New History of the DC Universe #1 Preview: Flashbacks Galore

Barry Allen speeds through 90 years of DC history in New History of the DC Universe #1, but can even the Flash outrun nostalgia cash grabs?

Article Summary New History of the DC Universe #1 hits stores June 25th, featuring Barry Allen as narrator of DC's 90-year legacy

Mark Waid pens a 4-issue miniseries chronicling DC history from its birth to the Justice Society's rise

Multiple covers available, including artwork by Dan Mora, Ryan Sook, and Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

LEARN THE DEFINITIVE HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE! In celebration of 90 years of DC, super fan and writer Mark Waid turns back time to the very beginning of the DC Universe in a four-issue miniseries drawn by some of DC's greatest artists and told by the newest chronicler of time, Barry Allen, the Flash! In our debut issue, Barry takes us from the very birth of the DC Universe to the rise of the Justice Society. The Golden Age of heroes begins here!

NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1

DC Comics

0425DC101

0425DC102 – New History of the DC Universe #1 Dan Mora Cover – $6.99

0425DC103 – New History of the DC Universe #1 Ryan Sook Cover – $6.99

0425DC104 – New History of the DC Universe #1 Scott Koblish Cover – $6.99

0425DC105 – New History of the DC Universe #1 Stanley Artgerm Lau Cover – $9.99

0425DC106 – New History of the DC Universe #1 Ryan Sook Cover – $9.99

0425DC107 – New History of the DC Universe #1 Blank Cover – $6.99

(W) Mark Waid (A) Jerry Ordway, Todd Nauck (CA) Chris Samnee

In Shops: 6/25/2025

SRP: $5.99

