Mike Carey Joins TechnoFreak For #1 In August

Technofreak time… American Mythology Comics is a small press publisher which specialises in license, public domain, and original comic books with a distinct tinge of Americana – until now. In August they are publishing the British comic Technofreak, a sci-fi action adventure with the slogan "It ain't Marvel and it ain't PC." Already self-published, in 2018, the fourth UK issue is currently in production, it will be repackaged by American Mythology and will include a six-page story by Lucifer co-creator Mike Carey. So odds are the US editions will ship on time easily.

TechnoFreak, the title character, is Jon Sherlok who has a computer embedded in his head and drinks too much to handle the pain of it. He was created 20 years ago by John Charles, who has a comics track record dating back to Marvel UK in 1993 and including graphic design for Trident Comics. John said: "TechnoFreak excites and sometimes surprises me. We have created a family of characters around the central figure of Jon Sherlok. Chief among these is Maurice, the robot cat, who narrates Sherlok's adventures. He's Watson to Sherlok's Holmes, and rather unfortunately steals every scene he walks into. I am beginning to hate that damned cat, but the readers adore him!"

John Charles lives in Guildford Surrey just down the road from me and still lectures on the Cartoon and Comic Arts degree course at Staffordshire University He is a regular colourist for the UK's 2000AD comic, where his work has included recent stories by his former student, artist Tom Newell, who draws the TechnoFreak comic. Co-writer Barry May had a hand in TechnoFreak's conceptual development from the start. Barry and John also co-wrote a three-part Spider-Man & X-Men story Mutant Menace, for Panini UK in 2006. The final member of the TechnoFreak team is letterer Nikki Foxrobot. And now it seems they want the Americans to notice them, if they wouldn't mind awfully…

TECHNOFREAK #1 (OF 3) (MR)

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY PRODUCTIONS

JUN211233

(W) John Charles, Barry May, Mike Carey (CA) John Charles (A/CA) Tom Newell

Welcome to London 3026, the grimmest of futures. Cybernetic implants have altered Jon Sherlok's consciousness and gift him with the ability to hack into any electronic systems, but at a cost; he can feel the edges of his humanity collapsing. TechnoFreak is a combination of the best sci-fi and film noir. It's Blade Runner on acid, mixed with outrageous humor. A smash-hit indie in the UK, now in the USA. That's right, the country that brought you Mary Poppins, James Bond, and Harry Potter, now brings you TechnoFreak, along with his talking robot cat, Maurice. Things will never be the same again! Featuring a back-up story written by comics legend, Mike Carey. TechnoFreak: It ain't Marvel and it ain't P.C. In Shops: Aug 25, 2021 SRP: $3.99