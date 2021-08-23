Mister Misery Exacts His Revenge in Strange Academy #12 [Preview]

Strange Academy #12 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and considering the school's titular founder is about to bite the bullet next month, Marvel needs to hurry up and wrap up this storyline. And so in this preview we find Mister Misery on a rampage, but not so much that he can't deliver a monologue explaining everything that's happened so far, and how he came to possess Calvin. Well, you know what they say: Misery loves company… we'll see ourselves out. Check out the preview below.

STRANGE ACADEMY #12

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210722

JUN210723 – STRANGE ACADEMY #12 ADAMS CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VAR – $3.99

(W) Skottie Young (A / CA) Humberto Ramos

• The person who shattered Toth is revealed, and it brings the second story arc of STRANGE ACADEMY to a rip-roaring climax!!!

• Pieces of the Marvel Universe and Doctor Strange's past come back to haunt not Stephen Strange, but the students of The Strange Academy.

• But that doesn't wash the hands of the person at Strange Academy who may just bring the whole. School. Down.

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/25/2021

SRP: $3.99