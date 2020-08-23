Milestone Returns #0 Previews In Three Weeks From DC Fandome For Free

Yesterday, Jim Lee re-reannounced the launch of Milestone Comics from DC. It transpires, originally, that as part of the 200 free comics originally meant to be released at DC Fandome yesterday, there would also have been a sampler of a new Milestone comic book, Milestone Returns #0, kicking off the new Milestone Comics line to be published from February. Instead, like the 200 free comic books, that has now been delayed to the second half of DC Fandome, now rescheduled in three weeks time to September 12th.

Milestone Returns #0, will be a 17-page sampler, available to read free for 24 hours. Written by Reggie Hudlin with Greg Pak with art from Denys Cowan, Chris Sotomayor, Jim Lee, Ryan Benjamin, Khoi Pham, Scott Hanna, Bill Sienkiewicz, Don Ho, Alex Sinclair and Deron Bennett. the sampler will introduce and re-introduce fans to Milestone characters such as Static Shock, Icon, Rocket, Duo and others.

Milestone Returns #0 will preview the new Static Shock digital comic series scheduled for February 2021, an original Static Shock graphic novel by Reginald Hudlin and Kyle Baker, and the return of Icon & Rocket, by Hudlin and Denys Cowan. With the full Milestone Returns Zero to published by DC Comics in February.

And as well as the Milestone Returns #0 Sampler being three for 24 hours in three weeks, those 200 free comic books will also include classic Milestone titles. As well as Dark Nights: Metal, readers will get to read or re-read, ahead of Milestone titles being released to DC's usual digital channels;

Static Shock (2011 – 2012) #1

Static Shock (2011 – 2012) #2

Xombi #1

Xombi #2

Hardware: The Man in the Machine (2010)

Icon: A Hero's Welcome (1996)

Icon Vol. 2: The Mothership Connection (2010)#

Xombi was always my favourite. And here's a preview of that Milestone Returns #0 preview…

The return of Icon And Rocket from Reginald Hudlin and Denys Cowan