Midtown Comics Hiring For Back Issue Warehouse In Long Island

Midtown Comics is looking for a new hire, for their back issue department in their Long Island warehouse in New Hyde Park. All sorts of people started out in comics working for Midtown, and right now the added pressure on the employment market might make this quite the desired position. As Midtown Comics launched DC Comcis distributor UCS Comic Distributors, sothey have also been distributing back issues to other comic book stores using the same network. Which means they need more help…

FULL TIME HELP WANTED IN BACK ISSUE DEPARTMENT AT MIDTOWN COMICS' WAREHOUSE IN NEW HYDE PARK, LONG ISLAND! Put your passion for comic books and pop culture to work for the premiere comic book retailer! Midtown Comics is seeking a Back Issue Supervisor. In addition to your natural born love of comics, the following are the basic skills required: Responsibilities: Accomplishes department objectives by orienting, training, assigning, scheduling, and disciplining employees; communicating job expectations; planning, monitoring; adhering to company policies and procedures.

Meets department operational standards by resolving problems and identifying warehouse system improvements.

Moves inventory to and from warehouse; coordinating inventory transfers to multiple locations.

Maintains storage area by organizing floor space; adhering to storage design principles; recommending improvements.

Maintains inventory by conducting quarterly physical counts; reconciling variances; inputting data.

Accomplishes department and organization mission by completing related results as needed. Requirements/Qualifications: At least two years of supervising experience.

Extensive experience in the comic book industry.

Encyclopedic knowledge of comic books from the golden age to today.

Ability to analyze information.

Time Management and Organizational skills.

Able to deal with complex issues.

Must be able to work Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 4:30pm. Our warehouse is very accessible via the Long Island Railroad, just one block from the New Hyde Park station. Please send your resume via e-mail to: jobs@midtowncomics.com, and in the subject line, enter "Back Issue Supervisor Job."

Good luck all who apply. And do let us know how you do…