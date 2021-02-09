More Silhouettes For New Guardians Of The Galaxy: Blast Off

Oh, I love a Marvel silhouette, don't you? An image, of an upcoming cover, but with a character or three blacked out, leaving you to guess, look at hair flips, clothing wrinkles, maybe a sword or two to work out just who may be hidden from you. And with Guardians Of The Galaxy hitting Blast Off in April, we have May 2021 and June 2021's second and third part of the Brett Booth triptych to do the same thing with…

So who is there? Can we see The Super Skrull stretching from cover to cover? And is that Storm's cape behind Rocket Raccoon and Moondragon?

No, I am stumped on everyone behind Phyla-Vell and Marvel Boy…

Marvel's New Age of Space is here and to gear up for the cosmic threats that lie ahead, the Guardians of the Galaxy are expanding their lineup like never before. Last month, fans saw that Wiccan and Emperor Hulkling would be joining the ranks of Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, and Nova in April's GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #13. Now, check out the covers for GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #14 and #15 for your first look at the complete roster including Rocket Raccoon, Moondragon, Marvel Boy, Drax, and Phyla-Vell. Stay tuned tomorrow and Thursday for more out of this world reveals!

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #13 (FEB210537)

(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth

A NEW AGE OF SPACE STARTS HERE! They were soldiers, misfits, mercenaries, thieves and a family. They were heroes… but times have changed. The galaxy no longer needs heroes. It needs super heroes! Now, when the call goes forth – whether it's from a stranded team of planetary explorers or Emperor Hulkling and his Kree/Skrull Alliance – the Guardians of the Galaxy answer! The New Age of Space brings a new artist! New headquarters! New costumes! New teammates! And an all-new enemy you'll have to see to believe! Get on board, true believer – it's going to be the ride of your life! Rated T In Shops: Apr 14, 2021 SRP: $4.99 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #14

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by BRETT BOOTH

On Sale 5/12 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by BRETT BOOTH

On Sale 6/23