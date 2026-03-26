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Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits – How Do You Do, Fellow Kids?

Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits - How Do You Do, Fellow Kids? 6-7 skibidi rizz dubai macha labubu lattes all round

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Article Summary

  • Antarctic Press reveals June 2026 solicits, spotlighting new sketchbooks 6-7 and Dungeon Crawlers.
  • Sketchboosk drops with Gen Alpha lingo, aiming for younger audiences and creative artmaxxing fun... or utter, utter cringe.
  • Dungeon Crawlers Sketchbook designed for RPG fans, perfect for campaign building and character sheets.
  • Plus, new issues for Tomorrow Girl, Critterverse, Cryptid Corps, and more favorite Antarctic Press titles.

I am absolutely going to give this to Antarctic Press. They have been publishing and soliciting "sketchbooks" in recent months, which are basically their comics, with blank pages on decent art paper, the kind of thing Nat Gertler pioneered from About Comics. But then giving them enticing titles while remaining copyright non-infringing. The classic was a few months ago, when they launched joint sketchbooks: K-POP and DEMON HUNTERS. Genius and clearly must be making enough to keep going, which is why in Antarctic Press' June 2026 solicits through Lunar Distribution and Massive Indies, they have new sketchbooks 6-7 and Dungeon Crawlers. The solicitation listings leave a little to be desired though..

Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits

6-7 SKETCHBOOK (ONE-SHOT)
(A/CA) Blank Sketch
Get ready to rizz up your besties by artmaxxing with this blank-aah six-by-sevennnn-inch sketchbook. They'll be down bad simps mewing for you, fr fr. (Don't od it, though. Don't wanna sound like a mason.) Straight skibidi from Antarctic
$6.70 6/3/2026

Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits - How Do You Do Fellow Kids?

DUNGEON CRAWLERS SKETCHBOOK (ONE-SHOT)
(A/CA) Blank Sketch
Whether you're itching to tear through traps and terrors in search of treasure, or to run your group through some devious and deadly (not TOO deadly) dungeon of your own design, this Antarctic Press sketchbook is the perfect medium for a homebrew campaign! Loads of space for character sheets, maps, equipment lists, creature stats, and more! Just add your own dice/RNG generator! $4.99 6/24/2026

As well as the usual Tomorrow Girl, Critterverse, Cryptid Corps, Exciting Comics, Furrlough, Fred Perry's Legacy, and Pounds Of Power. Take a look… as Tomorrow Girl hits the pulp of Reform School…

Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits
  • TOMORROW GIRL #19 CVR A TERRY PARR
    (W) David Furr (A/CA) Terry Parr
    Part 4 of the PUBLIC DOMAIN story arc. Tomorrow Girl and Black Shiva race to uncover the Valkyrie's plot to bring about a new World War. Meanwhile, Kaboom the Clown makes his escape and is on a mission of revenge!
    $4.99 6/3/2026
  • TOMORROW GIRL #19 CVR B TERRY PARR RETRO HOMAGE VAR
    (W) David Furr (A/CA) Terry Parr
    Terry Parr pays homage to a classic cheesecake 1951 cover by Everett Raymond Kinstler! Fall for this smoking hot super-Seduction of the Innocent, and order your copy at your local or online retailer today! (Antarctic Press does not endorse smoking cigarettes, unless you have super-lungs immune to tar and nicotine.)
    $10.00 6/3/2026
Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits
Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits
Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits
Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits
Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits
Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits
Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits
Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits
Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits
Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits
Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits

 

Massive Indies June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
Antarctic Press Full June 2026 Solicits

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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