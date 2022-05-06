Moon Girl Ditches Avengers, Joins The X-Men in August

It looks like Lunella Lafayette is a Moon Girl of impeccable taste! After Moon Girl joins The Avengers as part of her series of one-shots cashing in on her upcoming TV show in July, she'll ditch those jerks and get on board with the real premiere super-team in the Marvel universe: The X-Men! And proving that there's nowhere better than the X-Men, the one-shots will conclude with X-Men & Moon Girl #1, written by Mohale Mashigo with art by David Cutler. In the story, Moon Girl teams with the X-Men to take on the High Evolutionary in an effort to save Devil Dinosaur.

The smartest person in the Marvel Universe is on the greatest mission yet and this August, she'll need to call on mutantkind for backup! Continuing her series of one-shots that see Moon Girl battle alongside Miles Morales, the Avengers, and more, Moon Girl will take the fight to the High Evolutionary alongside the X-Men in the grand finale issue, X-MEN & MOON GIRL #1.

Written by Mohale Mashigo with art by David Cutler, this latest adventure in Moon Girl's adventure to save Devil Dinosaur will further cement Lunella's place in the Marvel mythos and prove why her extraordinary intellect is unmatched. Together, the upcoming trio of one-shots will form a thrilling saga that will provide perfect entry points for readers eager to learn more about the young hero and gear fans up for her upcoming solo series.

The High Evolutionary is a dino-napper! With Captain Marvel's help, Lunella tracks him all the way to the Moon itself to get him back and stop the High Evolutionary from setting an army of dino-clones loose. But even when they're reunited, something's wrong – her connection with DD has been broken. Now Moon Girl must team up with Wolverine and chase the High Evolutionary to Counter-Earth in search of answers…or risk losing her best friend for good.