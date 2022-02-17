Milestone/DC Comics Launches Earth-M With Duo by Greg Pak & Khoi Pham

When DC Comics published its Milestone Returns #0 Preview in September 2020, it included a new comic book series Duo, by Greg Pak and Khoi Pham, based on the character Xombi. Twenty months later, DC Comics are finally publishing the comic book in full, as part of the Earth-M line-up of newly named titles, to follow Hardware, Icon, Static and Blood Syndicate. The "Earth-M" line describes itself as "a collection of new concepts and characters created by original Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan and current Milestone relaunch shepherd Reginald Hudlin, both inspired by and nestled within the Milestone universe." Although when initially announced, as we stated, Duo was meant to be based on Xombi.

One of the first titles in the Earth-M line will be the six-issue limited series Duo, the story of two lovers, both alike in scientific accomplishment, merged into one body through a nanotechnology experiment. While this has granted them extraordinary powers, it has also erased the boundaries between them. Can a love survive when all things must be shared and independence lost? We spoke with author Greg Pak (Action Comics, Batman/Superman), penciler Khoi Pham (Teen Titans) and inker Scott Hanna (too many credits to list) to learn everything we can about this exciting new title.

Duo is the story of doctors Kelly Vu and David Kim, who are fused into one being by nanotechnology overnight. What was Kelly and David's relationship like before their fusion? Who were they as individuals before they became one person?

In time, these new heroes may meet their Milestone forebears, but now is the time for Milestone to do what it was always meant to through Earth-M: broaden perspectives on the superhero genre as a whole with ideas you've never seen before.