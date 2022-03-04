Naomi Season 2 #1 Preview: Fake News

Naomi denies fighting Shazadam to the death in this preview of Naomi Season 2 #1, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. But does it really matter what did or didn't happen? We're living in a post-truth world. For example, DC seems to insist on calling Shazadam "Black Adam." Talk about fake news! Check out the preview below.

NAOMI SEASON 2 #1

DC Comics

0122DC043

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

She's back! Naomi returns to the pages of her own series to uncover the truth behind the new mysteries around herself and her powers. The entire creative team (Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker, and Jamal Campbell) behind the critically acclaimed and Eisner Award-nominated debut series has returned to answer all the questions that surround Naomi, her legacy, and her place in the DC Universe pantheon. Guest-starring Black Adam, Superman, and the Justice League, plus the return of…Zumbado! Soon to be a CW television show from Ava DuVernay!

In Shops: 3/8/2022

SRP: $4.99

