Werther Dell'Edera

A Sneak Peek at Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder and Werther Dell'Edera because of something called the Knicks...

Article Summary Scott Snyder shares an early look at Absolute Batman #22, spotlighting Werther Dell’Edera’s art for July’s issue.

Absolute Batman #22 reveals Absolute Harley Quinn’s origin and her connections to Ark M, Joker, and Red Hood.

Batman faces ultimate defeat as the Robins rise in Gotham, answering the call of more than one predator.

Absolute Batman #22 also sets up Absolute Clayface, ahead of the issue’s July 8, 2026 release from DC Comics.

Scott Snyder posts to social media, "B/c the Knicks won, a quick peek at the inks of our July Harley issue :) Absolute Batman 22 – art by the great Werther Dell'Edera." Now I don't know what Knicks are, they sound rather painful, and I guess it must be a sport of some sort, but any excuse for a better look at Absolute Batman #22…

Absolute Batman #22, written by Scott Snyder, with art by Werther Dell'Edera and a main cover by Nick Dragotta, is scheduled for release on the 8th of July, 2026, ahead of San Diego Comic-Con We know it will reveal the origin of Absolute Harley Quinn, how she connects to the Absolute Joker's Ark M, and her role as Red Hood. And that Absolute Clayface is coming in Absolute Batman #22… who isn't just a shapeshifter who turns into people, he's a sculptor of flesh and souls. Look for him to be teased in Absolute Batman #21 out next week…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta

THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026

Bleeding Cool first broke the news regarding what would be the Absolute Universe in 2023, naming it in 2024 as something equivalent to Marvel's Ultimate Universe, with familiar titles reinvented from scratch, showrun by Scott Snyder, and part of a new relaunch at DC Comics called DC All-In. We named Kelly Thompson, Jason Aaron and Al Ewing as contributors before getting the news that it would launch at San Diego Comic Con last year. and getting the full creative line-up for Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Flash, Absolute Green Lantern and Absolute Martian Manhunter. Since then, the titles still top the charts, and Absolute Batman is the granddaddy of them all…as it now gets over 500,000 orders for each issue…

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