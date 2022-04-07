Moon Girl To Join The Avengers In July

With the Moon Girl cartoon series coming, Marvel Comics is giving her a tour around the Marvel Universe – Miles Morales in June and now The Avengers as a whole, in July, from Mohale Mashigo and Diogenes Neves.

Moon Girl's tour of the Marvel Universe continues in July with another one-shot teaming up the young super genius with some of Marvel's biggest heroes! Following June's MILES MORALES AND MOON GIRL #1, Lunella Lafayette is called on by Earth's Mightiest Heroes to save the world in, assembling alongside Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and more. Acclaimed novelist Mohale Mashigo will be joined by artist Diogenes Neves for this latest one-shot that will further cement Moon Girl's prominence in the Marvel mythos while also providing perfect entry points for readers curious to learn more about the young hero.

Even after a team-up with Miles Morales to scout Brooklyn for her missing T-Rex, Moon Girl is still missing Devil Dinosaur. And now she has a wonky Devil clone to try and stabilize for fear of explosive repercussions. But the Avengers have found some rogue dinosaur activity and need her to come with them right away to fix it – from Wakanda to the moon!

"Writing Moon Girl is a dream come true," Mashigo said. "Lunella is fun, quirky, smart and full of energy. I've enjoyed seeing her get out of her comfort zone and shine even brighter."

AVENGERS & MOON GIRL #1

Written by MOHALE MASHIGO

Art by DIOGENES NEVES

Cover by ALITHA E. MARTINEZ

Variant Cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

On Sale 7/13

It was Marvel Studios president Louis D'Esposito who first showed actor and comic book fan Laurence Fishburne the series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Already familiar with the original Moon-Boy and Devil Dinosaur, Fishburne created a proposal for an animated series. Fishburne, Steve Loter and Helen Sugland will executive-produce while Jeff Howard and Kate Kondell are co-producers and story editors.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will star Diamond White as Moon Girl, Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mother Andria, Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's father James Jr, Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops, Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend Casy. With Laurence Fishburne playing The Beyonder. Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur is intended to air on Disney Channel in Summer 2022.