Mister Fantastic Has a Secret in Marauders #21 [Preview]

Marauders #21 is in stores from Marvel Comics next week as the Hellfire Gala kicks off Marvel's latest epic X-Men crossover event. In this preview, we see non-mutants begin to arrive at the Gala, with varying degrees of awkwardness. But it's the interaction between Reed Richards and Charles Xavier that takes the proverbial cake. What exactly does Mister Fantastic say to Professor X here? We'll find out eventually… but not today. If we had to guess, we'd say he probably told him: "we were better off with Fox." Check out the preview below.
MARAUDERS #21 DAUTERMAN CONNECTING VAR GALA
MARVEL COMICS
APR210754
APR210749 – MARAUDERS #21 GALA – $4.99
APR210751 – MARAUDERS #21 JIMENEZ PRIDE MONTH VAR GALA – $4.99
APR210755 – MARAUDERS #21 LOLLI CHARACTER DESIGN VAR GALA – $4.99
(W) Gerry Duggan, Chris Claremont (A) Matteo Lolli, John Bolton (CA) Russell Dauterman
WELCOME TO THE HELLFIRE GALA!
The Hellfire Trading Company has put together the biggest event of the season – the very first HELLFIRE GALA! Everyone will be there – all your favorite mutants, their closest allies…even their worst enemies – for a night of dinner, drinks, diplomacy and deceit. Fireworks to follow. Plus: From the archives, a classic X-Men tale with our very first look at a Hellfire Gala by Chris Claremont and John Bolton!
48 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/2/2021
SRP: $4.99
