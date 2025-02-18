Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: my little pony

My Little Pony: Skye's Secret #1 Preview: Friendship vs. Secrets

Check out a preview of My Little Pony: Skye's Secret #1, where best friends Violette and Skye face their biggest challenge yet: being honest with each other.

Article Summary Discover My Little Pony: Skye's Secret #1, a tale of friendship and hidden truths out on February 19, 2025.

Join Violette and Skye as they navigate summer adventures and heartfelt honesty in Bridlewood.

Perfect for ages 9-12, this 40-page comic offers a poignant story about the struggles of keeping secrets.

Fan favorites Violette and Skye return in this celebration of their friendship! It's summer break and Skye is ready to go on adventures with her best friend, Violette Rainbow, but unfortunately, Skye's mom, Mariama, isn't so sure. You see, Skye's been hiding a big secret from Vi! Sometimes Skye gets very tired from being in pain all the time, but today she decided to push through her pain as she travels to Bridlewood with her bestie. Skye isn't letting anyone or anything interfere with their summer holidays! Even if that means—*gulp*—telling Vi the truth.

My Little Pony: Skye's Secret #1

by Tee Franklin & Yancey Labat, cover by Natacha Bustos

Fan favorites Violette and Skye return in this celebration of their friendship! It's summer break and Skye is ready to go on adventures with her best friend, Violette Rainbow, but unfortunately, Skye's mom, Mariama, isn't so sure. You see, Skye's been hiding a big secret from Vi! Sometimes Skye gets very tired from being in pain all the time, but today she decided to push through her pain as she travels to Bridlewood with her bestie. Skye isn't letting anyone or anything interfere with their summer holidays! Even if that means—*gulp*—telling Vi the truth.

IDW Publishing

6.58"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (68 g) | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 19, 2025 | 40 Pages | 82771403397700111

Age 9-12 years

$5.99

Variants:

82771403397700121 – My Little Pony: Skye's Secret Variant B (Scruggs) – $5.99 US | $7.99 CAN

